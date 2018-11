Sugar Supplement as Potential Treatment for Cancer

‘If the right dose of mannose is given, it can block the metabolism of glucose and limits the amount of glucose available to cancer cells. In future, mannose can be given to cancer patients to enhance chemotherapy without damaging their overall health.’

Read More..

Role of Mannose in Slowing Tumor Growth

Mannose was given administered orally by adding to the drinking water of mice having skin, lung or pancreatic tumors

Mice given mannose showed a considerable reduction in size and growth of the tumor without any noticeable adverse effects

Effect of mannose on cancer treatment was also assessed by giving mannose to mice treated with doxorubicin and cisplatin.

Tumor response to chemotherapy agents was much better after administration of mannose with a decrease in the size of the tumor, and slow tumor growth as well as improved survival

Reason for Mixed Response to Mannose in Some Tumor Cells

Some of the cells showed a decrease in tumor size and growth while other cells failed to show a similar effect

The team found that the amounts of an enzyme within cells used to break down mannose could determine whether mannose is effective in reducing tumor size and growth

About Mannose

Mannose impairs tumour growth and enhances chemotherapy - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41586-018-0729-3)

Mannose, a sugar molecule is able to retard tumor progression and improve response to anti-cancer drugs, according to a recent study conducted in the UK. It does this by interfering with the metabolism of glucose and decreasing the amount of glucose available for tumor cells. The study was sponsored by Cancer Research UK and Worldwide Cancer Research and the findings of the study appear in the journalThe current research was ato determine the role of mannose in slowing down the growth of cancer cells.Professor Kevin Ryan, lead author from the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute, said:The scientists also tested otherand response of these tumors to mannose. They cultivated these tumor cells in the lab and added mannose to the cells to analyze the anti-tumor effect.Prof Kevin Ryan says,Mannose is a simple sugar that is present naturally in cranberries and several fruits. It is widely used as a form of treatment for infections of the urinary tract. Its use as an anti-cancer agent in human needs further research and study.The study team have found their initial results promising and hope it can help cancer patients in the future although further research and studies are necessary before it can be tried on humans. The team cautions that patients should avoid taking mannose supplements as the side effects are not known and they should speak to a health professional before altering their diet or trying new supplements.Source: Medindia