Reality of Stigma Against LGBTQ Individuals

Approximately 39% of LGBTQ adults report experiencing discrimination in healthcare settings. #stigma #lgbtq #mentalhealth ’

The LGBTQ individuals experience less stigma than anticipated, while people with mental health conditions continue to encounter greater societal bias as per an advance press release work to be presented at thein Milan ().Researcher Professor Karen Ersche (University of Cambridge) said, “Our aim was to look at the level of stigma against LGBTQ people in British society, and also to look at stigma against people with mental health problems.This is the first such survey to compare what society thinks to what individuals think about minority groups, the results surprised us”.The researchers carried out 2 separate studies, measuring stigma via the Perceived Discrimination and Devaluation Scale*.They first questioned 264 people about how mental health problems are perceived by society. The researchers alsowith mental health problems or not.They then asked how they personally felt about people with mental health problems.For the second part of the study, the researchers asked 124 people similar questions about how they felt society would perceive LGBTQ people, and how they themselves felt about them.Researcher Mr Charlie Evans (University of Cambridge), who conducted the study, said, “It’s difficult for people to admit to any prejudice against a particular group, so we first asked participants what levels of stigma exists in society- this gave them a reference point.In each case, we found that respondents perceived society to be less accepting of LGBTQ orientation or mental health problems than they themselves were.We found that the societal level of stigma against LGBTQ people was less than we might have expected. Personal and societal stigma against LGBTQ people is less than the level perceived against people with mental health problems.I think this throws up two questions. Why is societal mental health stigma perceived more strongly than LGBTQ stigma? And why do people with mental health problems self-stigmatise more than LGBTQ people?Perhaps this has something to do with the idea that a mental health problem is experienced as a personal deficit rather than an identity; there are no ‘mental health pride” celebrations for example.It seems awareness campaigns have helped reduce LGBTQ stigma, given that prior contact with LGBTQ people tends to reduce stigma, but this effect is less marked with mental health stigma.We need to be open in looking for what works with overcoming mental health stigma. It may also be useful to undertake similar studies throughout Europe, to understand what level of stigma exists in different countries.”Commenting, Professor Pedro Morgado (School of Medicine, University of Minho, Braga, Portugal) said:“The most relevant finding of the study is the existence of significant stigma both against LGBTQ people and against people with mental illness. These are early results and should be interpreted with caution, considering the risk of minimizing the severe impacts (also on mental health) of stigma and discrimination against LGBTQ people. Of course, LGBTQ issues relate to a stable and defining characteristic of individuals, whereas mental illness refers to a pathology.” “Even though the results cannot be generalized beyond the UK, they show that the work being done in the fight against LGBTQ discrimination produces positive outcomes and should be continued and deepened. So, I would welcome studies on stigma from other countries. Regarding mental illness, interventions to reduce stigma should leverage some of the models used in LGBTQ issues, contributing to greater visibility of people with mental illness, increased knowledge about the diseases, and a better understanding of their nature and impacts”.Source-Eurekalert