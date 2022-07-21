About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Can COVID-19 Cause Heart Disease and Diabetes?
Advertisement

Can COVID-19 Cause Heart Disease and Diabetes?

Adeline Dorcas
Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 21, 2022 at 2:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Post-COVID conditions such as heart disease and diabetes are on the rise
  • COVID-19 patients are at a higher risk of developing heart disease and diabetes in just three months after infection
  • Following a healthy diet and regular exercise can keep post-COVID problems at bay

COVID-19 patients are more likely to develop diabetes and heart diseases soon after infection, reports a new study.

Patients who contract COVID-19 face a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, particularly in the three months following infection, according to a new study by Emma Rezel-Potts, Martin Gulliford, and colleagues of King's College London, United Kingdom, publishing in the open access journal PLOS Medicine.

Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Advertisement

Can COVID-19 Cause Heart Disease and Diabetes?

Can COVID-19 Trigger Heart Disease and Diabetes?

Scientists are increasingly recognizing COVID-19 as a multi-system condition that can cause disease throughout the body, likely by triggering pathways that cause inflammation. In the new study, researchers investigated whether a sample of COVID-19 patients developed new cases of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases at higher rates than a sample of people who have never had the disease in the year following infection. They analyzed anonymized medical records from more than 428,000 COVID-19 patients, and the same number of control individuals, matched by age, sex, and family practice.

The analysis showed that COVID-19 patients had 81% more diagnoses of diabetes in the first four weeks after contracting the virus and that their risk remained elevated by 27% for up to 12 weeks after infection. COVID-19 was also associated with a six-fold increase in cardiovascular diagnoses overall, mainly due to the development of pulmonary embolism (blood clots in the lungs) and irregular heartbeat. The risk of a new heart disease diagnosis began to decline five weeks after infection and returned to baseline levels or lower within 12 weeks to one year.
COVID-19 Fatality Risk Double Than Thought
COVID-19 Fatality Risk Double Than Thought
COVID-19 mortality risk in the United States, researchers estimate an infection fatality rate more than double estimates from other countries.
Advertisement

The researchers conclude that COVID-19 infection is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes, but fortunately, there does not appear to be a long-term increase in the incidence of these conditions for patients who have contracted the virus. Based on these findings, they recommend that doctors advise their patients who are recovering from COVID-19 to reduce their risk of diabetes through a healthy diet and exercise.

Co-author Ajay Shah adds, "The information provided by this very large population-based study on the longer-term effects of COVID-19 on development of cardiovascular conditions and diabetes will be extremely valuable to doctors managing the millions of people who have had COVID-19 by now. It is clear that particular vigilance is required for at least the first 3 months after COVID-19."

Lead author Emma Rezel-Potts concludes, "Use of a large, national database of electronic health records from primary care has enabled us to characterize the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes mellitus during the acute and longer-term phases following COVID-19 infection. Whilst it is in the first four weeks that COVID-19 patients are most at risk of these outcomes, the risk of diabetes mellitus remains increased for at least 12 weeks. Clinical and public health interventions focusing on reducing diabetes risk among those recovering from COVID-19 over the longer-term may be very beneficial."

Reference:

1. Cardiometabolic outcomes up to 12 months after COVID-19 infection. A matched cohort study in the UK - (http://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1004052)

Source: Eurekalert
Anti-inflammatory Compound can Treat Severe COVID-19 Patients
Anti-inflammatory Compound can Treat Severe COVID-19 Patients
COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 300 million people with more than 5 million deaths worldwide.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Adeline Dorcas. (2022, July 21). Can COVID-19 Cause Heart Disease and Diabetes?. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 21, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-covid-19-cause-heart-disease-and-diabetes-207998-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Adeline Dorcas. "Can COVID-19 Cause Heart Disease and Diabetes?". Medindia. Jul 21, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-covid-19-cause-heart-disease-and-diabetes-207998-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Adeline Dorcas. "Can COVID-19 Cause Heart Disease and Diabetes?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-covid-19-cause-heart-disease-and-diabetes-207998-1.htm. (accessed Jul 21, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Adeline Dorcas. 2021. Can COVID-19 Cause Heart Disease and Diabetes?. Medindia, viewed Jul 21, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-covid-19-cause-heart-disease-and-diabetes-207998-1.htm.

Advertisement

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
View all
Recommended Reading
Air travel: To fly or not to flyAir travel: To fly or not to fly
Body Mass Index Body Mass Index
Cardiac CatheterizationCardiac Catheterization
Heart AttackHeart Attack
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart DiseaseLifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
StatinsStatins
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions Iron Intake Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Indian Medical Journals How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Color Blindness Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR