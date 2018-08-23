Highlights
:
- Study monitoring
patients' heart rhythm found that there was 96.6 percent
sensitivity and 94.1 percent specificity for atrial fibrillation (AF)
detection with a mobile heart monitor compared to traditional
physician-interpreted ECGs
- With a
smartphone-enabled monitoring system that can record a medical-grade ECG
in just 30 seconds, a person's heart rhythm can now be checked anytime,
anywhere and also sent to the physician for analysis
Atrial fibrillation (AF)
can now be effectively and accurately detected in an ambulatory or outpatient
setting using a mobile heart monitor, paired with a smart device and an app,
and supported by an automated algorithm, and the results interpreted by a
physician.
Smartphone Monitoring System Detects Atrial Fibrillation With Excellent Sensitivity
The current study is
published in HeartRhythm
.
‘A mobile cardiac monitor paired with a smart device and application, and supported by an automated algorithm and physician overread, can detect atrial fibrillation with excellent sensitivity and specificity’
While people are aware of atrial fibrillation
, its first manifestation usually occurs along with stroke. For such
patients, it is vital to carry out early detection and regular heart
monitoring.
The monitoring technology
devices available nowadays are either quite challenging to carry or use,
limited in duration, invasive or require a trip to the doctor's office. The
invention of smartphone-enabled medical peripherals has made ambulatory
detection of AF a lot simpler.
Kardia Mobile
Cardiac Monitor - KMCM
The KMCM is an FDA-cleared 30-second ECG or electrocardiogram
that can instantly detect either a normal heart rhythm or atrial fibrillation
anytime and in any
location.
It is a pocket-sized two-electrode cardiac rhythm recorder
that connects to a smart
device. All that the patient has to do is be comfortably seated,
open the Kardiaapp on their phone and press the "record now" button.
Next, they have to place
the electrode within 30 cm of the mobile device and lightly place 2 or more fingers of both the hands on the
two given pads.
After giving the monitor a
few seconds for the rhythm to smooth out, the patient has to keep the arms
still for at least 30 seconds to ensure a complete recording. The device then
sends the reading wirelessly to the smartphone where the results can be viewed
on the application - which is an ECG trace, a measure of the
heart rate, and whether it is a "Normal Sinus Rhythm" or a "Possible Atrial
Fibrillation,"
the most common type of serious arrhythmia
.
The recordings can be
directly sent to a relevant healthcare professional and/or stored in the cloud
server.
The KMCM's newly automated
rhythm analysis uses an algorithm specially developed to detect AF.
Study -
Comparing results of mobile monitoring to that of a traditional 12-lead ECG
The investigators made the
AF patients undergo simultaneous recordings of their heart rhythm via both the mobile monitoring device and a conventional 12-lead ECG
.
The results were directly
compared; the mobile monitoring proved to be 96.6
percent sensitive and 94.1 percent specific for AF detection
compared to
physician-interpreted ECGs when conditions were met for the automated rhythm
analysis to provide a diagnosis.
"This study is the
first independent validation of this smartphone monitor system in the clinical
setting using near simultaneous 12-lead ECGs," said lead investigator
Khaldoun G. Tarakji, MD, MPH, Section of Cardiac Pacing and Electrophysiology,
Heart and Vascular Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA. "In
addition to providing an instantaneous rhythm interpretation, this smartphone
monitor system is able to transmit a recording to a secure server where the
recordings can be directly reviewed."
There was a low false negative detection rate of 3.4 percent
. Also, some of the results
were "unclassified" by the automated system and showed neither a
"Normal" nor "Possible AF" reading. When investigators analyzed these
results, they found that the majority of these "unclassified" readings
were either because the recordings were less than 30 seconds in duration, the
heart rate recorded was under 50 beats per minute [bpm] or over 100 bpm, or
that there was too much noise during the rhythm capture.
"Given the predefined
algorithm operating parameters and high rate of "unclassified"
recordings with resultant missed AF instances, this smartphone monitor's
algorithm is not suited to be a replacement for physician analysis," noted
Dr. Tarakji. "However, given its highly accurate performance when able to
provide an interpretation, it holds potential as an adjunct to clinical
decision making. Patients can use an automated AF detection as a basis for pursuing
additional medical follow-up
, and clinicians may use it to develop treatment
plans supported by more objective data rather than relying only on
symptoms."
The KMCM device and app
were also easy to use
according to the study participants. They
also felt that the anxiety to their AF
diagnosis was a bit eased
because of having access to a mobile monitoring device. Investigators
hope that in the future, these types of smart device apps and devices will
develop more of a care partnership between doctors and patients, in which they can work
together as a team to monitor chronic conditions like Atrial Fibrillation. Reference:
- Amila D. William, Majd Kanbour, Thomas Callahan, Mandeep Bhargava, Niraj Varma, John Rickard, Walid Saliba, Kathy Wolski, Ayman Hussein, Bruce D. Lindsay, Oussama M. Wazni, Khaldoun G. Tarakji. Assessing the accuracy of an automated atrial fibrillation detection algorithm using smartphone technology: The iREAD Study. Heart Rhythm, 2018; DOI: 10.1016/j.hrthm.2018.06.037
Source-Medindia