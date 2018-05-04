medindia
Relaxation Response Alters Gene Expression to Help Reduce Blood Pressure
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Relaxation Response Alters Gene Expression to Help Reduce Blood Pressure

Written by Anjali Aryamvally
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 5, 2018 at 6:48 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Relaxation response alters gene expression in a specific set of genes which help in lowering blood pressure.
  • The relaxation response could successfully help reduce blood pressure in hypertensive patients who are not taking medication.
  • The changes in gene expression associated with drop in blood pressure are consistent with the physical and inflammatory markers that one would anticipate in patients successfully treated for hypertension.
It has been identified that relaxation technique, can alter gene expression and thereby help in lowering blood pressure. The study conducted by research teams at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine at MGH has identified genes associated with the body's response to relaxation techniques which may aid to lower blood pressure. The findings are published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine.

The relaxation response

The relaxation response is the physiological and psychological opposite of the well-known fight-or-flight stress response. The response can be achieved through relaxation techniques like yoga or mediation and has been shown to reduce blood pressure in people with hypertension.
Relaxation Response Alters Gene Expression to Help Reduce Blood Pressure

The relaxation response is characterized by a set of measurable changes to the body, including decreased respiration rate and heart rate. However, the molecular mechanism of how this works has remained unclear.

Relaxation response and hypertension

Hypertension or High Blood Pressure affects 1 billion people worldwide and is a major risk factor for heart attack and stroke. Traditionally, high blood pressure is treated with medications, but many patients experience treatment-limiting side effects. Alternative strategies to lower blood pressure are crucial in such patients.

The new study has found that the relaxation response can successfully help reduce blood pressure in hypertensive patients who are not taking medication.

Study overview

Fifty eight people with Stage 1 essential hypertension were enrolled in the study. Stage 1 essential hypertension is defined as having a systolic blood pressure between 140-159mm Hg and diastolic between 90-104mm Hg. The participants were either not taking medications or had tapered off them for five weeks prior to the outset of the study. All participants were also asked to fill out standardized questionnaires about stress, depression and anxiety.

Over the next eight weeks, participants attended 8 weekly training sessions of mind-body interventions designed to elicit the relaxation response. The training included diaphragmatic breathing, mantra repetition and mindfulness meditation.

After the 8 weeks of training, patients were asked to fill out the same stress, depression and anxiety questionnaires. Blood was also drawn from participants for gene expression testing along with blood pressure measurement.

Study findings

  • Overall, 13 of the 24 participants who completed the eight-week intervention experienced a clinically relevant drop in blood pressure (below 140/90 mm Hg).
  • Patients whose blood pressure dropped below 140/90 mm Hg were called responders while those who still fell within the definition of Stage I hypertension were called non-responders.
  • Specific gene expression changes were observed in the responders over the course of the eight-week relaxation response intervention that were not observed in the non-responders.
  • Among responders, the expression of 1,771 genes differed between the baseline blood tests and those that were taken after the 8 weeks of relaxation response practice.
  • Reduction in blood pressure was correlated with genes linked to immune regulatory pathways, metabolism and glucose metabolism, cardiovascular system development and circadian rhythm.
"Our results suggest that the relaxation response reduced blood pressure - at least in part -- by altering expression of genes in a select set of biological pathways," co-first author John Denninger, MD, PhD, Director of Research at the Benson-Henry Institute, noted. "Importantly, the changes in gene expression associated with this drop in blood pressure are consistent with the physical changes in blood pressure and inflammatory markers that one would anticipate and hope to observe in patients successfully treated for hypertension."

  References:
  1. Relaxation Response May Reduce Blood Pressure by Altering Expression of a Set of Genes - (https://www.bidmc.org/about-bidmc/news/relaxation-response-may-reduce-blood-pressure-by-altering-expression-of-a-set-of-genes-1)
  2. Manoj K B, John W D, Jeff C H, Marie G J,  Halsey N, Emma C F , Roberta G, Beverly B K, Barbara A M,  Gregory L F, Jeffery A D,  Herbert B, Randall M Z, Towia A L, "Specific Transcriptome Changes Associated with Blood Pressure Reduction in Hypertensive Patients After Relaxation Response Training", Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine (2018) doi.org/10.1089/acm.2017.0053

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.

High Blood Pressure

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Blood Pressure Chart

Blood Pressure Chart

Blood pressure is the pressure of the blood flowing through your blood vessels against the vessel walls. Just by entering you age, you can get the accurate range of blood pressure value.

Quiz on Stress

Quiz on Stress

Stress has become one of the major health concerns in the modern world, but still is difficult to define. Stress is a normal physical response when faced with a challenge and in small doses, stress can motivate us and drive us to better performance. ...

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure DNA Finger Printing Thalassemia Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure Meditation: Just For The Mind? 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to ...

 Cerebral Edema

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral edema or brain swelling occurs due to increased amounts of fluid in the brain and may ...

 Molar Pregnancy

Molar Pregnancy

Molar pregnancy or hydatidiform mole occurs due to an abnormal conception, that results in no baby ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...