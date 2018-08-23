Risk of Aggressive Prostate Cancer Linked to Excess Alcohol Intake in Early Life

Men who consume excessive alcohol during adolescence and early life have a greater risk of being diagnosed with high grade, fast growing prostate cancer in later years compared to non-drinkers according to a recent study led by Emma Allott, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"The prostate is an organ that grows rapidly during puberty, so it's potentially more susceptible to carcinogenic exposure during the adolescent years," said Allott. "For this reason, we wanted to investigate if heavy alcohol consumption in early life was associated with the aggressiveness of prostate cancer later."

years," said Allott. "For this reason, we wanted to investigate if heavy alcohol consumption in early life was associated with the aggressiveness of prostate cancer later." Until now research on this topic often focused on the influence of alcohol intake on overall prostate cancer risk. However, since many prostate cancers are slow growing and are not clinically significant, the team wanted to determine whether alcohol consumption during puberty and early years of life are associated with high-grade and clinically aggressive prostate cancer in later years.

Testing Effects of Alcohol Excess in Early Years - Study Findings

Allott and her team evaluated clinical data of 650 men who underwent prostate biopsy at the Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center between January 2007 and January 2018

between January 2007 and January 2018 None of the participants had prior history of prostate cancer, and aged between 49 to 89 years

The men were from racially diverse backgrounds ; 54 percent were non-white thereby ensuring adequate representation of different ethnic backgrounds

; 54 percent were non-white thereby ensuring adequate representation of different ethnic backgrounds Participants completed forms regarding the average number of alcoholic drinks consumed per week during each decade of life to obtain details of lifetime as well as age specific alcohol consumption

Heavy alcohol intake between 15-19 years did not increase overall prostate cancer risk

However, consumption of a minimum seven drinks weekly during this age (15-19 years) was associated with more than three times risk of being diagnosed with high-grade prostate cancer than non-drinkers

of being diagnosed with high-grade prostate cancer than non-drinkers A similar relationship was observed between those who drank at least seven alcoholic drinks per week at other specific age groups - 20-29 (3.14 times more risk), 30-39 (3.09 times greater risk), and 40-49 (364 higher risk), and diagnosis of high grade prostate cancer compared to those who did not drink

was observed between those who drank at least seven alcoholic drinks per week at other - 20-29 (3.14 times more risk), 30-39 (3.09 times greater risk), and 40-49 (364 higher risk), and diagnosis of high grade prostate cancer compared to those who did not drink Interestingly, current alcohol consumption levels did not show a significant association with high-grade prostate cancer

with high-grade prostate cancer When total lifetime as opposed to age specific alcohol intake was evaluated, men in the upper tertile had 3.2 times higher risk of being diagnosed with high-grade prostate cancer at biopsy

‘Aggressiveness of prostate cancer is more likely to be related to a lifetime exposure of excessive alcohol rather than drinking patterns around the time of prostate cancer diagnosis’

How is Prostate Cancer Graded?

Scores of 6 or less indicate low grade prostate cancer that are likely to grow slowly and have a better prognosis

Score of 7 is considered intermediate risk of cancer

Scores of 8 or more are considered high grade and likely to grow fast and spread more quickly.

Limitations of Study

Information was mostly self-reported by the participants from recall and may be influenced by memory of the participants

Since heavy drinkers are usually heavy smokers, heavy smoking may be a confounding factor for the results even after due adjustments are made

Those who drank heavily early in life usually continued to drink heavily throughout their entire life; thus it is difficult to clearly separate the potential effects of early-life exposure of alcohol from cumulative lifelong exposure

