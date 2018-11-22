Paralyzed People Can Communicate Again With Brain-computer Interface

Highlights:
- A brain-computer interface (BCI) that enables
paralyzed patients to communicate once again has been developed
- The device picks-up brainwave signals via a senor
implanted in the brain.
- The signals are decoded and relayed to an external
virtual Bluetooth mouse, which the patient uses to operate a standard
tablet, simply by thinking about moving and clicking the mouse
- These BCIs can help rehabilitate paralyzed patients
to lead a better quality of life
Electronic gadgets like tablets and other mobile handsets
are an essential component of modern day life. However, a person with paralysis
completely loses the ability to operate them. A new study shows that this can
be made possible by using a brain-computer interface (BCI).
The BrainGate
consortium, made up of scientists, engineers and physicians, has developed a
BCI that can be operated by a paralytic patient, just by thinking about moving
the cursor and clicking it, using a virtual Bluetooth mouse. The study has been
published in the journal PLOS ONE.
Study Participants
The clinical trial
was carried out on three participants who had quadriplegia
. Two of the
participants had lost the ability to move their arms and legs due to amyotrophic lateral
(ALS), a
disease that destroys the nerves of the brain and spinal cord, which control
movement. The third participant was paralyzed due to spinal cord injury
. These three participants
were enrolled in the clinical trial to assess the safety and feasibility of
application of the new BrainGate BCI device.
How Does the BrainGate Brain-Computer
Interface (BCI) Work?
The participants
had a sensor attached to an area of the brain called the motor cortex. This
capsule-sized implant is able to pick-up brainwave signals generated by the
motor cortex that are associated with planning of intended movements. These
signals are decoded and passed on to an external Bluetooth device, which was
configured to function similar to a wireless mouse. This virtual mouse was then
aligned with a standard Google Nexus 9 tablet.
The participants
were plugged-in to the device and asked to perform standard tasks to assess how
well they were able to operate a variety of commonly used apps, and move
between apps. It has been shown that a similar type of device can enable
paralyzed patients to operate robotic arms and regain mobility in their limbs.
Study Findings
The BrainGate BCI
enabled the participants to pass their thoughts for communicating with the
outside world. They could smoothly
perform typical operations such as e-mailing, chatting, and music/video streaming
and sharing. They were delighted to be able to communicate with their family,
friends, co-participants, as well as the research staff.
One
of the participants, who was a musician, was even able to play the piano on a
digital interface.
Dr. Jaimie
Henderson, MD, John and Jene Blume - Robert and Ruth Halperin Professor of
Neurosurgery, Department of Neurology, Stanford University Medical Center, USA,
and a senior author of the study, said: "For
years, the BrainGate collaboration has been working to develop the neuroscience
and neuroengineering know-how to enable people who have lost motor abilities to
control external devices just by thinking about the movement of their own arm
or hand."
He added"In
this study, we've harnessed that know-how to restore people's ability to
control the exact same everyday technologies they were using before the onset
of their illnesses. It was wonderful to see the participants express themselves
or just find a song they want to hear."
The study found
that:
- The participants could make up to 22
point-and-click operations per minute on various apps
- They could also type up to 30 characters per minute
using standard text apps used for sending e-mails and other writing
activities
Dr. Paul Nuyujukian, PhD, MD, who is an
Assistant Professor at the Department of Bioengineering, Neurosurgery, and (by
courtesy) Electrical Engineering and Director of the Brain Interfacing
Laboratory, Stanford University, USA, and the lead author of the study,
indicated that it was great to see how quickly and effortlessly the study
participants learned to use the new BrainGate system and perform the tasks assigned
to them, as well as for pursuing their own interests.
Jose Albites
Sanabria, who performed this research as a doctoral student in Biomedical
Engineering at Brown University, USA, indicated that the technology had
immense potential to restore rapid and reliable communication for patients who
had lost their power to speak due to paralysis.
This would enable them to effectively communicate with their family, friends,
as well as interact with their health care providers.
Expert Comments
Dr. Krishna
Shenoy, PhD, Hong Seh and Vivian W. M. Professor of Engineering, Stanford
University, USA, and a senior author of the study, said: "The assistive technologies that are available today,
while they're important and useful, are all inherently limited in terms of
either the speed of use they enable, or the flexibility of the interface."
He added: "That's largely because of the limited input
signals that are available. With the richness of the input from the BCI, we
were able to just buy two tablets on Amazon, turn on Bluetooth and the
participants could use them with our investigational BrainGate system right out
of the box."
Dr. Leigh
Hochberg, MD, PhD, Professor of Engineering, Brown University, Director, Center for
Neurotechnology and Neurorecovery, Neurocritical Care and Acute Stroke
Services, Department of Neurology,Massachusetts General Hospital, and Director, VA RR&D
Center for Neurorestoration and Neurotechnology (CfNN), the Providence VA
Medical Center, USA, and a senior author of the study, felt that there was a
huge potential for the restorative capabilities of BCIs, used in the present
study.
"When I see somebody in the neuro-intensive care unit
who has had an acute stroke and has lost the ability to move or
communicate, I'd like to be able to say, 'I'm very sorry this has happened, but
we can restore your ability to use the technologies you were using before this
happened, and you'll be able to use them again tomorrow,'"
Hochberg said. "And we are getting closer to being able to
tell someone who has been diagnosed with ALS, 'even while we continue to seek
out a cure, you will never lose the ability to communicate.' This work is a
step toward those goals."
Funding Source
The research was
funded by the Stanford Medical Scientist Training Program; Stanford Office of
Postdoctoral Affairs; Craig H. Neilsen Foundation; Stanford Neurosciences
Institute; Stanford BioX-NeuroVentures, Stanford Institute for Neuro-Innovation
and Translational Neuroscience, as well as many other organizations. References :
- Cortical control of a tablet computer by people with paralysis - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0204566)
Source: Medindia