About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Arsenic in 'Safe' Water Could Be Harming Unborn Babies

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 19 2025 3:56 PM

Even arsenic levels below federal safety limits in public drinking water can increase the risk of preterm birth, low birthweight, and growth restriction in newborns.

Arsenic in `Safe` Water Could Be Harming Unborn Babies
Highlights:
  • Arsenic exposure in drinking water is linked to early and underweight births
  • Low birthweight and small size found even at exposure below safety limits
  • Racial disparities revealed in birth outcomes tied to arsenic exposure
Babies born to mothers consuming public drinking water with low levels of arsenic—even levels considered safe by current standards, faced a higher likelihood of being born early, underweight, or smaller than typical for their gestational age. These associations were observed across a diverse and extensive sample of mother-infant pairs in the United States (1 Trusted Source
Public Water Arsenic and Birth Outcomes in the Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes Cohort

Go to source).
The existing safety threshold for arsenic in public water, set at 10 micrograms per liter by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, may not offer sufficient protection. Unlike earlier findings that focused on small or localized groups using private wells, this large-scale analysis assessed risk among public water users across varied populations.


Arsenic Poisoning | Arsenicosis - Symptoms - Signs - Treatment - Prevention
Arsenic Poisoning | Arsenicosis - Symptoms - Signs - Treatment - Prevention
Arsenic poisoning also known as arsenicosis occurs when a person’s body contains greater than normal levels of arsenic, a semi-metallic element.
Advertisement

Natural Presence and Industrial Impact of Arsenic

Arsenic is a naturally occurring element that leaches into water from surrounding rock and soil. However, its presence can also be intensified by industrial pollutants, which can elevate levels in certain regions. As most people in the United States rely on public water sources, this hidden exposure may be affecting thousands of families without their knowledge.

Experts emphasize the need for stricter standards, highlighting that even trace amounts below the official limit can still lead to serious pregnancy complications. Anne Nigra of Columbia University notes that reducing arsenic further in water supplies could help improve birth outcomes nationwide.


Advertisement
Arsenic in Drinking Water may Lead to Lung Damage
Arsenic in Drinking Water may Lead to Lung Damage
Exposure to moderate amount of arsenic in drinking water could impair lung function, a new study claims

Disparities Among Racial and Ethnic Groups

Adverse birth outcomes were not confined to one community. Increased risks linked to arsenic exposure were found among White, Black, and Hispanic or Latino families, and those of American Indian, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander descent.

The data also showed that Black parents experienced the highest risks, with their babies more likely to be born prematurely, underweight, or smaller than expected for their gestational age. This highlights ongoing disparities in maternal and infant health that may be worsened by environmental exposures.


Advertisement
Antibiotic Resistant Pathogens in Drinking Water Due to Arsenic Contamination
Antibiotic Resistant Pathogens in Drinking Water Due to Arsenic Contamination
Arsenic contamination is linked to antibiotic-resistant pathogens like E. coli in drinking water

Estimating Prenatal Arsenic Risk Using Public Water Records

Researchers evaluated data from nearly 14,000 mother-infant pairs enrolled in the Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes Cohort. Instead of directly measuring arsenic levels in participants’ water, they estimated exposure by integrating public water quality data with residential address histories during pregnancy.

This approach allowed scientists to understand the broader impact of low-level arsenic exposure on birth outcomes, suggesting a more systemic and widespread issue than previously recognized.

These findings point to a pressing public health concern: current safety limits for arsenic in public drinking water may be insufficient to protect unborn children. Further reducing arsenic levels could be a significant step toward improving maternal and infant health nationwide.

Reference:
  1. Public Water Arsenic and Birth Outcomes in the Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes Cohort - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2835321)

Source-Medindia
Arsenic Exposure in Water may Cause Diabetes
Arsenic Exposure in Water may Cause Diabetes
Even low-level exposure to arsenic in drinking water appears to be associated with increased prevalence of type 2 diabetes, researchers said in a study published Tuesday.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional