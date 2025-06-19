Brewed Right, Coffee Might Just Save Your Life

Coffee, when consumed with minimal sugar and fat, may help reduce the risk of early death, particularly from heart-related issues.

Highlights: Coffee with low sugar and fat linked to reduced risk of death

Heart disease mortality risk lowered with moderate black coffee intake

Sugar and saturated fat in coffee may reduce health benefits

Coffee Consumption and Mortality among United States Adults: A Prospective Cohort Study



Did You Know?

Drinking 1–2 cups of #black_coffee daily can lower the #death_risk by 14 percent, but adding more than half a teaspoon of sugar can cancel out these benefits. #medindia #coffeebenefits #coffee #caffeine #heart’

Impact of Coffee Additions on Longevity

Specific Limits for Sugar and Fat in Coffee

Decaffeinated Coffee and Cancer Mortality Findings

9 Reasons Why (the Right Amount of) Coffee Is Good for You



May help you live longer

Lowers risk of type 2 diabetes

Reduces risk of heart failure

Supports liver health

Protects DNA from damage

Lowers risk of Alzheimer's disease

