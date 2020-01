Zika Virus Could Help Treat Brain Cancer: Here’s How

Study 2: Inhibition of Integrin - Blocks the Entry of Zika Virus into the Brain

says Rana.Rana's group also used a mouse model to demonstrate that αvβ5 integrin could be blocked by daily treatment with two experimental anticancer drugs - Cilengitide or SB273005 - both of which target αvβ5 integrin. The mice were treated with the drugs, followed by Zika virus infection. Six days after virus infection, the mice brains were harvested. The brains of the drug-treated mice showed half the number of virus particles, compared to the brains of untreated mice.says Rana.Rana's group is currently designing a mouse model in which αvβ5 integrin is absent in the brain. This mouse model will help them to conclusively prove that αvβ5 integrin is absolutely vital for entry of Zika virus into the brain.The second study was led by Dr. Jeremy N. Rich, MD, MHS, who is a Clinical Professor of Medicine and Director of Neuro-Oncology at UC San Diego School of Medicine. He also holds joint appointments as Faculty Member in the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine and Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center at UC San Diego. He is also Director of the Brain Tumor Institute, San Diego, California, USA.Based on the fact that viruses exploit integrins to gain entry into cells, Rich's group inhibited each integrin molecule with a different antibody to establish, which produced the most pronounced effect.says Rich.They also used a mouse model of glioblastoma to demonstrate the inhibition of αvβ5 integrin with an antibody or by deactivating the gene encoding it. Both these approaches blocked Zika virus entry, thereby prolonging the life of the treated mice, compared to untreated mice. Importantly, inhibition of αvβ5 integrin in human glioblastoma tissue samples obtained from patients during surgery also blocked Zika virus entry into brain cells.The idea of leveraging Zika virus for treating brain cancer came to Rich, from the observation that Zika infection causes shrinking of the brain, which is seen in microcephalic babies born to Zika virus-infected mothers. He subsequently established that Zika virus selectively targets and kills glioblastoma stem cells, which couldn't be treated with conventional anticancer drugs.Rich's present study added to his previous findings by establishing why Zika virus preferentially kills glioblastoma stem cells while sparing healthy cells. His group elucidated the underlying reason by analyzing the structure of αvβ5 integrin. They found that the αv subunit was associated with the stem cells, while the β5 subunit was associated with cancer cells. High levels of these two subunits collectively (in the form of αvβ5 integrin) play a crucial role in glioblastoma stem cell survival, which resulted in a higher rate of killing of glioblastoma stem cells compared to healthy stem cells or other types of brain cells.Rich indicates:The applicability of the cell culture studies of Zika virus infection of glioblastoma cells was tested in a human organoid model. The human organoid model was developed in collaboration with Professor Alysson Muotri, PhD, who is the Director of the UC San Diego Stem Cell Program and a Member of the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine.The human organoid model was established by transplanting human glioblastoma tumors into human brain organoids that essentially acted as "mini-brains", which could be utilized for drug discovery studies. It was established that Zika virus exposure of human organoids selectively destroyed the transplanted glioblastoma cells, sparing other cells within the organoids. Importantly, when αvβ5 integrin was inhibited, the anticancer effect of Zika virus was reversed, which proved beyond doubt the crucial role played by αvβ5 integrin in modulating Zika virus infection.The research team is planning to identify novel drug molecules that are capable of blocking Zika virus infection of brain cells more effectively. They are also interested in genetically modifying the virus so that it can better target and specifically destroy the cancerous brain cells, leaving behind the healthy ones.Rich concludes:He adds:The studies were funded by the National Institutes of Health, California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and the International Rett Syndrome Foundation.Source: Medindia