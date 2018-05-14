medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Top Tips For Couples Facing Fertility Issues

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 14, 2018 at 12:00 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In India, one in every six couples face fertility problems, thereby making the process of conceiving strenuous and stressful for many. While some fertility problems are not preventable, there are vital actions one can take to help initiate a new beginning.
Top Tips For Couples Facing Fertility Issues
Top Tips For Couples Facing Fertility Issues

Lavanya Kiran, Gynaecologist at Narayana Healthcare's Women's and Child Institute and Anil Prakash, Consultant at MMG District Hospital, Ghaziabad, have shared tips:

* Eat healthy: While many couples don't focus on this, food and fertility are closely linked. Help your body in conceiving by consuming a balanced nutritious diet of vegetables rich in vitamins and iron like spinach and broccoli, whole grains (whole wheat, brown rice and millets) and protein like paneer, eggs, fish and soya. Also, reduce the intake of processed foods, maida and sugar from your diet.

* Be fit and active: By this, we definitely do not mean over exerting yourself. But following a daily regime of doing moderate physical activity improves hormone balance, blood flow and maximises your chances of getting pregnant. Avoid straining yourself in order to stay slim, instead maintain a healthy weight. Try brisk walking, light jogging, cycling and sports like swimming to help overcome infertility.

* Track your fertile days using a fertility monitor: It is possible to get pregnant only during a few days every cycle. That is why it important for couples to educate themselves about their most fertile days as every woman has her own unique cycle which is controlled by their hormone levels. Therefore, using fertility monitors which identify up to six fertile days of your cycle can help you a lot.

* Reduce stress and anxiety: We know how daunting the process of getting pregnant is. However, letting yourself get affected by the constant pressure of starting a family can affect the chances of getting pregnant. Stress and anxiety tend to reduce the release of fertility hormones and can even suppress ovulation. So, the next time you think your stress levels are reaching for the roof, try meditating or doing yoga to calm your nerves.

* Share your feelings and talk about it: Building up emotions within oneself is really not ideal for getting pregnant. Talking about it out to your partner or a confidante will not only help you relieve yourself of the built-up tension but they might be in a better position to share a viable solution. Many times, talking to friends and family and sharing your inner thoughts can help you combat bouts of anxiety.

* Reduce caffeine and stop alcohol consumption: Cutting down on caffeine and eliminating alcohol can also improve your chances of conception. While moderate amounts of tea or coffee is safe, you shouldn't have too much. Alcohol, on the other hand, is definitely a no by all means and can aggravate problems like irregular periods and lack of ovulation.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Infertility

Infertility

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Quiz on Infertility

Quiz on Infertility

Obesity negatively affects fertility in females. Find out why fat women have lesser chances of falling pregnant by participating in the following ...

Sex Calculator

Sex Calculator

Find out how many times you have had sexual intercourse in your lifetime. Also read top ten stimulating sex facts.

Foods to Boost Your Sex Drive Naturally

Foods to Boost Your Sex Drive Naturally

Sex drive can be increased by foods that increase estrogen and testosterone levels, produce nitric oxide, help reduce stress and create better blood flow.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical factors might be beyond control, but lifestyle factors are choices, affecting fertility.

Ovulation

Ovulation

Ovulation is the time when an egg or ovum is released by female ovary, usually midway during the menstrual cycle. The ovulation calendar helps to calculate the time of ovulation.

Top Foods To Improve Fertility

Top Foods To Improve Fertility

A balanced diet has various benefits and one of them is healthy reproductive system. Learn about the foods and lifestyle habits that can boost your fertility.

More News on:

Ovulation Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Top Foods To Improve Fertility 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top ten stress reliever drinks to combat stress, anxiety and insomnia. With stress levels at an all ...

 Anencephaly

Anencephaly

Anencephaly is a neural tube defect (NTD), in which a baby is born with an underdeveloped brain and ...

 Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi''s live-attenuated tetravalent ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...