About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
WHO Introduces S.A.R.A.H.: A New Era of AI-Powered Health Assistance

WHO Introduces S.A.R.A.H.: A New Era of AI-Powered Health Assistance

by Preethi Balasubramanian on Apr 9 2024 4:45 PM

Highlights:
  • WHO launches S.A.R.A.H., an empathetic AI health assistant for diverse health topics
  • SARAH empowers users with information on healthy habits, mental health, and disease risks
  • Ethical concerns surrounding AI in public health prompt WHO to advocate for equitable access and data privacy
The World Health Organization (WHO) has introduced an innovative digital health assistant named SARAH (Smart AI Resource Assistant for Health), marking a significant advancement in AI-powered health avatars.
This new development harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to provide advanced and empathetic capabilities aimed at engaging users globally on a wide range of health topics (1 Trusted Source
WHO unveils a digital health promoter harnessing generative AI for public health

Go to source).

Privacy Matters: Data Privacy in AI Healthcare is the Need of The Hour
Privacy Matters: Data Privacy in AI Healthcare is the Need of The Hour
Google’s new vision is to bring data privacy to AI-based healthcare.
SARAH represents anevolution in digital health promotion, leveraging cutting-edge AI algorithms to deliver personalized and accessible health information. The assistant is designed to interact with users in eight languages (English, Hindi, Urdu, Mandarin, French, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese) and across different devices, ensuring that individuals worldwide can benefit from its wealth of health-related knowledge and guidance.

This new digital health assistant not only represents a significant milestone in AI-driven health education but also highlights the growing potential of technology to positively impact public health outcomes worldwide.

S.A.R.A.H.'s Role in Promoting Global Wellness

SARAH aims to promote health and well-being by providing information on topics such as healthy habits, mental health, and risk factors for diseases like cancer, heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes. It offers guidance on lifestyle choices like quitting smoking, staying active, eating healthily, and managing stress.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - An Overview
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - An Overview
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
The WHO's digital health assistant is intended to empower individuals in managing their health and accessing reliable health information regardless of location or time constraints. It aims to bridge knowledge gaps and promote proactive health management.

By offering reliable and up-to-date health information through an empathetic and user-friendly interface, SARAH aims to bridge knowledge gaps and promote proactive health management on a global scale.

Advertisement
India Unveils Revolutionary AI Mission for Healthcare Enhancement
India Unveils Revolutionary AI Mission for Healthcare Enhancement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled India's strategy to launch an AI mission directed at elevating the healthcare, agriculture, and education sectors.
As AI continues to evolve, innovations like SARAH are poised to play a transformative role in empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their health and lead healthier lives.

Addressing Ethical Considerations in AI-Powered Health Assistants

Despite the potential benefits, the use of AI in public health raises ethical concerns. The WHO emphasizes ongoing research to explore advantages and challenges associated with this technology. Ethical considerations include equitable access, privacy, data security, accuracy of information, and mitigation of biases in AI algorithms.

Advertisement
How AI Can Help You Lose Weight?
How AI Can Help You Lose Weight?
Discover cost-effective AI fitness apps offering personalized workouts, revolutionizing the fitness landscape by providing tailored experiences comparable to personal trainers.
As AI continues to shape public health, stakeholders must address these ethical considerations to ensure AI-driven innovations like SARAH contribute effectively to improving global health outcomes while upholding principles of equity, privacy, and data integrity.

Reference:
  1. WHO unveils a digital health promoter harnessing generative AI for public health - (https://www.who.int/news/item/02-04-2024-who-unveils-a-digital-health-promoter-harnessing-generative-ai-for-public-health)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement