Pregnancy Diet Plays Role in Child’s Future Weight

The research team examined data from 1,459 mother-child pairs. They measured three dietary indices - the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII), Mediterranean diet score, and the Alternate Healthy Eating Index-for Pregnancy (AHEIP) - through food questionnaires completed by mothers during pregnancy. The child's weight and height were measured various times between birth and adolescence, and the BMI was computed.A Mediterranean-style diet has low inflammatory properties and is rich in vitamin D sources, omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, and other nutrients beneficial for offspring health.Findings revealed that maternal nutrition during pregnancy might have a long-term effect on children's weight trajectories. There are specific developmental periods when pregnancy nutrition might affect offspring growth.For instance, a pregnancy diet with high inflammatory potential was associated with faster BMI growth rates in children between three and ten years. Lower adherence to a Mediterranean diet during pregnancy was associated with higher BMI through adolescence. However, the AHEIP score of mothers was not a predictor of their child's growth trajectory.Dr. Monthé-Drèze emphasized,She explains that prior research has shown that the foods eaten during pregnancy can influence the child's metabolism, eating behaviors, and food preferences. Besides, pregnant women's food choices are likely to be similar to the food they offer their children. Hence, it is possible that a pregnant mother's nutrition might be linked to long-term weight issues in the offspring.She advises healthcare providers to be alert to children at high risk for weight gain based on the mother's dietary habits during pregnancy, thereby promoting healthy and nutritious food choices. Further, she adds that individual nutritional needs during pregnancy vary, so pregnant women need to consult their healthcare provider to choose the most appropriate diet.Source: Medindia