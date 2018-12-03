Brain Health Matters - International Brain Awareness Week

‘Despite major advances in brain imaging tools and research in last few decades, awareness on brain health and its disorders remains low’

Who can Take Part and What are the Objectives of BAW?

Create and spread awareness about brain research and its importance in helping people lead healthier, more productive lives

Raise funds for brain research

Educate the public with necessary information to make informed decisions about their health.

Ensure a future for neuroscientific discovery and research by kindling the imagination of the young

What Partner Organizations/Individuals can do to Make the BAW Event a Success

Promote BAW via social media such as Facebook and Twitter and share educational messages and interesting information on blogs, website or a newsletter

Distribute free BAW campaign material such as information leaflets, fun activities to do and puzzles at organized events in the community

Have an event such as a sale, walk-a-thon, or short skit at a local hospital, park, library, or shopping mall. Proceeds from sales may be donated to organizations supporting brain research

Schools can organize lectures and seminars about brain health and research by prominent health professionals, a visit to a science museum or screen films on brain and related themes (eg My Left Foot)

Organize a brain essay writing, drawing and painting or drama competition for local school children

During this week, children can participate in quiz contests, game shows and other fun activities where knowledge about brain is introduced in a fun way

Involve the local administration to support a BAW event in the community

Using visual media, print media and radio programmes to raise awareness about brain health and research in conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, dementia, stroke, Parkinson's disease, and brain injury

Corporate organizations can use their financial power and connections to create awareness and to raise funds for brain research

Health clinics and hospitals can offer free health screenings and check-ups and distribute pamphlets with catchy messages about importance of brain health

Interesting Brain Trivia

We cannot tickle ourselves because our brain is able to predict the tickle.

When we touch or feel something, our body sends the message to the brain that travels at a speed of nearly 200 km/hour.

Impulses travel between parts of our brain at around 400 km/hour.

The human brain is made up of about 80% water.

About 750 ml to 1 liter of blood flows through the brain per minute.

The human brain weighs about 1.5 kg; this is only 2% of our body's mass, but the brain utilizes 20% of the oxygen we inspire each minute

Although the brain interprets pain signals; the brain itself has no pain receptors, and cannot feel pain.

More than 100,000 chemical reactions take place in the brain every second

About 70,000 thoughts occur per day in our brains

Tips to Improve Brain Health

Exercise regularly and stay physically fit

Challenge your brain by trying out new things, like learning new skills to stimulate development of brain pathways

Have stress release mechanisms in place

Have fun, relax, laugh and do things you enjoy

Make time for friends

Have at least 8 hours of sleep every night

Eat a healthy diet rich in omega 3 fatty acids, fresh fruits and vegetables; avoid refined foods

Treat underlying medical problems such as diabetes, heart disease, hormonal imbalances promptly

