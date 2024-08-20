- People with cirrhosis (a chronic liver disease) experience muscle cramps at night (nocturnal muscle cramps)
- Frequent nighttime muscle cramps can disrupt sleep among cirrhosis patients
- Practicing mind-body therapies such as meditation and stretching can relieve muscle cramps and improve sleep quality in cirrhosis patients
The findings of the study are published in the journal Liver International (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The RELAX randomized controlled trial: Stretching versus meditation for nocturnal muscle cramps
Go to source).
Muscle Cramps in Chronic Liver DiseaseNearly two out of every three people with cirrhosis experience muscle cramps at night which may disrupt their sleep.
Since nocturnal muscle cramps affect sleep, they exacerbate other symptoms.
In a previous study, Michigan doctors found that muscle cramps have the highest impact on the quality of life, compared to other cirrhosis-related symptoms, thus making their treatment a priority.
Mind-Body Therapies to Get Rid of Muscle Cramps Caused by Cirrhosis“We wanted to test two different treatments for cramps: One was coping with meditation and the other was physically stretching to prevent the occurrence of the cramp,” said Elliot Tapper M.D., director of the University of Michigan’s Cirrhosis Program, and lead author on the paper.
The result was indeed eye-catching and somewhat unexpected.
The study findings highlight that both interventions significantly reduced cramps severity and also improved the quality of life, which was truly unexpected.
The researchers selected meditation as an active placebo after referring to earlier research on mindfulness techniques for caregivers of people with cirrhosis.
Stretching vs. Meditation: Which is Better for Nocturnal Muscle Cramps?In this study, the participants in the meditation group and stretching group participants both reported reduced muscle cramp severity and experienced better sleep.
“The hope was that if we could see some positive effects for patients, then we could use meditation in other studies of generalized chronic pain,” said Tapper.
In order to get rid of cirrhosis cramps, a higher percentage of patients who stretched (79.5%) said they would suggest their intervention than those patients who meditated (55.3%). On the other hand, meditation was more likely to improve overall health-related quality of life.
I just thought meditation and stretching could only improve the quality of life, but not reduce cramps severity, added Tapper.
“These results show that, if practiced regularly, these mind-body methods have the ability to train people to overcome more painful physical symptoms like these,” said Tapper.
There is limited research on therapies to mitigate these cramps, despite the high prevalence of cirrhosis and other chronic liver disease.
An earlier research led by Tapper showed that drinking pickle juice could be an effective remedy to stop cramps. However, it did not improve the overall quality of life (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Can pickle juice reduce cirrhotic muscle cramping?
Go to source).
Hence, the findings of the current study suggest that practicing mind-body therapies such as meditation and stretching can prevent cramps and help patients with chronic liver disease sleep better at night.
