Brewed Right, Coffee Might Just Save Your Life
Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 19 2025 4:14 PM

Coffee, when consumed with minimal sugar and fat, may help reduce the risk of early death, particularly from heart-related issues.

Highlights:
  • Coffee with low sugar and fat linked to reduced risk of death
  • Heart disease mortality risk lowered with moderate black coffee intake
  • Sugar and saturated fat in coffee may reduce health benefits
Drinking one to two cups of coffee each day, especially without heavy sweeteners or fat, has been linked to a lower risk of death from all causes and from cardiovascular disease (1 Trusted Source
Coffee Consumption and Mortality among United States Adults: A Prospective Cohort Study

Go to source).
Individuals who consumed black coffee or coffee with low amounts of sugar and saturated fat experienced a 14 percent decrease in overall mortality risk compared to those who did not drink coffee.

This association was not observed in those who consumed coffee with higher levels of added sugar or saturated fat. The benefit seems to stem from coffee’s naturally occurring bioactive compounds, but adding unhealthy ingredients may offset its positive effects.


Impact of Coffee Additions on Longevity

Coffee is among the most widely consumed beverages across the globe, with nearly half of adults in the United States drinking at least one cup daily. Researchers analyzed this habit in relation to long-term health and found notable differences depending on what was added to the coffee.

The evaluation included information from 46,000 U.S. adults over age 20, who participated in nine rounds of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 1999 and 2018. Their coffee intake was categorized by whether it was caffeinated or decaffeinated, and by how much sugar and saturated fat it contained.


Specific Limits for Sugar and Fat in Coffee

Low sugar intake was defined as less than 2.5 grams per 8-ounce cup, equal to around half a teaspoon of sugar. For saturated fat, a low level was considered to be under 1 gram per 8-ounce cup, which is roughly the amount in 5 tablespoons of 2 percent milk, or 1 tablespoon of light cream or half-and-half.

When consuming at least one cup of coffee per day, participants showed a 16 percent lower risk of death from any cause. This figure slightly increased to 17 percent among those drinking two to three cups daily. However, consuming more than three cups a day did not offer additional benefits, and the protective effect against heart disease weakened with higher intake.


Decaffeinated Coffee and Cancer Mortality Findings

No significant reductions in cancer-related deaths were seen in relation to coffee drinking. The absence of a clear link between decaffeinated coffee and reduced mortality may be due to lower consumption rates of decaffeinated varieties among the population included in the analysis

6 Health Benefits of Drinking Coffee (2 Trusted Source
9 Reasons Why (the Right Amount of) Coffee Is Good for You

Go to source) According to researchers, one of the strengths of this work lies in quantifying the precise levels of added sweeteners and fats in coffee. The findings also support national dietary recommendations, which advise limiting the intake of both sugar and saturated fat.

In conclusion, drinking moderate amounts of black coffee or coffee with minimal sweeteners and fat may support better long-term health outcomes, particularly by reducing the risk of cardiovascular-related death. However, these benefits may be diminished when excessive sugar and saturated fat are added to the beverage.

