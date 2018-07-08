medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Simple Ways to Protect Your Child's Eyes From Computer Eye Strain

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 7, 2018 at 11:43 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Too much screen time can affect your child's eyesight and cause digital eye strain, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Ophthalmology.
Simple Ways to Protect Your Child's Eyes From Computer Eye Strain
Simple Ways to Protect Your Child's Eyes From Computer Eye Strain

As children spend more time tethered to screens, there is increasing concern about potential harm to their visual development. Ophthalmologists - physicians who specialize in medical and surgical eye care - are seeing a marked increase in children with dry eye and eye strain from too much screen time.

But does digital eyestrain cause lasting damage? Should your child use reading glasses or computer glasses? As you send your kids back to school this month for more time with screens and books, the American Academy of Ophthalmology is arming parents with the facts, so they can make informed choices about their children's eye health.

It's a fact that there is a worldwide epidemic of myopia, also known as nearsightedness. Since 1971, the incidence of nearsightedness in the US nearly doubled, to 42 percent. In Asia, up to 90 percent of teenagers and adults are nearsighted. Clearly, something is going on. But scientists can't agree on exactly what.

A new study offers further evidence that at least part of the worldwide increase in nearsightedness has to do with near work activities; not just screens but also traditional books.

And, that spending time outdoors--especially in early childhood--can slow the progression of nearsightedness. It remains unclear whether the rise in nearsightedness is due to focusing on phones all the time, or to light interacting with our circadian rhythms to influence eye growth or none of the above.

While scientists look for a definitive answer, there is no doubt that most computer users experience digital eyestrain. Kids are no different from adults when it comes to digital eyestrain. They can experience dry eye, eye strain, headaches, and blurry vision, too. While symptoms are typically temporary, they may be frequent and persistent.

But this doesn't mean they need a prescription for computer glasses or that they have developed an eye condition of middle-age that requires reading glasses, as some suggest. It also doesn't mean that blue light coming from computer screens is damaging their eyes. It means they need to take more frequent breaks. This is because we don't blink as often while using computers and other digital devices. Extended reading, writing or other intensive near work can also cause eye strain. Ophthalmologists recommend taking a 20-second break from near work every 20 minutes.

Here are 10 tips to help protect your child's eyes from computer eyestrain:
  • Set a kitchen timer or a smart device timer to remind them.
  • Alternate reading an e-book with a real book and encourage kids to look up and out the window every two chapters.
  • After completing a level in a video game, look out the window for 20 seconds.
  • Pre-mark books with a paperclip every few chapters to remind your child to look up. On an e-book, use the "bookmark" function for the same effect.
  • Avoid using a computer outside or in brightly lit areas, as the glare on the screen can create strain.
  • Adjust the brightness and contrast of your computer screen so that it feels comfortable to you.
  • Use good posture when using a computer and when reading.
  • Encourage your child to hold digital media farther away, 18 to 24 inches is ideal.
  • Create a distraction that causes your child to look up every now and then.
  • Remind them to blink when watching a screen.

"I prefer to teach kids better habits, instead of supplying them a crutch like reading glasses to enable them to consume even more media," said K. David Epley, M.D., clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. "If you run too far and your legs start hurting, you stop. Likewise, if you've been reading too long or watching videos too long, and your eyes start hurting, you should stop."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Dry Eye Symptom Evaluation

Dry Eye Symptom Evaluation

Dry eye may be due to a decrease in tear production, alteration of the tear consistency, or faster evaporation of the tears.

Computer Related Injuries

Computer Related Injuries

Computer- related injury (CRI) is a cluster of work-related symptoms in computer users such as Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI), Work Related Upper Limb Disorder (WRULD), and Musculoskeletal Disorder (MSD)

Myopia

Myopia

Myopia is the inability of a person to see the distant objects clearly. Myopia is also known as near or short sightedness.

Excessive Screen Time Could Affect Eyesight

Excessive Screen Time Could Affect Eyesight

Increased screen time can result in dry eyes and other eye problems. Regulation of total screen time in children is a necessity, while self regulation is important in adults.

Allergy Eye Drops

Allergy Eye Drops

Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.

Floppy Iris Syndrome

Floppy Iris Syndrome

Floppy iris syndrome is associated with a high risk of complications following cataract surgery.

Nervous Tic

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Routine Eye Examination

Routine Eye Examination

A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patient’s eyes.

Torticollis

Torticollis

Torticollis is abnormal tilted position of the head, with chin turned to the opposite side. It may occur at birth due to abnormal position in the womb. Neck or shoulder pain can also cause torticollis.

More News on:

Torticollis Nervous Tic Eye Computer Related Injuries Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Allergy Eye Drops Routine Eye Examination Quiz On Eye Donation Floppy Iris Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman disease (CD) is a rare but benign condition in which there is lymph node enlargement. It ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...