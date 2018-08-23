Risk of Aggressive Prostate Cancer Linked to Excess Alcohol Intake in Early Life

Highlights
:
- Men
who consumed at least seven drinks per week during adolescence and early
life had three times higher risk
of being diagnosed with aggressive and clinically significant prostate
cancer
- Over
1 million cases of Prostate cancer
are diagnosed across the world annually.
It is the second most common malignancy and the sixth leading cause
of death due to cancer among men globally.
Men
who consume excessive alcohol during adolescence and early life have a greater
risk of being diagnosed with high grade, fast growing prostate cancer in later
years compared to non-drinkers according to a recent study led by Emma Allott,
PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition at the University of
North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Findings
of the study appear in Cancer Prevention Research
, a
journal of the American Association for Cancer Research
Early Life Alcohol
Excess and Prostate Cancer - Focus of Current Study
- "The
prostate is an organ that grows
rapidly during puberty, so it's potentially more susceptible to
carcinogenic exposure during the adolescent years," said Allott.
"For this reason, we wanted to investigate if heavy alcohol
consumption in early life was associated with the aggressiveness of prostate cancer later."
- Until
now research on this topic often
focused on the influence of alcohol intake on overall prostate cancer
risk. However, since many prostate cancers are slow growing and are not
clinically significant, the team
wanted to determine whether alcohol
consumption during puberty and early
years of life are associated with high-grade and clinically aggressive
prostate cancer in later years.
Testing Effects of
Alcohol Excess in Early Years - Study Findings
- Allott
and her team evaluated clinical data of 650 men who underwent prostate biopsy at the Durham Veterans
Affairs Medical Center between January 2007 and January 2018
- None
of the participants had prior history of prostate cancer, and aged between
49 to 89 years
- The
men were from racially diverse
backgrounds; 54 percent were non-white thereby ensuring adequate
representation of different ethnic backgrounds
- Participants
completed forms regarding the average number of alcoholic drinks consumed
per week during each decade of life to obtain details of lifetime as well
as age specific alcohol consumption
The
key results
of the study included
the following
- Heavy
alcohol intake between 15-19 years did not increase overall prostate
cancer risk
- However,
consumption of a minimum seven
drinks weekly during this age (15-19 years) was associated with more than
three times risk of being diagnosed with high-grade prostate cancer
than non-drinkers
- A
similar relationship was
observed between those who drank at least seven alcoholic drinks per week
at other specific age groups -
20-29 (3.14 times more risk), 30-39 (3.09 times greater risk), and 40-49
(364 higher risk), and diagnosis of high grade prostate cancer compared to
those who did not drink
- Interestingly,
current alcohol consumption levels
did not show a significant association with high-grade prostate cancer
- When
total lifetime as opposed to age
specific alcohol intake was evaluated, men in the upper tertile had
3.2 times higher risk of being diagnosed with high-grade prostate cancer
at biopsy
Overall the findings of the study suggest that early life as well as cumulative lifetime
heavy alcohol exposure may increase the risk of high grade prostate cancer in
later years,
‘Aggressiveness of prostate cancer is more likely to be related to a lifetime exposure of excessive alcohol rather than drinking patterns around the time of prostate cancer diagnosis’
"Our
results may explain why previous evidence linking alcohol intake and prostate
cancer has been somewhat mixed," noted Allott. "It's possible that
the effect of alcohol comes from a lifetime intake, or from intake earlier in
life rather than alcohol patterns around the time of diagnosis of prostate
cancer."
How is Prostate Cancer Graded?
Grading
system of prostate cancer is a scoring
system done by looking at the prostate cancer cells under the microscope
.
Grading is done to assess the
aggressiveness
of the tumor and can predict
outcome
. The most common grading system is the Gleason
grading system where the cancer is given scores from 1 to
5. One represents low grade and 5 -
high grade.
Since
prostate cancers may be composed of cells that may have varying appearances in
different parts of the same tumor, two grades (each out of a maximum score of
5) are assigned for all patients evaluated. The primary grade
describes the appearance of cells that make up the
biggest area of the tumor and a secondary
grade
describes the cells of the second largest area. The sum of the two grades
gives the Gleason
score -
- Scores of 6 or less indicate low grade
prostate cancer that are likely to grow slowly and have a better prognosis
- Score
of 7 is considered intermediate risk of cancer
- Scores
of 8 or more are considered high grade and likely to grow fast and spread
more quickly.
Limitations of Study
References:
- Information
was mostly self-reported by the participants from recall and may be
influenced by memory of the participants
- Since
heavy drinkers are usually heavy smokers, heavy smoking may be a
confounding factor for the results even after due adjustments are made
- Those
who drank heavily early in life usually continued to drink heavily
throughout their entire life; thus it is difficult to clearly separate the
potential effects of early-life exposure of alcohol from cumulative
lifelong exposure
