So far studies on genetic alterations caused by CRISPR-Cas9 were limited to nearby areas of the target site and this led to the conclusion that CRISPR was fairly specific. However, researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK have published a study inon the off-target mutations caused by CRISPR-Cas9.

CRISPR-Cas9 can Cause Off-target Mutations

‘Researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK have found dangerous off-target mutations and DNA damage in CRISPR-Cas9 edited mouse and human cells.’

Kosicki, Michael., Tomberg, Kart., & Bradley, Allan. "Repair of double-strand breaks induced by CRISPR-Cas9 leads to large deletions and complex rearrangements." cited in Nature Biotechnology (2018), July 19, 2018

The team explored mutant alleles due to Cas-9 at the site of X-linkedin male embryonic stem cells of mice. They found that cells edited with intronic guides showed loss of the exon next to it. This further led to deletions which in turn caused lesions many kilobases away from the original site of editing. Significantly, 23 out of 133 recovered alleles had single-nucleotide polymorphisms, deletions and insertions.To understand and analyze DNA damaged due to genomic editing , the researchers examined edited female human retinal epithelial cell lines (RPE1). PCR genotyping and Sanger sequencing indicated deletions, insertions, inversions and lesions.The research results indicate that safety needs to be revisited in using CRISPR-Cas9 when genomic editing is carried out ex vivo. Short range PCR assays are unable to pick up the extensive damage. The researchers warn that robust genomic analysis is required to identify cells with normal genomes before this is used clinically.Source-Medindia