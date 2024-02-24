Excessive Screen Time Linked to Nighttime Urination Issues

Highlights: Over 5 hours of daily screen time poses a 48% higher risk of nocturia

Sedentary habits and increased beverage intake contribute to frequent nighttime urination

Public awareness and lifestyle changes are crucial for managing screen time, preserving sleep, and overall well-being



‘Extended daily screen time is associated with a higher risk of nocturia among adults. #screentime #nighturination #digitaltoxicity #medindia’

Advertisement

Correlation Between Screen Time and Nocturia

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Association between TV and/or video time and nocturia in adults: An analysis of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Did you know? Excessive screen time can lead to problems in social-emotional development, including obesity, sleep disturbances, depression, and anxiety.

Advertisement

Health Implications of Digital Cosumption

Read More to Know About ‘Screen Time Negatively Impacts Creativity, Concentration and Self Control in Children’

Advertisement

Balancing Digital Engagement for Better Sleep

Association between TV and/or video time and nocturia in adults: An analysis of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/nau.25406)