Relaxation Response Alters Gene Expression to Help Reduce Blood Pressure

Relaxation response alters gene expression in a specific set of genes which help in lowering blood pressure.

The relaxation response could successfully help reduce blood pressure in hypertensive patients who are not taking medication.

The changes in gene expression associated with drop in blood pressure are consistent with the physical and inflammatory markers that one would anticipate in patients successfully treated for hypertension.

The relaxation response

It has been identified that relaxation technique, can alter gene expression and thereby help in lowering blood pressure. The study conducted by research teams at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine at MGH has identified genes associated with the body's response to relaxation techniques which may aid to lower blood pressure. The findings are published in theThe relaxation response is the physiological and psychological opposite of the well-known fight-or-flight stress response. The response can be achieved through relaxation techniques like yoga or mediation and has been shown to reduce blood pressure in people with hypertension.