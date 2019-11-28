Cardiac Stem Cells can Repair Injured Heart

The research team found that the inflammatory response is mediated by
macrophages and the healing process led to an improvement in cardiac function, following a
.
The study,
published in Nature
, clearly showed
that the underlying process by which stem cells heal the injured heart
is entirely different from the initial proposal that stem cells replaced
damaged or dead cardiac cells. Therefore, the study findings bring about a
paradigm shift in the way cardiac stem cells function
during the
healing process of the injured heart.
Study Team
The study was led
by Dr. Jeffery D. Molkentin, PhD, who is the Principal Investigator and
Director of the Molecular Cardiovascular Microbiology Laboratory at Cincinnati
Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also a Professor at
the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Chevy Chase, Maryland, USA. The first author of
the paper was Dr. Ronald J. Vagnozzi, PhD, who is a Fellow and Investigator in
Molkentin's laboratory.
Study Background
The present study
is based on previous work published in Nature
in 2014 by
Molkentin's group, which showed that injection of c-KIT (CD117) positive
cardiac stem cells into a damaged heart was incapable of regenerating the heart
muscle cells or cardiomyocytes
. Therefore, there was a need
to "re-evaluate the
current planned cell therapy-based clinical trials to ask how this therapy
might really work,"
explains Molkentin.
Salient Features of the Study
- The following two types of stem cells were used in
the study:
- An inert chemical called zymosan that induces an
innate immune response was also used in the study
- Injection of dead cells or zymosan also stimulated
the healing process in the damaged heart tissue, much
like the stem cells
- Stem cell or zymosan therapies altered cellular
immunity that led to decreased extracellular matrix connective tissue
formation at the site of injury
- Stem cell or zymosan therapies also improved the
mechanical properties of the scar tissue
- Zymosan therapy conferred slightly better and
longer-lasting health benefits than an injection
of stem cells or dead cells
- Stem cells or zymosan need to be injected directly
into the heart tissue around the site of injury caused by myocardial infarction (heart
attack)
In this regard,
Molkentin explains: "Most of the current
trials were also incorrectly designed because they infuse cells into the vasculature."
He adds: "Our results show that the
injected material has to go directly into the heart tissue flanking the infarct
region. This is where the healing is occurring and where the macrophages can
work their magic."
Future Plans
The research team is planning to find ways to modulate the functionality
of the cardiac stem
cells to accelerate the healing process
. This could lead to the
development of improved stem cell-based therapies for heart disease in the
future.
Concluding Remarks"The innate immune response acutely altered cellular
activity around the injured area of the heart so that it healed with a more
optimized scar and improved contractile properties,"
Molkentin says. "The implications of our study are very
straightforward and present important new evidence about an unsettled debate in
the field of cardiovascular medicine."
Funding Source
The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health
(NIH), the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, the Howard Hughes Medical
Institute, and the American Heart Association, USA.
Reference :
- An Acute Immune Response Underlies the Benefit of Cardiac Stem-cell Therapy - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-019-1802-2)
Source: Medindia