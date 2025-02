AI-Enabled Wearable Sensor Uses Vibration to Curb Nocturnal Scratching

AI-driven wearable sensor helps curb nocturnal scratching in atopic dermatitis patients by using vibration feedback, reducing itch-scratch cycles.

AI-enabled sensor reduce nocturnal scratching by 28% and scratch duration by 50%

Vibratory feedback disrupts subconscious scratching without affecting sleep

Nonpharmacological, wearable solution for managing atopic dermatitis symptoms

Did You Know?

Itch-Scratch Cycle in Atopic Dermatitis

AI-Driven Wearable Sensor: Concept and Development

Ten adult participants (aged 18 or older) with mild atopic dermatitis and moderate to severe nocturnal scratching were enrolled.

Disease severity was assessed using the Validated Investigator Global Assessment (vIGA) score.

Sensor Design and Functionality

The device is a soft, flexible, dorsal hand-mounted sensor made of medical-grade silicone.

It has wireless capabilities and an integrated haptic motor.

The vibratory feedback delivers 1.4G vibrations at 10,000 RPM upon detection of scratching.

Study Phases

Baseline Monitoring (Week 1): Participants wore the device without vibratory feedback to record baseline nocturnal scratching patterns.

Participants wore the device without vibratory feedback to record baseline nocturnal scratching patterns. Intervention Phase (Week 2): The vibratory feedback mechanism was activated, providing alerts when scratching was detected.

Key Findings and Results

Reduction in Scratch Events: Mean nightly scratch events decreased by 28%, from 45.6 to 32.8 events.

Mean nightly scratch events decreased by 28%, from 45.6 to 32.8 events. Reduction in Scratch Duration: The average per-hour scratch duration decreased by 50%, from 15.8 seconds to 7.9 seconds.

The average per-hour scratch duration decreased by 50%, from 15.8 seconds to 7.9 seconds. Sleep Quality: No significant changes were observed in total sleep opportunity.

No significant changes were observed in total sleep opportunity. User Experience: Most participants reported the device as comfortable and easy to use, expressing interest in further development.

Possible Mechanisms of Action

Disrupting Automated Scratching: Many nocturnal scratching events occur subconsciously. Vibratory feedback may serve as a sensory disruption, preventing automatic scratching.

Many nocturnal scratching events occur subconsciously. Vibratory feedback may serve as a sensory disruption, preventing automatic scratching. Providing Counter-Stimulation: The vibration may act as a mild alternative stimulus, reducing the need for scratching by providing sensory relief.

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by persistent itching and the itch-scratch cycle. Nocturnal scratching significantly disrupts sleep, leading to fatigue, stress, and worsening of symptoms. Traditional treatments focus on topical medications and systemic therapies, but a novel, nonpharmacological intervention has been developed to address nocturnal scratching through wearable technology. Researchers at Northwestern University have tested an AI-enabled wearable sensor that delivers vibratory feedback to reduce scratching episodes ().The itch-scratch cycle is a hallmark of atopic dermatitis. Scratching an itchy site induces inflammation, which exacerbates itchiness, leading to further scratching. This cycle is particularly problematic during sleep when individuals may not be conscious of their scratching behavior. Nocturnal scratching not only worsens skin lesions but also affects sleep quality, contributing to physical and psychological distress Previous studies validated an AI-enabled wearable sensor (ADAM sensor, developed by Sibel Health) capable of detecting nocturnal scratching. The new study introduced a vibratory feedback mechanism to evaluate its potential as a nonpharmacological intervention. The sensor aims to provide real-time feedback to interrupt scratching behaviors without disturbing overall sleep.The study, titled Artificial Intelligence–Enabled Wearable Devices and Nocturnal Scratching in Mild Atopic Dermatitis, was published in JAMA Dermatology. It was conducted as a single-arm, two-stage cohort trial at Northwestern University's Department of Dermatology.Data was collected over 104 nights, accumulating 831 hours of sleep monitoring.The AI-enabled wearable sensor may reduce scratching through two primary mechanisms:The AI-enabled wearable sensor with vibratory feedback represents a novel, non pharmacological approach to managing nocturnal scratching in atopic dermatitis. By leveraging artificial intelligence and haptic feedback, this device shows potential in improving sleep quality and reducing scratching behaviors. Continued research and refinement could pave the way for wider clinical applications, offering relief to individuals suffering from chronic pruritus.Source-Medindia