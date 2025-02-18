Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Swethapriya Sampath. (2025, February 18). Can Diet During Pregnancy Influence Baby's Eating Habits? . Medindia. Retrieved on Feb 18, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-diet-during-pregnancy-influence-babys-eating-habits-218969-1.htm.

MLA Swethapriya Sampath. "Can Diet During Pregnancy Influence Baby's Eating Habits?". Medindia. Feb 18, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-diet-during-pregnancy-influence-babys-eating-habits-218969-1.htm>.

Chicago Swethapriya Sampath. "Can Diet During Pregnancy Influence Baby's Eating Habits?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-diet-during-pregnancy-influence-babys-eating-habits-218969-1.htm. (accessed Feb 18, 2025).

Harvard Swethapriya Sampath. 2025. Can Diet During Pregnancy Influence Baby's Eating Habits?. Medindia, viewed Feb 18, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-diet-during-pregnancy-influence-babys-eating-habits-218969-1.htm.