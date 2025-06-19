Arsenic in `Safe` Water Could Be Harming Unborn Babies

Even arsenic levels below federal safety limits in public drinking water can increase the risk of preterm birth, low birthweight, and growth restriction in newborns.

Highlights: Arsenic exposure in drinking water is linked to early and underweight births

in drinking water is linked to early and underweight births Low birthweight and small size found even at exposure below safety limits

Racial disparities revealed in birth outcomes tied to arsenic exposure

Natural Presence and Industrial Impact of Arsenic

Disparities Among Racial and Ethnic Groups

Estimating Prenatal Arsenic Risk Using Public Water Records

Babies born to mothers consuming—even levels considered safe by current standards, faced athan typical for their gestational age. These associations were observed across a diverse and extensive sample of mother-infant pairs in the United States ().The existing safety threshold for arsenic in public water, set atby the United States Environmental Protection Agency, may not offer sufficient protection. Unlike earlier findings that focused on small or localized groups using private wells, this large-scale analysis assessed risk among public water users across varied populations.Arsenic is a naturally occurring element that leaches into water from surrounding rock and soil. However, its presence can also be intensified by industrial pollutants, which can elevate levels in certain regions. As most people in the United States rely on public water sources, this hidden exposure may be affecting thousands of families without their knowledge.Experts emphasize the need for stricter standards, highlighting that even trace amounts below the official limit can still lead to serious pregnancy complications. Anne Nigra of Columbia University notes thatnationwide.Adverse birth outcomes were not confined to one community. Increased risks linked to arsenic exposure were found among White, Black, and Hispanic or Latino families, and those of American Indian, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander descent.The data also showed that, with their babies more likely to be born prematurely, underweight, or smaller than expected for their gestational age. This highlights ongoing disparities in maternal and infant health that may be worsened by environmental exposures.Researchers evaluated data from nearlyenrolled in the Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes Cohort. Instead of directly measuring arsenic levels in participants’ water, they estimated exposure by integrating public water quality data with residential address histories during pregnancy.This approach allowed scientists to understand the broader impact of low-level arsenic exposure on birth outcomes, suggesting a more systemic and widespread issue than previously recognized.These findings point to a pressing public health concern: current safety limits for arsenic in public drinking water may be insufficient to protect unborn children. Further reducing arsenic levels could be a significant step toward improving maternal and infant health nationwide.Source-Medindia