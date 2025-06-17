Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, June 17). Acupuncture May Ease Nocturia in Prostate Cancer Survivors . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 17, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/acupuncture-may-ease-nocturia-in-prostate-cancer-survivors-220155-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Acupuncture May Ease Nocturia in Prostate Cancer Survivors". Medindia. Jun 17, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/acupuncture-may-ease-nocturia-in-prostate-cancer-survivors-220155-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Acupuncture May Ease Nocturia in Prostate Cancer Survivors". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/acupuncture-may-ease-nocturia-in-prostate-cancer-survivors-220155-1.htm. (accessed Jun 17, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Acupuncture May Ease Nocturia in Prostate Cancer Survivors. Medindia, viewed Jun 17, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/acupuncture-may-ease-nocturia-in-prostate-cancer-survivors-220155-1.htm.