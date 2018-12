A small set of neurons present in the periaqueductal gray area of the brain may be involved in the production of itching and(itching sensation leads to scratching and scratching causes more itching), according to a recent study conducted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Scratch That Itch: Brain Mechanism Identified

‘Identifying the brain area involved in processing and production of chronic itch may give rise to new treatment targets and development of newer and more effective therapies for chronic itching’

Driving Force Behind Current Study

Previous research has outlined possible neurons in the spinal cord that may be involved in the production of itching such as cells that express the gastrin-releasing peptide receptor (GRPR)

However, the brain areas involved in itch processing and production remain unclear

Scientists involved in the current study postulated that the periaqueductal gray area of the brain may play a role since it is known to play a key role in the processing and production of sensory stimuli such as pain

Testing the Role of Periaqueductal Gray Neurons in Itch Production

The current study was carried out in mice and the study team firstly induced itching sensation and scratching in mice by either injecting a chemical called histamine or chloroquine an antimalarial drug

The team then tracked the activity of a specific subset of neurons in the mice periaqueductal gray matter that produce a neurotransmitter called glutamate and a neuropeptide called tachykinin 1 (Tac1)

Destroying the tachykinin 1 (Tac1) producing neurons significantly decreased itch-induced scratching

On the other hand, stimulating the tachykinin 1 (Tac1) producing neurons caused spontaneous itching sensation and scratching even in the absence of histamine and chloroquine by activating the GRPR-expressing neurons in the spinal cord

Role of Itching and Its Trigger Factors

Itching and scratching play a protective role in the removal of certain irritants or insects that may have attached to the skin

Sometimes itching may elicit an immune reaction which helps to overcome the offending agent

Future Research Plans

Study team plans to investigate whether the Tac1 producing neurons can be targeted by drugs as possible treatment of chronic itching conditions

They also plan to look for other neurons that may have a possible role in itch production

Conclusion

Tac1-Expressing Neurons in the Periaqueductal Gray Facilitate the Itch-Scratching Cycle via Descending Regulation - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.neuron.2018.11.010)

