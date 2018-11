Paralyzed People Can Communicate Again With Brain-computer Interface

Study Participants

How Does the BrainGate Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) Work?

‘Brain-computer interface (BCI) has been developed by BrainGate that enables patients with paralysis to communicate again, in spite of their disability. The device picks-up brain signals via an implanted senor and relays them to an external virtual Bluetooth mouse, which can be used by a paralyzed patient to operate a standard tablet.’

Study Findings

The participants could make up to 22 point-and-click operations per minute on various apps

They could also type up to 30 characters per minute using standard text apps used for sending e-mails and other writing activities

Expert Comments

Funding Source

The BrainGate consortium, made up of scientists, engineers and physicians, has developed a BCI that can be operated by a paralytic patient, just by thinking about moving the cursor and clicking it, using a virtual Bluetooth mouse. The study has been published in the journalThe clinical trial was carried out on three participants who had. Two of the participants had lost the ability to move their arms and legs due to amyotrophic lateral (ALS), a disease that destroys the nerves of the brain and spinal cord, which control movement. The third participant was paralyzed due to spinal cord injury . These three participants were enrolled in the clinical trial to assess the safety and feasibility of application of the new BrainGate BCI device.The participants had a sensor attached to an area of the brain called the motor cortex. This capsule-sized implant is able to pick-up brainwave signals generated by the motor cortex that are associated with planning of intended movements. These signals are decoded and passed on to an external Bluetooth device, which was configured to function similar to a wireless mouse. This virtual mouse was then aligned with a standard Google Nexus 9 tablet.The participants were plugged-in to the device and asked to perform standard tasks to assess how well they were able to operate a variety of commonly used apps, and move between apps. It has been shown that a similar type of device can enable paralyzed patients to operate robotic arms and regain mobility in their limbs.The BrainGate BCI enabled the participants to pass their thoughts for communicating with the outside world. They could smoothly perform typical operations such as e-mailing, chatting, and music/video streaming and sharing. They were delighted to be able to communicate with their family, friends, co-participants, as well as the research staff.Dr. Jaimie Henderson, MD, John and Jene Blume - Robert and Ruth Halperin Professor of Neurosurgery, Department of Neurology, Stanford University Medical Center, USA, and a senior author of the study, said:He addedThe study found that:Dr. Paul Nuyujukian, PhD, MD, who is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Bioengineering, Neurosurgery, and (by courtesy) Electrical Engineering and Director of the Brain Interfacing Laboratory, Stanford University, USA, and the lead author of the study, indicated that it was great to see how quickly and effortlessly the study participants learned to use the new BrainGate system and perform the tasks assigned to them, as well as for pursuing their own interests.Jose Albites Sanabria, who performed this research as a doctoral student in Biomedical Engineering at Brown University, USA, indicated thatThis would enable them to effectively communicate with their family, friends, as well as interact with their health care providers.Dr. Krishna Shenoy, PhD, Hong Seh and Vivian W. M. Professor of Engineering, Stanford University, USA, and a senior author of the study, said:He added:Dr. Leigh Hochberg, MD, PhD, Professor of Engineering, Brown University, Director, Center for Neurotechnology and Neurorecovery, Neurocritical Care and Acute Stroke Services, Department of Neurology,Massachusetts General Hospital, and Director, VA RR&D Center for Neurorestoration and Neurotechnology (CfNN), the Providence VA Medical Center, USA, and a senior author of the study, felt that there was a huge potential for the restorative capabilities of BCIs, used in the present study.Hochberg said.The research was funded by the Stanford Medical Scientist Training Program; Stanford Office of Postdoctoral Affairs; Craig H. Neilsen Foundation; Stanford Neurosciences Institute; Stanford BioX-NeuroVentures, Stanford Institute for Neuro-Innovation and Translational Neuroscience, as well as many other organizations.Source: Medindia