medindia
Automatically Chlorinating Water at Public Taps can Reduce Diarrhea in Children

Automatically Chlorinating Water at Public Taps can Reduce Diarrhea in Children

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 9, 2019 at 5:00 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Drinking untreated, contaminated drinking water from public taps can lead to diarrhea in children
  • Chlorination of drinking water is one of the best options to fight diarrheal diseases such as cholera and typhoid
  • Newly developed water treatment device can now create safe water by just dispensing small amounts of chlorine without the need for electricity
Drinking automatically chlorinated water from public taps can cut down the risk of diarrheal diseases such as cholera and typhoid in children who live in densely populated urban areas, reports a new study.
Automatically Chlorinating Water at Public Taps can Reduce Diarrhea in Children

A novel water treatment device that delivers chlorine automatically via public taps without the need for electricity, reduced child diarrhea by 23% compared with controls (156 cases out of 2,073 child measurements [7.5%] vs 216/2,145 [10%]) over 14 months in two urban neighborhoods of Bangladesh, according to a randomized trial following more than 1,000 children published in The Lancet Global Health journal.

Show Full Article


Why is Safe Water Important?

Clean water is still a major problem in poor urban communities in low-income countries, where contamination by bacteria can lead to high rates of diarrheal diseases such as cholera and typhoid, harming children's health and growth. Worldwide, an estimated one billion people who have access to piped water are drinking water that does not meet international safety standards.

Most previous research has focused on household-level water treatment interventions that require people to calculate the correct dosage and add their own chlorine daily--but these have had low uptake and failed to reduce diarrhea, partly because they deliver a chlorine dose that makes chlorinated water taste and smell unpleasant.

Details of the Study

In this study, the device used a low chlorine dose which increased taste acceptability and achieved high uptake while still improving drinking water quality.

"Chlorination is one of the cheapest and most widely available methods to make drinking water safe, but poor taste and bad smell of chlorinated water are major barriers to adoption," explains co-author Dr. Sonia Sultana from icddr,b (International Centre for Diarrhoeal Diseases Research, Bangladesh). "Our findings indicate that automated chlorine dosing below the taste detection threshold has the potential to be transformative by ensuring high adoption rates and will hopefully help progress towards the global target of universal access to safe and affordable drinking water."

Although one of the first field trials of this new technology, the authors say that chlorinating water at the point-of-collection could be an effective, scalable strategy in low-income urban settings to reduce diarrheal diseases. More research will be needed to determine where this technology should be implemented to maximize health benefits, as the intervention was more effective in Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka city than in Tongi on the outskirts of the city.

"This novel, low-cost technology requires no behaviour change or effort by users--safe water comes straight out of the tap," says Dr. Amy Pickering from Tufts University, USA who led the research. "This point-of-collection approach to water treatment could be a transformative strategy for reducing gastrointestinal disease burden in low-income urban communities. We are now expanding the project to roadside water stands in Kenya, and working on a business model that could work in other countries."

In this study, researchers used a novel treatment device that automatically dispenses small amounts of chlorine to water from public taps and shared hand pumps. In the device, water flows past solid tablets of chlorine which dissolve into the water to treat it.

Identical dispensers were installed at 100 shared water points in two low-income neighborhoods in Bangladesh (Dhaka and Tongi) fed by piped water that is delivered intermittently, as is common in low-income settings. Water points were randomly assigned to have their drinking water automatically chlorinated (intervention) or to be treated with vitamin C (control group).

Between July 2015 and November 2015, 920 households with at least one child under the age of 5 years were assigned to the chlorine treatment (50 water points; 517 children) or control groups (50 water points; 519 children). Because of high migration, children could transfer into or out of the shared water points.

Every 2-3 months during the 14-month follow up period, caregiver-reported child diarrhea (3 or more loose or watery stools in 24 hours) was measured alongside household and tap water quality (microbes, taste, smell), child weight, acute respiratory illness, and the presence of sufficient chlorine residual to prevent recontamination by dirty containers, utensils, or hands.

Before the trial began, the authors identified the concentration of chlorine that would be below the taste detection threshold for most residents, ensuring participants would not know which study group they were in, and would not be put off by the taste of chlorine. Blinding was largely successful during the trial, with most participants unable to accurately guess which intervention they had received. Nevertheless, nine communal water points in the intervention group were uninstalled, primarily due to individual complaints about the smell and taste of chlorinated water.

Chlorine residual was detected at the point of collection from shared taps 83% of the time in the treatment group compared to 0% of the time in the control group (table 3). E. coli contamination was detected in 15% of tap samples in the treatment group compared with 64% in the control group.

Findings of the Study

Results showed that, over 14 months, children in the treatment group had substantially less diarrhea than those in the control group (156 cases out of 2,073 child observations [7.5%] vs 216/2,145 [10%]).

Importantly, the intervention had the largest health benefits among children in Dhaka, reducing diarrhea by 34% compared to 7% in Tongi. The authors speculate that this variation in effect probably resulted from the poorer water quality in Dhaka at the start of the study (e.g, 87% of tap samples in Dhaka were contaminated with E Coli compared with 50% in Tongi) and because Dhaka receives water that spends much longer traveling through unpressurized pipes, enabling contamination and sewage to seep into the system.

Compared to the control group, caregivers in the treatment group were significantly less likely to report seeking treatment for gastrointestinal illness for their child (260 cases of treatment sought out of 3062 child observations [12.2%] vs 382/3142 [8.5%]); spent less on illness-related treatment; and reported lower consumption of antibiotics by their children (table 2). Respiratory illness and differences in child weight and growth were similar between the groups.

Despite these achievements, the study has some limitations, including that diarrhea episodes were based on caregiver-reported data, which might not accurately represent children's illness; and that participants may have drunk water from other sources, although less than 4% of respondents reported doing so.

Discussing the implications of the findings in a linked Comment, Dr. Jean Humphrey from John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA, writes that the intervention will not work in all situations: "The device is compatible with only a specific type of water system--in the study area this was one third of the water taps...[and] although 1.3 billion people have gained access to piped water since 2000, 2.9 billion (38%) of the global population still do not have any kind of access to piped water...There is certainly no one-size-fits-all strategy for providing access to clean water throughout the world.

However, the intervention reported in this paper is both specifically and conceptually an important step forward: this study shows that by removing the requirement of user behaviour change and slightly compromising effectiveness to achieve high uptake, a simple technology can have substantial public health benefit."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Clean Water and Sanitation For All By 2030

The United Nations University (UNU) has published an online tool coinciding with World Water Day on the 22nd March to guide nations and help them achieve the sustainable development goal (SDG) target of clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Economic Development in India, China Key to Achieving MDG for Safe Drinking Water

India and China's economic development is the key to achieving Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) for safe drinking water, reveals a new study.

Nitrate Pollution in Tap Water Causes 12,500 Cancer Cases Every Year

In the U.S, nitrate pollution in drinking water is causing over 12,500 cancer cases each year. Nitrate contamination of drinking water is a serious problem, and can also cause neonatal health issues.

Polluted Water Could Damage the Endocrine System

Endocrine system could be damaged by contaminated water supply. Contaminated groundwater contains various types of harmful chemicals, which could lead to a host of other health problems. However, drinking water from domestic supplies can poses low ...

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Cholera

Cholera is an infection of the small intestine and is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Crohns Disease

Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.

Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation

Diarrhea is one of the most common causes of dehydration and death in children. Diarrhea may be acute or chronic depending on the duration of symptoms.

Norovirus

Norovirus or winter vomiting bug, the virus that spoils your vacation, is the leading cause of food-borne disease and a major cause of food contamination.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Traveler´s Diarrhea

Traveler’s diarrhea is a digestive disorder transmitted through contaminated food and water which causes loose stools and abdominal cramps.

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat

Dehydration, acidity, loss of energy are common problems that often occur due to insufficient water consumption, especially in summer.

More News on:

Cholera Amoebic Dysentery Height and Weight-Kids Colo-rectal cancer - Management Crohns Disease Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation Norovirus Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Traveler´s Diarrhea 

What's New on Medindia

Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors affect Immunity and Survival of Patients

Fluoride can Cause Liver and Kidney Damage in Teenagers

Excess Coffee Consumption can Trigger Migraine Headache

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive