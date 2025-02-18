About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

AI-Enabled Wearable Sensor Uses Vibration to Curb Nocturnal Scratching

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Feb 18 2025 4:08 PM

AI-driven wearable sensor helps curb nocturnal scratching in atopic dermatitis patients by using vibration feedback, reducing itch-scratch cycles.

Highlights:
  • AI-enabled sensor reduce nocturnal scratching by 28% and scratch duration by 50%
  • Vibratory feedback disrupts subconscious scratching without affecting sleep
  • Nonpharmacological, wearable solution for managing atopic dermatitis symptoms
Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by persistent itching and the itch-scratch cycle. Nocturnal scratching significantly disrupts sleep, leading to fatigue, stress, and worsening of symptoms. Traditional treatments focus on topical medications and systemic therapies, but a novel, nonpharmacological intervention has been developed to address nocturnal scratching through wearable technology. Researchers at Northwestern University have tested an AI-enabled wearable sensor that delivers vibratory feedback to reduce scratching episodes (1 Trusted Source
Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Wearable Devices and Nocturnal Scratching in Mild Atopic Dermatitis

Go to source).

Scratching the Surface: New Insights into Itch
Scratching the Surface: New Insights into Itch
New research reveals itchiness may be a defense mechanism, with persistent pruritus serving as the skin’s early alarm against harmful invaders.
Advertisement

Itch-Scratch Cycle in Atopic Dermatitis

The itch-scratch cycle is a hallmark of atopic dermatitis. Scratching an itchy site induces inflammation, which exacerbates itchiness, leading to further scratching. This cycle is particularly problematic during sleep when individuals may not be conscious of their scratching behavior. Nocturnal scratching not only worsens skin lesions but also affects sleep quality, contributing to physical and psychological distress.


Advertisement
Scratch That Itch: Brain Mechanism Identified
Scratch That Itch: Brain Mechanism Identified
An area in the brain that may be involved in production of chronic itching (pruritis) and scratching, which has remained unclear until recently has now been identified by scientists.

AI-Driven Wearable Sensor: Concept and Development

Previous studies validated an AI-enabled wearable sensor (ADAM sensor, developed by Sibel Health) capable of detecting nocturnal scratching. The new study introduced a vibratory feedback mechanism to evaluate its potential as a nonpharmacological intervention. The sensor aims to provide real-time feedback to interrupt scratching behaviors without disturbing overall sleep.

The study, titled Artificial Intelligence–Enabled Wearable Devices and Nocturnal Scratching in Mild Atopic Dermatitis, was published in JAMA Dermatology. It was conducted as a single-arm, two-stage cohort trial at Northwestern University's Department of Dermatology.
  • Ten adult participants (aged 18 or older) with mild atopic dermatitis and moderate to severe nocturnal scratching were enrolled.
  • Disease severity was assessed using the Validated Investigator Global Assessment (vIGA) score.

Sensor Design and Functionality

  • The device is a soft, flexible, dorsal hand-mounted sensor made of medical-grade silicone.
  • It has wireless capabilities and an integrated haptic motor.
  • The vibratory feedback delivers 1.4G vibrations at 10,000 RPM upon detection of scratching.

Study Phases

  • Baseline Monitoring (Week 1): Participants wore the device without vibratory feedback to record baseline nocturnal scratching patterns.
  • Intervention Phase (Week 2): The vibratory feedback mechanism was activated, providing alerts when scratching was detected.
Data was collected over 104 nights, accumulating 831 hours of sleep monitoring.


Advertisement
WHO Introduces S.A.R.A.H.: A New Era of AI-Powered Health Assistance
WHO Introduces S.A.R.A.H.: A New Era of AI-Powered Health Assistance
AI-driven health avatar SARAH offers personalized health guidance and bridges knowledge gaps globally.

Key Findings and Results

  • Reduction in Scratch Events: Mean nightly scratch events decreased by 28%, from 45.6 to 32.8 events.
  • Reduction in Scratch Duration: The average per-hour scratch duration decreased by 50%, from 15.8 seconds to 7.9 seconds.
  • Sleep Quality: No significant changes were observed in total sleep opportunity.
  • User Experience: Most participants reported the device as comfortable and easy to use, expressing interest in further development.

Possible Mechanisms of Action


The AI-enabled wearable sensor may reduce scratching through two primary mechanisms:
  • Disrupting Automated Scratching: Many nocturnal scratching events occur subconsciously. Vibratory feedback may serve as a sensory disruption, preventing automatic scratching.
  • Providing Counter-Stimulation: The vibration may act as a mild alternative stimulus, reducing the need for scratching by providing sensory relief.
The AI-enabled wearable sensor with vibratory feedback represents a novel, non pharmacological approach to managing nocturnal scratching in atopic dermatitis. By leveraging artificial intelligence and haptic feedback, this device shows potential in improving sleep quality and reducing scratching behaviors. Continued research and refinement could pave the way for wider clinical applications, offering relief to individuals suffering from chronic pruritus.

Reference:
  1. Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Wearable Devices and Nocturnal Scratching in Mild Atopic Dermatitis - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/2830109)

Source-Medindia
Google's HeAR AI: Lung Disease Detection Via Cough Sounds
Google's HeAR AI: Lung Disease Detection Via Cough Sounds
Google's HeAR AI model detects lung diseases like TB and COPD through cough sound analysis, offering a non-invasive, accessible tool for early diagnosis and treatment.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional