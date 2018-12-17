Scratch That Itch: Brain Mechanism Identified

A small subset of neurons in the periaqueductal gray matter, an area in the deeper portion of the brain may be involved in the vicious loop of itching (or pruritis) sensation and scratching

The activity of the periaqueductal gray matter that produce a neurotransmitter called glutamate and a neuropeptide called tachykinin 1 (Tac1) was tracked

Destroying the tachykinin 1 (Tac1) producing neurons significantly decreased itch-induced scratching

Findings of the current study may give rise to new treatment targets with the scope to develop newer and more effective drugs to manage chronic itching

A small set of neurons present in the periaqueductal gray area of the brain may be involved in the production of itching and(itching sensation leads to scratching and scratching causes more itching), according to a recent study conducted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.