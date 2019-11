Cardiac Stem Cells can Repair Injured Heart

Study Team

The study, published in, clearly showed that the underlying process by which stem cells heal the injured heart is entirely different from the initial proposal that stem cells replaced damaged or dead cardiac cells. Therefore, the study findings bring about a paradigm shift in the way cardiac stem cells function during the healing process of the injured heart.The study was led by Dr. Jeffery D. Molkentin, PhD, who is the Principal Investigator and Director of the Molecular Cardiovascular Microbiology Laboratory at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also a Professor at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Chevy Chase, Maryland, USA. The first author of the paper was Dr. Ronald J. Vagnozzi, PhD, who is a Fellow and Investigator in Molkentin's laboratory.The present study is based on previous work published inin 2014 by Molkentin's group, which showed that injection of c-KIT (CD117) positive cardiac stem cells into a damaged heart was incapable of regenerating the heart muscle cells or cardiomyocytes . Therefore, there was a need toexplains Molkentin.In this regard, Molkentin explains:He adds:The research team is planning to find ways to modulate the functionality of the cardiac stem cells to accelerate the healing process . This could lead to the development of improved stem cell-based therapies for heart disease in the future.Molkentin says.The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and the American Heart Association, USA.Source: Medindia