Acupuncture May Ease Nocturia in Prostate Cancer Survivors

A pilot study published in JAMA Oncology finds acupuncture can significantly reduce nocturia episodes in prostate cancer survivors, offering relief with minimal side effects.
- Acupuncture reduced nighttime urination episodes significantly
- Survivors experienced better urinary function with fewer side effects
- Study suggests acupuncture as a promising non-drug therapy
Acupuncture for Nocturia in Survivors of Prostate Cancer
Go to source).
Acupuncture may help prostate cancer survivors sleep better at night #nocturiarelief #acupuncturebenefits #medindia’
The Trial:In a clinical trial conducted at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 60 prostate cancer survivors were enrolled and randomly assigned to receive either acupuncture or continue with their usual care. At the end of ten weeks, those who received acupuncture experienced a notable reduction in night-time urination, averaging 1.13 fewer episodes per night compared to the control group. The improvement remained significant even four weeks after treatment ended, with a continued difference of 0.85 fewer episodes. Patients who underwent acupuncture also showed better scores in urinary function, with a decrease of 3.76 points on a symptom scale, compared to almost no change in those who did not receive the treatment.
Night-Time Urination Affects More Than Just SleepNocturia isn’t just a nuisance. For many men, it means fragmented sleep, constant fatigue, and a daily struggle to feel rested or alert. While medications exist, they often come with side effects and are not effective for everyone. This study offers encouraging evidence that acupuncture, a practice with roots in traditional Chinese medicine, may offer a low-risk, non-pharmaceutical option.
Fewer Side EffectsThe acupuncture treatments were carefully planned and tailored to target urinary and associated symptoms. Patients received weekly sessions using specific body and ear points believed to influence bladder function. Mild side effects such as dizziness or trouble sleeping were reported by a few participants, but no serious adverse effects occurred. Compared to commonly prescribed drugs like desmopressin or antimuscarinics, which can have stronger side effects, acupuncture showed a safer profile.
How Acupuncture May Be Working Behind the ScenesAlthough acupuncture is often categorized as complementary therapy, its influence on bladder activity is supported by emerging biological studies. Some research suggests that acupuncture affects the brainstem pathways involved in urination and modulates bladder reflexes. This might explain why the prostate cancer survivors in this study saw such noticeable relief from their symptoms.
Why This Small Study Still MattersThe team behind the trial called it a “promising first step” in addressing a major unmet need for prostate cancer survivors. They acknowledged that more research is needed, especially studies with larger participant groups, longer follow-up, and placebo comparisons. However, the findings highlight an important shift in how post-cancer care can be reimagined with integrative approaches like acupuncture.
A New Chapter in Survivorship CareMany cancer survivors continue to battle long-term health issues that are often under-recognized and undertreated. Nocturia is one of them. This study opens the door to conversations about personalized, less invasive treatment options that are aligned with the patient’s preferences and well-being.
Acupuncture will not replace conventional treatments overnight, but it may soon stand beside them as a valuable ally in survivorship care. For men who’ve already endured cancer and its treatments, adding a peaceful night’s sleep to the list of victories could make a world of difference.
If you're a survivor or caregiver navigating post-cancer challenges, know that relief is not out of reach. Gentle, safe options like acupuncture may help you rest again. Talk to your doctor about what’s possible, and never stop seeking comfort, healing, and peace.
Reference:
- Acupuncture for Nocturia in Survivors of Prostate Cancer - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/article-abstract/2834640)
Source-Medindia