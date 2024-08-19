Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, August 19). AI and Smartphones Accurately Detect Childhood Eye Diseases . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 19, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-and-smartphones-accurately-detect-childhood-eye-diseases-216886-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "AI and Smartphones Accurately Detect Childhood Eye Diseases". Medindia. Aug 19, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-and-smartphones-accurately-detect-childhood-eye-diseases-216886-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "AI and Smartphones Accurately Detect Childhood Eye Diseases". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-and-smartphones-accurately-detect-childhood-eye-diseases-216886-1.htm. (accessed Aug 19, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. AI and Smartphones Accurately Detect Childhood Eye Diseases. Medindia, viewed Aug 19, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-and-smartphones-accurately-detect-childhood-eye-diseases-216886-1.htm.