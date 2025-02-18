AI-Enabled Wearable Sensor Uses Vibration to Curb Nocturnal Scratching

AI-driven wearable sensor helps curb nocturnal scratching in atopic dermatitis patients by using vibration feedback, reducing itch-scratch cycles.
- AI-enabled sensor reduce nocturnal scratching by 28% and scratch duration by 50%
- Vibratory feedback disrupts subconscious scratching without affecting sleep
- Nonpharmacological, wearable solution for managing atopic dermatitis symptoms
Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Wearable Devices and Nocturnal Scratching in Mild Atopic Dermatitis
Go to source).
AI-driven wearables can help control subconscious scratching and improve sleep in atopic dermatitis patients! #healthtechnology #medindia’
Itch-Scratch Cycle in Atopic DermatitisThe itch-scratch cycle is a hallmark of atopic dermatitis. Scratching an itchy site induces inflammation, which exacerbates itchiness, leading to further scratching. This cycle is particularly problematic during sleep when individuals may not be conscious of their scratching behavior. Nocturnal scratching not only worsens skin lesions but also affects sleep quality, contributing to physical and psychological distress.
AI-Driven Wearable Sensor: Concept and DevelopmentPrevious studies validated an AI-enabled wearable sensor (ADAM sensor, developed by Sibel Health) capable of detecting nocturnal scratching. The new study introduced a vibratory feedback mechanism to evaluate its potential as a nonpharmacological intervention. The sensor aims to provide real-time feedback to interrupt scratching behaviors without disturbing overall sleep.
The study, titled Artificial Intelligence–Enabled Wearable Devices and Nocturnal Scratching in Mild Atopic Dermatitis, was published in JAMA Dermatology. It was conducted as a single-arm, two-stage cohort trial at Northwestern University's Department of Dermatology.
- Ten adult participants (aged 18 or older) with mild atopic dermatitis and moderate to severe nocturnal scratching were enrolled.
- Disease severity was assessed using the Validated Investigator Global Assessment (vIGA) score.
Sensor Design and Functionality
- The device is a soft, flexible, dorsal hand-mounted sensor made of medical-grade silicone.
- It has wireless capabilities and an integrated haptic motor.
- The vibratory feedback delivers 1.4G vibrations at 10,000 RPM upon detection of scratching.
Study Phases
- Baseline Monitoring (Week 1): Participants wore the device without vibratory feedback to record baseline nocturnal scratching patterns.
- Intervention Phase (Week 2): The vibratory feedback mechanism was activated, providing alerts when scratching was detected.
Key Findings and Results
- Reduction in Scratch Events: Mean nightly scratch events decreased by 28%, from 45.6 to 32.8 events.
- Reduction in Scratch Duration: The average per-hour scratch duration decreased by 50%, from 15.8 seconds to 7.9 seconds.
- Sleep Quality: No significant changes were observed in total sleep opportunity.
- User Experience: Most participants reported the device as comfortable and easy to use, expressing interest in further development.
Possible Mechanisms of Action
The AI-enabled wearable sensor may reduce scratching through two primary mechanisms:
- Disrupting Automated Scratching: Many nocturnal scratching events occur subconsciously. Vibratory feedback may serve as a sensory disruption, preventing automatic scratching.
- Providing Counter-Stimulation: The vibration may act as a mild alternative stimulus, reducing the need for scratching by providing sensory relief.
Reference:
- Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Wearable Devices and Nocturnal Scratching in Mild Atopic Dermatitis - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/2830109)
Source-Medindia