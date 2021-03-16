by Anjanee Sharma on  March 16, 2021 at 10:36 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pregnancy Diet Plays Role in Child’s Future Weight
Research finds that a mother's diet during pregnancy plays an important role in determining their child's BMI trajectory later in life. Since the pathways programming the metabolism, growth, and eating behaviors of a child are sensitive to in-utero influences, childhood weight issues may originate during pregnancy.

Dr. Carmen Monthé-Drèze, lead author, says, "To date, studies linking maternal nutrition during pregnancy to offspring growth have focused on the newborn and early-childhood period, with limited data extending later into childhood."

The researchers wanted to understand dynamic growth changes that occur from childhood through adolescence due to maternal nutrition during pregnancy. Particularly, they wanted to see if there are distinct periods between birth and adolescence when weight gain rates are more susceptible to the programming effects of nutrition in pregnancy.


The research team examined data from 1,459 mother-child pairs. They measured three dietary indices - the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII), Mediterranean diet score, and the Alternate Healthy Eating Index-for Pregnancy (AHEIP) - through food questionnaires completed by mothers during pregnancy. The child's weight and height were measured various times between birth and adolescence, and the BMI was computed.

A Mediterranean-style diet has low inflammatory properties and is rich in vitamin D sources, omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, and other nutrients beneficial for offspring health.

Findings revealed that maternal nutrition during pregnancy might have a long-term effect on children's weight trajectories. There are specific developmental periods when pregnancy nutrition might affect offspring growth.

For instance, a pregnancy diet with high inflammatory potential was associated with faster BMI growth rates in children between three and ten years. Lower adherence to a Mediterranean diet during pregnancy was associated with higher BMI through adolescence. However, the AHEIP score of mothers was not a predictor of their child's growth trajectory.

Dr. Monthé-Drèze emphasized, "It is important to counsel women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant on the importance of a healthy diet during pregnancy. In particular, women who are pregnant or may become pregnant should consider a Mediterranean diet, which may not only benefit their health but may also help their child maintain a healthy weight."

She explains that prior research has shown that the foods eaten during pregnancy can influence the child's metabolism, eating behaviors, and food preferences. Besides, pregnant women's food choices are likely to be similar to the food they offer their children. Hence, it is possible that a pregnant mother's nutrition might be linked to long-term weight issues in the offspring.

She advises healthcare providers to be alert to children at high risk for weight gain based on the mother's dietary habits during pregnancy, thereby promoting healthy and nutritious food choices. Further, she adds that individual nutritional needs during pregnancy vary, so pregnant women need to consult their healthcare provider to choose the most appropriate diet.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Pregnancy and Diet
Pregnant women should pay special attention to their diet. The diet before and during pregnancy should be rich in calories, proteins, vitamins and minerals.
READ MORE
Eating Junk Food While Pregnant may Cause Junk Food Addiction in the Baby
Maternal high fat, high sugar diet sets up junk food addiction in babies. Faulty diet of a pregnant mother alters nerve pathways in the baby's brain.
READ MORE
Educational Intervention Can Promote Healthful Fish Consumption in Pregnancy
Public health message can help promote omega-3 rich fish consumption during pregnancy, according to a U.S. study.
READ MORE
Eating Fish During Pregnancy Lowers Stress
A new study suggests that including plenty of fish in the diet during pregnancy lowers the level of anxiety.
READ MORE
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
READ MORE
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Pregnancy and DietDiet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietTrimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseSouth Beach DietHome Pregnancy TestPregnancy