Japan Launches Clinical Trial of Lab-Made Blood

Japan has taken a pioneering step in transfusion science with the launch of a clinical trial testing artificial red blood cells. Led by researchers at, the study is exploring whether lab-made blood can be safely used in humans, potentially transforming).The clinical trial began in March 2025, with 16 healthy adult volunteers receiving 100 to 400 milliliters of the artificial blood. Unlike natural red blood cells that expire in about a month, theseat room temperature and up to five years when refrigerated. Even more impressively,. This makes them potentially life-saving in time-critical situations when conventional blood isn’t available or when matching takes too long.The artificial red blood cells are made by extracting hemoglobin from donated blood and enclosing it within a synthetic lipid membrane. These cells are purplish in color and remain stable until they are actually used. Their structurebecause the outer membrane responsible for blood group compatibility is removed.during medical emergencies.Japan, like many aging nations, is facing a decline in blood donations. A shrinking population and fewer young donors have made it increasingly difficult to maintain steady blood supplies. In emergencies such as, transporting blood that requires refrigeration and matching is an immense logistical challenge.that could dramatically improve access to life-saving transfusions.The researchers at Nara Medical University hope to make artificial blood a practical tool by. Although this is still early-stage research, the current trial represents a world first. No other country has launched a human trial of artificial blood on this scale, especially using a product derived from expired or surplus donations.to redefine how we think about blood supplies ().Professor Hiromi Sakai, part of the research team, explains that one of the most time-consuming steps during an emergency transfusion is determining the patient’s blood type. Artificial blood eliminates this delay. By removing the natural membranes that define blood type, this product becomes compatible with all patients. For medics in the field,This trial reflects the forward-thinking approach of Japan’s medical community. It reimagines waste as potential and redefines how we respond to crises.may soon become more than a concept. It could become an everyday tool in emergency kits across the world. The research team, led by, hopes that each carefully planned step brings them closer to that reality.Source-Medindia