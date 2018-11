Is Obesity Caused by Alterations in Gut Microbiome?

Disruption of the Biological Clock

Recurrent Weight Gain

Enhanced Susceptibility to Infections

‘Alterations in the gut microbiome could lead to diseases like obesity. The gut microbiome may be altered under three conditions such as disruption of the biological clock, recurrent weight gain, or increased susceptibility to infections. Understanding the link between the gut microbiome and obesity could lead to the development of new therapies.’

What is a Microbiome?

About the Prize

Christoph Thaiss Wins 2018 Science & SciLifeLab Prize - (https://www.aaas.org/news/christoph-thaiss-wins-2018-science-scilifelab-prize)

Thaiss and his group discovered that certain molecules produced by gut bacteria are altered under three instances that have a direct impact on obesity . These include the following:Since both genetic and environmental factors influence the onset of metabolic diseases, the underlying molecular mechanisms are often difficult to dissect out.In this regard, Thaiss said:The research has been published in, the most prestigious journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the non-profit science society.A microbiome is the sum total of all the genetic material within a microbiota. The microbiota is constituted by microorganisms occupying a particular ecological niche in the body, such as the gut microbiota. A variety of microbes may be present in a microbiota, including bacteria, fungi, viruses. The human microbiome (all the microbial genes in the human body) is considered as a counterpart of the human genome (all the genes in the human body).The three conditions that affect gut microbiome dynamics and are linked to obesity are discussed below:There has been a dramatic change in lifestyle over the past century, which has resulted in an altered susceptibility to various metabolic diseases. The research suggests that this changed lifestyle has led to disruption of the biological clock, possibly due to alternate day/night work shifts that directly impacts metabolic health which, in turn, adversely affects the gut microbiome.In this regard, Thaiss said:Previous studies have found a link between disruption of the biological clock in obese and diabetic patients. Thaiss found that the gut microbiome exhibits a 24-hour (circadian) rhythm in both mice and humans. He also discovered that the daily fluctuations in the gut microbiome impact the circadian rhythm of the host.The disruption of the gut microbiome over longer time-periods showed that obese mice or humans who had reduced their weight, once again became obese. This recurrent fluctuation in weight loss and weight gain is known as the, a phenomenon which has long baffled scientists.Thaiss found thatThis "memory-like" long-lasting impression on the gut microbiome was responsible for the rebound weight-gain in the host, leading one again to obesity.The enhanced susceptibility of obese and diabetic individuals to infections and systemic inflammation was also investigated. The wall of the gut has a lining of epithelial cells that normally acts as a selective barrier to the movement of molecules, including bacterial toxins, between the intestine and the blood.Thaiss found that in diabetic and obese mice, this intestinal barrier was disrupted, which led to leakage of bacterial toxins into the blood circulation, thereby causing systemic infections and widespread inflammation . This observation was confirmed in a human diabetic cohort, where it was found that high blood glucose levels led to leaking of microbial products into the circulation.said Thaiss.In this regard, Valda Vinson, Deputy Editor ofindicated that understanding the interplay between diseases like obesity and the gut microbiome could lead to new therapeutic interventions.The& SciLifeLab Prize for Young Scientists is awarded to researchers who have done exemplary research in the area of Life Sciences. The Grand Prize of US$ 30,000 is awarded to the scientist, whose essay is adjudicated to be the best. Thaiss' essay, entitledwas the best essay submitted this year. The award is supported by SciLifeLab (Science for Life Laboratory), a national center for advanced molecular life sciences in Sweden, the journal, and the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, which promotes scientific research, teaching and education and is the largest private funder of research in Sweden.Source: Medindia