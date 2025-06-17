About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Pride Month: More Than a Parade-It's Love Rising Above Suppression

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 17 2025 3:47 PM

Pride Month celebrates self-acceptance, equality, and the fight for LGBTQ+ rights amidst ongoing societal and legal challenges.

Pride Month: More Than a Parade-It`s Love Rising Above Suppression
Highlights:
  • Pride began as a protest, not a party, at New York's Stonewall Inn in 1969
  • Over 60 nations still criminalize LGBTQ+ identities, but resistance continues
  • India’s LGBTQ+ community celebrates legal wins, but societal stigma persists
It’s June, the month of pride, where the world blazes with rainbow flags, vibrant music, and, most importantly, hope and pride of self-acceptance! (1 Trusted Source
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month

Go to source)
Pride Month isn’t just about glitter, parties, and parades. It’s about people. Real people who have had to fight to be seen, heard, and accepted for who they are and for the right to love another person.

Pride is about bravery. About teenagers choosing to come out to their parents. About older people who, after acknowledging their sexuality, had to wait decades before they could live honestly. About those who still can’t come out but continue to persevere anyway.

It is about love—loud and quiet, messy and magical, ordinary and extraordinary.

"Equality means more than passing laws. The struggle is really won in the hearts and minds of the community."

– Barbara Gittings


The Roots: A Riot, a Rebellion, a Revolution of Love

Pride did not start as a celebration; the first Pride was a protest. When police raided and burned down the Stonewall Inn in New York in 1969, trans women of color like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera decided enough was enough. It ignited the movement that now exists worldwide, and till today the flame is still burning with head held high (2 Trusted Source
2025 Global Gay Pride Calendar

Go to source).

We march to remember. And we celebrate because we deserve happiness, even if it comes at the cost of suffering.


Advertisement
Around the World: Pride in Every Color, Culture, and Accent

Pride events will take place in cities ranging all the way to Cape Town, London, Tokyo, and Mumbai, among others, in 2020. To others, it is a day of liberation; a single day of the year that they can be free, really, physically, unashamedly, themselves.

Not all people get that opportunity. There are over 60 countries where being LGBTQ+ is still a crime. Individuals are also punished in terms of what they choose to love or even dress up in. Even a rainbow is a hazard in those places. But they fight back. They write, they organize, they live. That is pride as well.


India’s Journey: From Silence to Speaking Up

In India, things are changing—but slowly.

Yes, this is because Section 377 was overturned in 2018. Still, it is not very easy to come out. Gender diversity is not discussed in schools. Conversations are usually closed off by the families. In the workplace, coming out can cost one a promotion or even a job.

However, tales of hope go up every day. Parents are being taught to love their queer children free of charge. LGBTQ+ support groups are developing in rural places. Trans people are taking up space in politics, education, and healthcare. We haven't reached the end yet, but we're not where we began.

As this UN story put it, the legal wins are here, but society still has a lot of catching up to do.


The Power of Queer Stories

When a little girl sees a lesbian couple holding hands on screen without shame, something shifts. When a trans man writes a book about his life and it finds a place in a college library, lives are changed.

Stories that matter: Whether it’s in a Netflix series, an Instagram post, or a kitchen table conversation, when we share our stories with honesty and heart, people begin to see the human behind the label.

How to Be a Real Ally: Not Just in June

You don’t have to be loud to be an ally—but you do have to be present.
  • Listen before you speak
  • Respect names, pronouns, and lived experiences
  • Stand up when you hear jokes that hurt
  • Support LGBTQ+ creators, businesses, and spaces
  • Talk to your kids about love in all its forms
Being an ally isn’t just about showing up at a parade—it’s about standing up when it’s not easy.

Pride Is for Everyone Who Believes in Love

Pride is not so much LGBTQ+ but for anyone who still believes that each human being has a right to live with dignity, safety, and happiness. To be supportive, you do not necessarily have to be perfect. All you need is to care (3 Trusted Source
India's LGBTQIA+ community notches legal wins but still faces societal hurdles to acceptance, equal rights

Go to source).

It is time to clear the way so there can be more hugs, more truth, and more healing. During Pride Month, we transform pride into a mindset rather than just a month.

References:
  1. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month - (https://www.loc.gov/lgbt-pride-month/)
  2. 2025 Global Gay Pride Calendar - (https://www.iglta.org/events/pride-calendar/)
  3. India's LGBTQIA+ community notches legal wins but still faces societal hurdles to acceptance, equal rights - (https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/05/1149956)

Source-Medindia


