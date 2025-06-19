About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Japan Launches Clinical Trial of Lab-Made Blood
Japan Launches Clinical Trial of Lab-Made Blood

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 19 2025 2:19 PM

Japan has launched human trials of universal artificial red blood cells that can be stored for years and used in emergencies without blood typing.

Highlights:
  • Japan is testing artificial red blood cells in healthy adults
  • Universal compatibility removes the need for blood typing
  • Long shelf life makes it ideal for remote or crisis situations
Japan has taken a pioneering step in transfusion science with the launch of a clinical trial testing artificial red blood cells. Led by researchers at Nara Medical University, the study is exploring whether lab-made blood can be safely used in humans, potentially transforming emergency care and disaster response (1 Trusted Source
Clinical trial to reutilize expired blood to start in Japan

Go to source).

Early Progress

The clinical trial began in March 2025, with 16 healthy adult volunteers receiving 100 to 400 milliliters of the artificial blood. Unlike natural red blood cells that expire in about a month, these lab-created cells can last up to two years at room temperature and up to five years when refrigerated. Even more impressively, they don’t require blood-type matching. This makes them potentially life-saving in time-critical situations when conventional blood isn’t available or when matching takes too long.


How This Artificial Blood Works

The artificial red blood cells are made by extracting hemoglobin from donated blood and enclosing it within a synthetic lipid membrane. These cells are purplish in color and remain stable until they are actually used. Their structure eliminates the need for blood typing because the outer membrane responsible for blood group compatibility is removed. This could mean quicker, safer transfusions during medical emergencies.


The Significance

Japan, like many aging nations, is facing a decline in blood donations. A shrinking population and fewer young donors have made it increasingly difficult to maintain steady blood supplies. In emergencies such as earthquakes, tsunamis, or remote island rescues, transporting blood that requires refrigeration and matching is an immense logistical challenge. Artificial red blood cells offer a shelf-stable, universal alternative that could dramatically improve access to life-saving transfusions.


The Bigger Picture

The researchers at Nara Medical University hope to make artificial blood a practical tool by 2030. Although this is still early-stage research, the current trial represents a world first. No other country has launched a human trial of artificial blood on this scale, especially using a product derived from expired or surplus donations. If successful, Japan could lead the global effort to redefine how we think about blood supplies (2 Trusted Source
Stability of Liposomal Membrane of Hemoglobin-Vesicles (Artificial Red Cells) for Over Years of Storage Evaluated Using Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Go to source).

What Makes This Blood Universal

Professor Hiromi Sakai, part of the research team, explains that one of the most time-consuming steps during an emergency transfusion is determining the patient’s blood type. Artificial blood eliminates this delay. By removing the natural membranes that define blood type, this product becomes compatible with all patients. For medics in the field, that means more lives saved in less time.

This trial reflects the forward-thinking approach of Japan’s medical community. It reimagines waste as potential and redefines how we respond to crises. Artificial blood may soon become more than a concept. It could become an everyday tool in emergency kits across the world. The research team, led by Professor Hiromi Sakai, hopes that each carefully planned step brings them closer to that reality.

Support for innovations like this can turn medical waste into life-saving solutions. These purple-hued blood cells could one day be the reason someone survives a crisis. Let us hope the trial opens new doors for humanity.

References:
  1. Clinical trial to reutilize expired blood to start in Japan - (https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2024/08/18/japan/science-health/japan-artificial-blood-cells/)
  2. Stability of Liposomal Membrane of Hemoglobin-Vesicles (Artificial Red Cells) for Over Years of Storage Evaluated Using Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/acs.langmuir.4c01403)

Source-Medindia

