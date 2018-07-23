New Online Health Calculator Tool Can Predict Heart Disease Risk

Highlights
:
- New online health calculator accurately predicts heart disease risk
and heart age based on several parameters, many of which are modifiable
- Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide as well as in
Canada, and most persons are unaware of their risk factors until a major
adverse heart event, which could be fatal
- Knowledge of a person's heart disease risk and specific risk
factors that need to be addressed and modified will help institute
individualized treatment measures aimed at reducing this risk and
improving overall outcome of the patient.
New health tool that is calibrated
to the Canadian population aims to predict heart disease risk and reduce or
even prevent the occurrence of adverse heart events by putting in place
appropriate preventive measures suited to each individual patient.
Dr.
Doug Manuel, lead author, senior scientist at The Ottawa Hospital and a senior
core scientist at the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences (ICES), said: "What sets
this cardiovascular risk calculator apart is that it looks at healthy living,
and it is better calibrated to the Canadian population."
‘Knowledge of one’s risk of developing heart disease and specific risk factors that need to be modified can be detected with the help of the Cardiovascular Disease Population Risk Tool (CVDPoRT).’
The
steps to build and validate the heart risk calculator tool appears
in CMAJ
(Canadian Medical Association Journal
).
Details of the Study
- The large study was
conducted among residents of Ontario Canada. The
study team gathered information on
104219 residents from the Canadian Community Health Surveys between
2001 and 2007, linked to ICES records on hospitalizations and deaths in
order to create and test the Cardiovascular Disease Population Risk
Tool (CVDPoRT).
The calculator helps a
person to accurately predict his or her risk of hospitalization or death from
heart disease in the next five years. For example, if the risk is seven percent, it
means that seven in 100 people like them are likely to undergo an adverse heart
event in the next five years.
- The calculator also provides
information about the state of the heart by estimating the heart age.
Advantages of The Heart
Disease Risk Calculator Tool Unlike other risk
prediction tools, the CVDPoRT
takes into account several factors, such
as sociodemographic status, environmental influences like air pollution,
lifestyle behaviors such as smoking alcohol intake, physical activity, and other
underlying health conditions. The list includes the following
- Age
- Ethnicity
- Diet
- Exercise and physical activity
- Stress
- Smoking history and lifetime
exposure to cigarette smoke
- Alcohol intake
- Sense of belonging
- Immigration status
- Education level
- Socioeconomic status of the neighborhood
- High blood pressure
- Diabetes
"A
lot of people are interested in healthy living, but often we don't have that
discussion in the doctor's office," said Dr. Manuel, who is also a professor at the
University of Ottawa. "Doctors will check your blood pressure and
cholesterol levels, but they don't necessarily ask about lifestyle factors that
could put you at risk of a heart attack and stroke. We hope this tool can help
people and their care team with better information about healthy living and
options for reducing their risk of heart attack and stroke."
Scope of This Health
Tool
- The tool can be used by an
individual to know about his or her heart
disease risk
- The tool can be modified for use in
any of the 100 countries in the world that routinely collect health survey
data to estimate risk profiles of different populations.
- Currently,
this tool is calibrated to the Canadian population
If
this tool is effective in various clinical settings, it may change the approach
to heart disease prevention, focusing on individualized measures that add years
to a person's life as well as life to one's years.
Prevention of Heart
Disease Risk Heart disease
is caused by a combination of
several factors, some unmodifiable and several modifiable. We can therefore
significantly heart disease risk by addressing
the modifiable risk factors
(through lifestyle change or medications), by
following the simple measures below
- Quit
smoking
- Limit alcohol intake
- Exercise every day for at least 20
minutes
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Eat a healthy diet with plenty of
fresh fruits and vegetables; avoid junk food high in saturated fats
- Practice stress reduction techniques
such as relaxation, deep breathing and yoga
- Effective control of high blood
pressure and diabetes
- Reduce high blood cholesterol levels
- Get a good night's rest
The unmodifiable risk factors
of heart disease include increasing age, male gender, postmenopausal women, family history, ethnicity; all of which are
higher among American Indians, native Hawaiians, Mexican Americans, and some
Asian Americans.
Heart
attack preventive measures should begin early in life.
It is advisable to
start with an assessment of your risk factors and institute a plan of action to
follow long-term, in order to lower the risk of heart
attack.
Prevention is key,
since many first-time heart attacks can be fatal or
severely affect the quality of one's life and economic productivity.
References:
- Understand Your Risks to Prevent a Heart Attack - (http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/Conditions/HeartAttack/UnderstandYourRiskstoPreventaHeartAttack/Understand-Your-Risks-to-Prevent-a-Heart-Attack_UCM_002040_Article.jsp#.W1QpxzozbIU)
- SEVEN MORE YEARS: The impact of smoking, alcohol, diet, physical activity and stress on health and life expectancy in Ontario - (https://www.publichealthontario.ca/en/eRepository/PHO-ICES_SevenMoreYears_Report_web.pdf)
