Stop Obesity: Preventing Weight Gain is Now Possible With a New Drug ‘CAGE’

A new anti-obesity drug called 'CAGE' has been developed

'CAGE' binds to fat molecules, thereby preventing fat absorption, and reducing fat deposition in the body tissues

This drug could help in significantly reducing the prevalence of obesity worldwide

Study Team

A new study from the US has found that the absorption of fats from foodstuffs can be reduced physically, using a liquid salt called Choline and Geranate (CAGE) that is administered orally. The study was carried out in a rat model and was jointly conducted by Harvard's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and John A. Paulson School for Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS). The findings, published in the, indicated that the administration of CAGE reduced the total body weight of the rats by 12 percent, and no side effects were observed.The study was led by Dr. Samir Mitragotri, Ph.D., who is a Core Faculty Member at Wyss, as well as the Hiller Professor of Bioengineering and Hansjörg Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering at SEAS.