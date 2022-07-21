About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Anti-inflammatory Compound can Treat Severe COVID-19 Patients

by Hannah Joy on July 21, 2022 at 1:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Anti-inflammatory Compound can Treat Severe COVID-19 Patients

An anti-inflammatory compound can treat systemic inflammation and brain injury in patients with severe COVID-19, reveals a new study.

Also, the compound significantly reduces their chances of death, according to a new study from UTHealth Houston and other institutions.

Two COVID-19 Mysteries Unraveled

Two COVID-19 Mysteries Unraveled


Researchers unravel two important mysteries related to COVID-19. They found six biomarkers that are responsible for severe COVID-19 and also discovered the mechanism of blood clotting in COVID-19.
Advertisement


A team of researchers including UTHealth Houston faculty members Aaron M. Gusdon, MD, assistant professor in the Vivian L. Smith Department of Neurosurgery with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston; H. Alex Choi, MD, associate professor in the department as well as the Department of Neurology; and Louise D. McCullough, MD, Ph.D., professor, and Roy M. and Phyllis Gough Huffington Distinguished Chair in the Department of Neurology, conducted a multi-site, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, adaptive Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of an anti-inflammatory compound, called OP-101, in patients with severe COVID-19.

The results of the trial were published today in Science Translational Medicine.

OP-101 for Severe COVID-19 Patients

In the trial, 24 patients classified as having severe COVID-19 across five clinical sites in the U.S. were randomized to receive a single intravenous dose of placebo or OP-101 at 2, 4, or 8 mg/kg. All patients received standard of care, including corticosteroids.
New Clue to Why Men are More Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19

New Clue to Why Men are More Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19


A study shows that Pregnant women pass fewer coronavirus antibodies to unborn boys than girls, which hints men are more vulnerable to severe COVID-19.
Advertisement

"OP-101 is a novel nanotherapeutic compound that specifically targets activated macrophages and microglia, the primary immune cell in the brain," said Gusdon, who was the first author of the study. "Due to its excellent safety profile, we were excited to offer this therapy to these critically ill patients at Memorial Hermann Hospital."

Hyperinflammation triggered by SARS-CoV-2 is a major cause of disease severity in COVID-19. OP-101 was found to be better than a placebo at decreasing inflammatory markers, as well as better at reducing markers of neurological injury, including neurofilament light chain and glial fibrillary acidic protein.

Additionally, the risk for the composite outcome of mechanical ventilation or death at 30 or 60 days after treatment was 71% for patients receiving the placebo, but just 18% for patients in the pooled OP-101 treatment arms. At 60 days after treatment, 3 of 7 patients given placebo and 14 of 17 patients treated with OP-101 survived.

The data shows that OP-101 was well tolerated in the critically ill patient population and could serve as an effective treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

"Although this was a small-dose escalation trial, there was a strong signal toward benefit at both acute and chronic time point," Gusdon said. "The possibility that this therapy could also benefit patients with other diseases that lead to systemic inflammatory responses, including various forms of brain injury, is extremely exciting."

What is OP-101?

OP-101 is a nanotherapeutic compound that has previously been evaluated in several animal models of inflammatory disease and has shown superior anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant effects.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more than 300 million people infected globally, with more than 5 million deaths.



Source: Eurekalert
Severe COVID-19 Infection Could be Rare in Babies

Severe COVID-19 Infection Could be Rare in Babies


Severe COVID-19 infection appears rare in newborn babies, suggests the UK-wide analysis, led by researchers from Imperial College London and the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
View all
Recommended Reading
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, DepressionMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Top Ten Foods That Trigger InflammationTop Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen Indian Medical Journals Blood - Sugar Chart Post-Nasal Drip Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Drug Side Effects Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Pressure Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close