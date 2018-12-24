What''s the Right Age for a Woman to Have a Baby?

Public thoughts and perceptions about a woman's peak fertility age and ideal age to have the first baby may impact the changing fertility rates seen in the US

Birth rates have declined in the US; latest estimates suggest that there was a natural population increase of one million in 2017, compared to 1.8 million in 2008

Although there was general agreement on the age at which fertility began and ended, there were differences in opinion as to the ideal age to have her first child

Can Public Perceptions about a Woman's Fertility Affect Fertility Rates?

Declining birth rates in the US may be influenced by public perceptions of a woman's fertility timelines such as best age for the first baby and peak fertility age, according to a recent study led by Robin E. Jensen, professor of communication at the University of Utah. The findings of the study appear in the journal,Most studies look at the role of modernity, late age at childbearing and working status and economic independence as key factors that may be responsible for falling fertility rates in the US. The current study, however, looks at the issue from a totally new perspective i.e. the role of public perception about a woman's fertility.