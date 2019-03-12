Targeted therapies for pulmonary edema may soon be available that exhibit little or no side effects, reports a new study conducted at Harvard's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and Boston Children's Hospital, USA.

Gene Therapy Could Treat Pulmonary Edema: Here’s How

‘Gene therapy could be used for treating pulmonary edema. Delivery of specific genes into lung tissues stops the leakiness of the lung membranes, thereby preventing worsening of the symptoms of pulmonary edema.’ Read More..

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.