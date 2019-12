Stop Obesity: Preventing Weight Gain is Now Possible With a New Drug ‘CAGE’

Obesity and its Implications

Objective of the Study

Discovery and Importance of CAGE

CAGE: In Vitro Studies

CAGE: In Vivo Studies

Future Plans

Concluding Remarks

Dr. Donald Ingber, MD, Ph.D., who is the Founding Director of the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, was on the study's advisory board. Dr. Ingber also holds multiple appointments as the Judah Folkman Professor of Vascular Biology at Harvard Medical School and the Vascular Biology Program at Boston Children's Hospital, as well as Professor of Bioengineering at SEAS. Obesity occurs due to excess deposition of body fat and affects over one-third of all adults in the US. It is primarily caused by overconsumption of a high-calorie diet that is rich in fats and carbohydrates, although it has been found that genetic factors also play a role. Obesity can lead to several potentially life-threatening diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension heart disease , and stroke. Because of this, obesity is considered to be a major public health threat and has reached epidemic proportions in many parts of the globe.A healthy, balanced diet is recommended by doctors to tackle obesity. Besides this, several USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) approved weight-lowering drugs are also available that can lower body weight by about 10 percent. However, these drugs exhibit a wide range of side effects, including headache diarrhea , sleep apnea, hepatotoxicity pancreatitis , birth defects, and suicidal tendencies.It is predicted that the financial burden of managing obesity is likely to double every coming decade, which will account for approximately 16 percent of healthcare costs in the US by 2030.The primary objective of the study is to reduce the body weight of obese individuals by approximately 12 percent, through the development of novel drugs, based on the translation of the findings of therat model studies, discussed below.CAGE was discovered several years ago by Mitragotri and his group, when they were trying to improve the absorption of drugs by the body. They subsequently found that CAGE significantly improved the absorption of orally administered insulin. During their investigation, Mitragotri and his team identified a small hydrophobic molecule to which CAGE was capable of binding, thereby preventing it from being absorbed.said Mitragotri.The research team carried outstudies to evaluate the interaction of CAGE with fat molecules. When CAGE was mixed with an omega-3-fatty acid known as docosahexanoic acid (DHA), large particles of DHA were formed that were 3-4 microns in length, which approximated the size of a cell's nucleus. However, when DHA molecules were mixed with only water, much smaller particles (50-400 nanometers) were formed. This indicated that DHA must be interacting with CAGE, which resulted in the formation of large aggregates having dimensions in the micrometer range.When the DHA-CAGE mixture was addedto healthy rat intestines, the CAGE significantly inhibited the absorption of DHA into the intestinal tissue over a period of 6 hours. This was, however, not observed when DHA was injected alone.In therat model studies, capsules containing a mixture of DHA and CAGE were administered orally into the rats. It was observed that the amount of DHA absorbed into the blood over a period of 6 hours was approximately half that when DHA was administered without CAGE.When DHA was administered along with CAGE, it was concentrated more than two-fold in the stomach and intestine, compared to that in the liver. This indicated that CAGE prevented the DHA from leaving the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.The effect of CAGE on fat absorption in rats fed on a high-fat diet was then studied. This high-fat diet - fed over a period of 30 days - contained 20 percent more fat than a normal diet. Rats on a high-fat diet that received a 10 microliter dose of CAGE daily, gained 12 percent lesser weight, compared to rats that received either a 5 microliter dose of CAGE or no CAGE at all. It was further observed that untreated rats ate approximately 10 g of food daily, whereas the CAGE-treated rats ate only 8 g of food. This suggested that CAGE could be having an effect on digestive enzymes that regulate satiety or a feeling of fullness following a meal There were no side effects or signs of inflammation or abnormalities in the structure and function of the organs in the CAGE-treated rats over the entire 30-day period of the study. Moreover, there were no traces of CAGE in the body tissues of the rats following treatment.The research team is planning to translate the work to develop new drugs that could help people maintain a healthy body weight. They also plan to study the mechanism of binding of CAGE to fat molecules, how long the effects last, and where the unabsorbed fats go. They will also investigate how CAGE influences the leptin signaling pathway that is intricately associated with obesity.said Mitragotri.Ingber concludes:Source: Medindia