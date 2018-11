Skin Autofluorescence Predicts Future Risk of Diabetes and Heart Disease

What is Skin Autofluorescence (SAF) in Diabetes?

‘Skin autofluorescence test is a rapid and non-invasive screening test and can be used in non-medical settings such as at supermarkets or drug stores to know if your at risk of diabetes and heart disease.’

Can Skin Autofluorescence Predict Type 2 Diabetes† Heart Disease Risk ?

During follow-up, patients were diagnosed as diabetic either by self-report or fasting blood sugar values of 7.0 mmol/l or HbA1c 48 mmol/mol (6.5%)

Similarly participants were diagnosed as having heart disease by self report which included a heart attack (myocardial infarction), coronary interventions, stroke, transient ischaemic attack, lower limb pain on walking short distances (intermittent claudication) or vascular surgery

Death was confirmed by the Dutch Municipal Personal Records Database

On completion of the follow-up period ranging from 0.5 to 10 years (average 4 years), 1056 (1.4%) developed diabetes, 1258 (1.7%) developed heart disease and 928 (1.3%) had died

Baseline skin autofluorescence (SAF) was higher in participants who developed type 2 diabetes and/or CVD and in those who had died compared to persons who survived and remained free of either disease

and in those who had died compared to persons who survived and remained free of either disease A single unit higher value of skin autofluorescence was associated with a three-fold increase in the risk of type 2 diabetes or CVD, and a five times increased the risk of death

Skin autofluorescence readings were able to predict the development of type 2 diabetes and heart disease independent of several known risk factors, such as metabolic syndrome, obesity, HbA1c and high blood glucose.

After due adjustment for other risk factors, a 1 point higher value of skin autofluorescence (SAF) showed 26%, 33% and 96% increased the risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and premature death, respectively

What are Advanced Glycosylation End (AGE) Products?

Conclusion

Study shows skin autofluorescence can predict type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and death - (https://diabetologia-journal.org/2018/11/21/study-shows-skin-autofluorescence-can-predict-type-2-diabetes-cardiovascular-disease-and-death/)

The findings of the study appear in, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]). Type 2 diabetes is showing an alarming rise globally and cardiac complications occurring in diabetes are a major cause for reduced quality of life and premature death in these patients. Risk factors known to increase the occurrence of type 2 diabetes include obesity and high fasting blood glucose levels. Autofluorescence is a phenomenon that occurs when a substance/chemical absorbs light or other electromagnetic radiation and gives out a light of a different wavelength. It typically occurs when the absorbed radiation is in the ultraviolet region of the spectrum, (invisible to the human eye), while the light emitted is in the visible region, which gives the fluorescing chemical a distinct color. Persons with high blood glucose levels have increased levels of chemicals called Advanced Glycosylation End (AGE) Products in their skin. The research team obtained the readings when the participants exposed their forearm to ultraviolet light. The current study aimed to determine if skin autofluorescence could predict the development of type 2 diabetes and heart disease in the general population. The prospective study included 72,880 participants of the Dutch Lifelines Cohort Study, who had baseline investigations performed between 2007 and 2013. They had validated baseline skin autofluorescence values available, and were not found to have type 2 diabetes or heart disease at during this period. Advanced Glycosylation End (AGE) Products are toxic chemicals formed when protein or fat in the body tissues combine with sugar in the bloodstream. Persons with high blood sugar levels, such as diabetics, are at increased risk of forming large amounts of AGEs, which can accumulate in various tissues of the body. It may soon be possible to know if your at risk of developing diabetes or heart disease in a supermarket or drug store by means of a rapid and non-invasive screening test so that suitable measures can be taken to reduce the risk and avoid future complications. In the words of the study authors, "Skin autofluorescence is a rapid and non-invasive screening test and can be used in non-medical settings such as at supermarkets or drug stores."