Stem Cells Used to Engineer Heart Muscle Similar That of an Adult

‘Creating human like mature heart muscle in the lab would help understand human physiology better, as well as predict the effects of disease or drugs on the native heart tissue.’

Details of Study

They first induced human pluripotent stem cells from blood which would then give rise to early-stage cardiomyocytes (heart muscle). These early-stage cardiomyocytes are able to beat spontaneously, however are still flexible enough to be manipulated.

These cardiomyocytes and the supporting cells were then encapsulated in a fibrin gelling solution to obtain an initial tissue template around two elastic pillars.

The team cultured the tissues in a multi-chamber platform - an organ on a chip device consisting of several biological replicates of small-size human heart muscle (measuring about 6 mm in length).

The scientists applied electrical stimuli to force the bioengineered heart muscle to twitch and work against the load (by pulling the elastic pillars), precisely replicating what happens in healthy heart muscle in the human body.

In addition to controlling the environment by application of physical and molecular factors, the device also enabled measurements of numerous functional properties of heart muscle by measuring optical changes.

by measuring optical changes. The team has developed the methods and software to measure the force, frequency, and amplitude of contractions, cell signaling and propagation, and responses to drugs.

New Concepts Tested Out In Current Study

The team, however , found that very early-stage cells , which were still plastic enough to be manipulated during development, responded better to the external signals that drive maturation.

The other major advance in this study was that, instead of the gentle mechanical stretch normally present in developing fetal heart, they applied a special regime of "electromechanical conditioning", by gradually increasing the frequency of electrically induced contractions day-by-day.

Results of the Special Electromechanical Conditioning Regime

The above conditioning technique saw a rapid and unprecedented maturation of the heart tissue structure, function and metabolism . This method forced the cultured muscle to work harder each following day compared to the previous day

Over just four weeks of culture, the tissues showed adult-like gene expression profiles, remarkably organized ultrastructure, and numerous functional properties seen in the mature human heart muscle.

Applications of the Current Study

The matured human heart muscle produced, can be used to reproduce the features of some heart conditions , such as the pathological hypertrophy of the heart or the decreased contractility associated with certain conditions, for example calcium channel mutations.

The team plans to extend the current study into broader aspects of disease modeling to get a better understanding of the mechanism of cardiac disease and drug induced cardiotoxicity.

. The work could pave the way for discovery of new treatment targets and lead to new cardioprotective or curative treatment options.

"Because current efforts have been limited in how much maturation can be achieved, we decided to try something totally new: to explore the concept of accelerated development. It took a lot of creative thinking and clever engineering by the whole team across both campuses of Columbia University to develop the model we now have, a highly matured, patient-specific heart muscle that can be used for studies of heart development, physiology, disease, and responses to drugs." says the study's lead author Kacey Ronaldson-Bouchard, then a graduate student and now a postdoctoral scientist in Vunjak-Novakovic's Laboratory for Stem Cells and Tissue Engineering. "The resulting engineered tissue is truly unprecedented in its similarity to functioning human tissue," said Seila Selimovic, director of the NIBIB (National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering) Tissue Chips program, within the National Institutes of Health that funded this research.