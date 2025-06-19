Japan Launches Clinical Trial of Lab-Made Blood

Japan has launched human trials of universal artificial red blood cells that can be stored for years and used in emergencies without blood typing.

Highlights: Japan is testing artificial red blood cells in healthy adults

artificial red blood cells in healthy adults Universal compatibility removes the need for blood typing

removes the need for blood typing Long shelf life makes it ideal for remote or crisis situations

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Clinical trial to reutilize expired blood to start in Japan



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Artificial blood could soon eliminate the need for matching blood types in emergencies #artificialblood #medicalinnovation #medindia’

Artificial blood could soon eliminate the need for matching blood types in emergencies #artificialblood #medicalinnovation #medindia’

Advertisement

Early Progress

Advertisement

How This Artificial Blood Works

Advertisement

The Significance

The Bigger Picture

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Stability of Liposomal Membrane of Hemoglobin-Vesicles (Artificial Red Cells) for Over Years of Storage Evaluated Using Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry



Go to source Trusted Source

What Makes This Blood Universal

Clinical trial to reutilize expired blood to start in Japan - (https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2024/08/18/japan/science-health/japan-artificial-blood-cells/) Stability of Liposomal Membrane of Hemoglobin-Vesicles (Artificial Red Cells) for Over Years of Storage Evaluated Using Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/acs.langmuir.4c01403)