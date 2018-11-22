Skin Autofluorescence Predicts Future Risk of Diabetes and Heart Disease

Highlights
:
- A rapid and non-invasive screening test based on skin
autofluorescence has been developed for the first
time
- This
new test can predict a person's future risk of type 2
diabetes and heart disease
- Skin autofluorescence test can be used in non-medical
settings such as at supermarkets or
drug stores to know if your at risk of diabetes
and heart disease.
A non-invasive and
rapid screening test based on skin autofluorescence predicts future risk of
type 2 diabetes, heart disease and death, according to a recent study led by Professor Bruce
Wolffenbuttel, Department of Endocrinology University of Groningen, University
Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands.
The
findings of the study appear in Diabetologia
, the journal of the European Association
for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]).
What is Skin
Autofluorescence (SAF) in Diabetes?Type 2 diabetes
is showing an alarming rise
globally and cardiac complications occurring in diabetes are a
major cause for reduced quality of life and premature death in these patients. Risk factors known to
increase the
occurrence
of type 2 diabetes include obesity and high fasting blood glucose levels.
‘Skin autofluorescence test is a rapid and non-invasive screening test and can be used in non-medical settings such as at supermarkets or drug stores to know if your at risk of diabetes and heart disease.’
Fluorescence
is a phenomenon
that occurs when a substance/chemical absorbs light or
other electromagnetic radiation and gives out a light
of a different wavelength. It typically occurs when the absorbed radiation is
in the ultraviolet region of the spectrum, (invisible to the
human eye), while the light emitted is in the visible region, which gives the
fluorescing chemical a distinct color.
Persons
with high blood glucose levels
have increased levels of chemicals called advanced
glycation end products
in their skin. The research team obtained the readings when the chemical fluoresce (skin autofluorescence) was illuminated with a
light source
.
The
current study hoped to determine
whether skin autofluorescence readings can predict future risk of type 2
diabetes, heart disease and
premature death
in
the general population
Can Skin Autofluorescence Predict Type 2 Diabetes Heart
Disease Risk ?
The
prospective study included 72880 participants
of the Dutch Lifelines
Cohort Study, who had baseline investigations performed between 2007 and 2013.
They had validated baseline skin autofluorescence values available, and were
not found to have type 2 diabetes or heart disease at during this period
"This
is the first prospective study to examine SAF as a predictor for type 2
diabetes, CVD and mortality in the general population,"
- During
follow-up, patients were
diagnosed as diabetic either by self-report
or fasting blood sugar values of 7.0 mmol/l or HbA1c 48 mmol/mol (6.5%)
- Similarly
participants were diagnosed as having heart disease by self report which
included a heart
attack (myocardial infarction), coronary
interventions, stroke, transient ischaemic attack, lower limb pain on
walking short distances (intermittent claudication) or vascular surgery
- Death
was confirmed by the Dutch
Municipal Personal Records Database
- On
completion of the follow-up
period ranging from 0.5 to 10 years (average 4 years), 1056
(1.4%) developed diabetes, 1258
(1.7%) developed heart disease and 928 (1.3%) had died
- Baseline
skin
autofluorescence (SAF) was higher in participants who developed type 2
diabetes and/or CVD and in those who had died compared
to persons who survived and remained free of either disease
- A
single unit higher value of
skin autofluorescence was associated with a three-fold increase in the risk of type 2 diabetes or CVD, and a five times
increased the risk of death
- Skin autofluorescence readings were able to predict the
development of type 2 diabetes and heart disease independent of several known risk factors, such as metabolic syndrome, obesity, HbA1c and high blood glucose.
- After
due adjustment for other risk factors, a 1 point higher value of skin
autofluorescence (SAF) showed 26%, 33% and 96% increased the
risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and premature
death, respectively
according to the study
team.
What are Advanced
Glycosylation End (AGE) Products?Advanced glycation end products (AGEs)
are toxic
chemicals formed when protein or fat in the body tissues combine with
sugar in the bloodstream. Persons with high blood sugar levels, such as
diabetics, are at increased risk of forming large amounts of AGEs,
which can accumulate in various tissues of the body.
Conclusion
It may soon be possible to know if your at risk of developing diabetes or heart disease in a supermarket or
drug store by means of a rapid and non-invasive screening test so that suitable
measures can be taken to reduce the risk and avoid future complications.
In
the words of the study authors, "Our study supports the clinical utility of
SAF as a first screening method
to predict type 2 diabetes, CVD and mortality. Other risk indicators,
such as the
presence
of the metabolic syndrome, require more extensive measurements. The quick,
non-invasive measurement of skin autofluorescence may even allow use in
non-medical settings or public locations such as supermarkets, pharmacies or
drug stores as a first estimate of risk."
References :
- Study shows skin autofluorescence can predict type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and death - (https://diabetologia-journal.org/2018/11/21/study-shows-skin-autofluorescence-can-predict-type-2-diabetes-cardiovascular-disease-and-death/)
Source: Medindia