Coffee, when consumed with minimal sugar and fat, may help reduce the risk of early death, particularly from heart-related issues.

Highlights: Coffee with low sugar and fat linked to reduced risk of death

Heart disease mortality risk lowered with moderate black coffee intake

Sugar and saturated fat in coffee may reduce health benefits

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Coffee Consumption and Mortality among United States Adults: A Prospective Cohort Study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Drinking 1–2 cups of #black_coffee daily can lower the #death_risk by 14 percent, but adding more than half a teaspoon of sugar can cancel out these benefits. #medindia #coffeebenefits #coffee #caffeine #heart’

Drinking 1–2 cups of #black_coffee daily can lower the #death_risk by 14 percent, but adding more than half a teaspoon of sugar can cancel out these benefits. #medindia #coffeebenefits #coffee #caffeine #heart’

Advertisement

Impact of Coffee Additions on Longevity

Advertisement

Specific Limits for Sugar and Fat in Coffee

Advertisement

Decaffeinated Coffee and Cancer Mortality Findings

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

9 Reasons Why (the Right Amount of) Coffee Is Good for You



Go to source Trusted Source

May help you live longer

Lowers risk of type 2 diabetes

Reduces risk of heart failure

Supports liver health

Protects DNA from damage

Lowers risk of Alzheimer's disease

Coffee Consumption and Mortality among United States Adults: A Prospective Cohort Study - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S002231662500286X?via%3Dihub) 9 Reasons Why (the Right Amount of) Coffee Is Good for You - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/9-reasons-why-the-right-amount-of-coffee-is-good-for-you)

each day, especially, has been linked to afrom all causes and from cardiovascular disease ).Individuals who consumed black coffee or coffee with low amounts of sugar and saturated fat experienced a 14 percent decrease in overall mortality risk compared to those who did not drink coffee.This association was not observed in those who consumed coffee with higher levels of added sugar or saturated fat. The benefit seems to stem from coffee’s naturally occurring bioactive compounds, but adding unhealthy ingredients may offset its positive effects.Coffee is among the most widely consumed beverages across the globe, with nearly half of adults in the United States drinking at least one cup daily. Researchers analyzed this habit in relation to long-term health and found notable differences depending on what was added to the coffee.The evaluation included information from, who participated in nine rounds of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 1999 and 2018. Their coffee intake was categorized by whether it was caffeinated or decaffeinated, and by how much sugar and saturated fat it contained.Low sugar intake was defined as, equal to around half a teaspoon of sugar. For saturated fat, a low level was considered to be, which is roughly the amount in 5 tablespoons of 2 percent milk, or 1 tablespoon of light cream or half-and-half.When consuming. This figure slightly increased to 17 percent among those drinking two to three cups daily. However, consuming more than three cups a day did not offer additional benefits, and the protective effect against heart disease weakened with higher intake.. The absence of a clear link between decaffeinated coffee and reduced mortality may be due to lower consumption rates of decaffeinated varieties among the population included in the analysis6 Health Benefits of Drinking Coffee (According to researchers, one of the strengths of this work lies in quantifying the precise levels of added sweeteners and fats in coffee. The findings also support national dietary recommendations, which advise limiting the intake of both sugar and saturated fat.In conclusion, drinking moderate amounts of black coffee or coffee with minimal sweeteners and fat may support better long-term health outcomes, particularly by reducing the risk of cardiovascular-related death. However, these benefits may be diminished when excessive sugar and saturated fat are added to the beverage.Source-Medindia