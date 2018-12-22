Exercise Helps Improve Brain Function in Elderly

Highlights
:
- With increasing
age, there is a decline in cognitive function, which refers to a decreased ability to think independently,
concentrate, understand the situation and make decisions as well as memory
issues etc
- Regular aerobic
exercise for just six months in the form of walking or cycling for about
35 minutes a day for thrice a week demonstrated significant improvement of
brain function
Regular aerobic exercise
can significantly help slow down the decline in brain function of elderly
persons compared to those who did not exercise, as per a recent study conducted
at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.
The findings of the study appear in the
online edition of Neurology
, the
journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Design
of the Study to Analyze Role of Exercise on Brain Function
- The study enlisted 160 persons with an average age of 65 years and had risk factors for vascular and heart disease
such as hypertension and diabetes and were sedentary at the start of the
study. The participants reported problems with thinking and memory issues
which were not severe enough to be termed dementia.
- The study team wanted to analyze the role of exercise
and a healthy diet namely the DASH (Dietary
Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet which is low in
sodium, fiber-rich with plenty of
fruits and vegetables, beans, whole grains, nuts, low fat dairy products,
and lean meats.
- All the volunteers were randomly assigned to one of four groups
namely
- DASH diet alone
- Aerobic exercise alone
- Combination of exercise and DASH diet
-
Health education only with no
intervention in the form of weekly or fortnightly phone calls
- Persons in the exercise group exercised thrice weekly, each session
lasting for 45 minutes which included 10 minutes of warm-up exercises
followed by 35 minutes of aerobic
exercise such as walking, jogging, or riding a stationary bicycle
- At the start of the study and its
completion after six months,
- Brain function of the participants was
assessed by standard tests of cognitive function
-
Cardiorespiratory fitness was assessed by
the treadmill stress test
- Risk factors of heart disease was
determined by measurement of blood
pressure blood glucose and serum cholesterol levels.
- The participants were instructed to
maintain a food diary and also answered questionnaires to see how closely they
followed the DASH diet.
Effects of Exercise on
Cognitive Decline in Elderly
- The cognitive
function such as thinking and concentration, capacity to understand and
achieve goals of participants who exercised improved significantly when compared
to those who did not exercise
- There was no
significant change in memory of the participants of all four groups
- Participants
doing regular exercise as well as taking DASH diet had average scores of
47 points on the overall cognitive function test scores, compared to an
average score of about 42 points for participants assigned to either
exercise or diet alone and about 38 points for those who were only given
health education
- On comparing the
pre and post-study scores, persons who
took DASH diet alone did not show significant improvement but persons who
exercised and ate the DASH diet showed significantly more improvement
compared to health education controls
The findings of the study suggest that
adding regular exercise to a person's lifestyle may be extremely beneficial in
terms of the slowing decline of brain
function and improving cognition
‘Following regular exercise for six months, a 65-year-old person who initially had the brain function of a 93-year-old person showed a nine-year improvement to the brain function of an 84-year-old person; in those who did not exercise, the brain function declined further in six months.’
"The results are
encouraging in that in just six months, by adding regular exercise to their
lives, people who have cognitive impairments without dementia may improve their
ability to plan and complete certain cognitive tasks,"
said
study author James A. Blumenthal, PhD, of Duke University Medical Center in
Durham, N.C.
Potential
Limitations of Study
- Size of study
fairly small to conclusively state that combination of exercise and DASH
diet offers greater benefit than exercise alone
- Further larger
studies with longer periods of patient monitoring are necessary to see if
the improvements in brain function continue and whether the benefits are
greater with multiple approaches such as diet and exercise
Conclusion
In conclusion, the study underscores the
benefit of exercise in improving brain function in addition to the numerous
other benefits such as significant improvement in physical, emotional health
and well being.
Source: Medindia