Appetite Suppressants for Weight Loss: A Quick Fix or a Long-Term Risk?

Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Feb 18 2025 11:40 PM

Appetite suppressants can lead to rapid weight loss, but many come with potential side effects. However, combining appetite suppressants with healthy eating, regular exercise, and professional guidance can help minimize long-term risks.

Highlights:
  • Appetite suppressants help reduce hunger or make you feel full faster, leading to lower food intake and weight loss //
  • Appetite suppressants can aid weight loss, improve health, and reduce cravings, they also have side effects
  • Natural appetite control strategies—such as increasing protein and fiber intake, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, managing stress, and mindful eating—are safer and more sustainable long-term solutions
  • Sustainable weight management is best achieved through healthy lifestyle changes, while appetite suppressants should be used with caution and under medical guidance
Appetite suppressants are substances that reduce hunger and food intake, aiding in weight management. They function through various mechanisms, including influencing brain pathways that control appetite and mimicking hormones that signal fullness (1 Trusted Source
Appetite suppressants. A review

Go to source).

Ready to curb your cravings? Need help finding the perfect appetite suppressant? Here is your guide.
Types of Appetite Suppressants

1. Prescription Medications:


Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonists:
  • Semaglutide (Wegovy and Ozempic): Originally developed for type 2 diabetes, this medication mimics the GLP-1 hormone, reducing appetite and slowing stomach emptying, leading to weight loss (2 Trusted Source
    FDA Approves New Drug Treatment for Chronic Weight Management, First Since 2014

    Go to source    ).
  • Tirzepatide (Zepbound): Activates receptors of hormones such as GLP-1 and GIP to reduce appetite and food intake.
Phentermine: A short-term appetite suppressant approved by the FDA for use up to a few weeks. It affects the central nervous system to help reduce appetite.

Phentermine-Topiramate (Qsymia): A combination drug approved for long-term use that helps reduce appetite and increase feelings of fullness (3 Trusted Source
Prescription Medications to Treat Overweight & Obesity

Go to source).

2. Over-the-Counter Supplements:


Caffeine: A central nervous system stimulant that may increase thermogenesis and fat oxidation, potentially reducing appetite. However, excessive intake can lead to adverse effects such as nervousness and increased heart rate (4 Trusted Source
Dietary Supplements for Weight Loss

Go to source).

Herbal Supplements: Some products claim to suppress appetite, but their efficacy and safety are often unproven, and they may have harmful side effects (5 Trusted Source
Weight Control

Go to source)

3. Natural Suppressants

– Foods high in fiber, protein, and healthy fats can naturally help control hunger.


Appetite Suppressants: Good or Bad?

Pros


  • Help with Weight Loss – Reduce hunger, making it easier to eat less and lose weight.
  • May Improve Health – Can lower risks of obesity-related issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.
  • Reduce Cravings – Some medications (like GLP-1 agonists) change how the brain perceives food, reducing emotional eating.
  • Support for Those Struggling with Dieting – Useful for people who have difficulty controlling appetite despite healthy eating efforts.

Cons


  • Side Effects – Common issues include nausea, headaches, dizziness, digestive problems, and even mood changes.
  • Not a Permanent Solution – Many people regain weight after stopping the medication if lifestyle changes aren’t made.
  • Can Be Expensive – Prescription options, especially GLP-1 drugs, can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars per month.
  • Potential for Dependence – Some, like Phentermine, are stimulants and can be habit-forming if misused.
  • Health Risks for Some People – Not safe for everyone, especially those with certain heart conditions or mental health concerns.

Simple 10 Ways to Naturally Suppress Appetite

Here are some natural ways to suppress appetite that are safer and more sustainable than pills or supplements (6 Trusted Source
How to Lose Weight and Keep It Off

Go to source):

1. Eat More Protein


  • Protein helps you feel full longer by reducing hunger hormones and increasing satiety hormones
  • Good sources: Eggs, lean meats, fish, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, tofu, beans

2. Increase Fiber Intake


  • Fiber slows digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer
  • Good sources: Oats, chia seeds, flaxseeds, lentils, vegetables, fruits (apples, berries)

3. Stay Hydrated


  • Drinking water before meals can naturally reduce appetite
  • Drink a glass of water 30 minutes before eating

4. Eat Healthy Fats


  • Healthy fats slow digestion and help regulate hunger
  • Good sources: Avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, fatty fish (salmon, sardines)

5. Get Enough Sleep


  • Poor sleep increases hunger hormones (ghrelin) and decreases fullness hormones (leptin), leading to overeating
  • Aim for 7–9 hours of sleep per night

6. Manage Stress


  • Stress and anxiety can trigger emotional eating and cravings for unhealthy foods
  • Try meditation, deep breathing, yoga, or reading books

7. Drink Green Tea or Coffee


  • Green tea contains EGCG (a natural metabolism booster), and coffee has caffeine, which can temporarily reduce hunger
  • Avoid adding too much sugar or cream

8. Eat Mindfully


  • Slow down when eating and focus on your meal. This helps your brain register fullness more effectively
  • Use smaller plates, chew slowly, and avoid distractions (like TV or phones)

9. Avoid Refined Carbs and Sugary Foods


  • Processed foods cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, leading to hunger cravings
  • Stick to whole, unprocessed foods with complex carbs (quinoa, brown rice, sweet potatoes)

10. Chew Gum or Brush Your Teeth


Chewing gum can trick your brain into thinking you’re eating, and brushing your teeth can signal your brain that eating time is over.

While appetite suppressants can support weight loss efforts, they are most effective when combined with lifestyle modifications like a balanced diet and regular physical activity. It's essential to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any appetite suppressant to ensure it's appropriate for your health needs and to discuss potential side effects. Additionally, be cautious of unapproved or over-the-counter products marketed for weight loss, as they may not be safe or effective (7 Trusted Source
FDA's Concerns with Unapproved GLP-1 Drugs Used for Weight Loss

Go to source).

Before starting any appetite suppressant, it's essential to consult with a healthcare provider to determine its appropriateness based on individual health needs and to discuss potential risks and benefits. Relying solely on appetite suppressants without incorporating lifestyle modifications may not lead to sustainable weight loss. So, focus on losing weight the healthy way—not your health.

