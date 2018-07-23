medindia
CRISPR-Cas9 can Cause Off-target Mutations
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

CRISPR-Cas9 can Cause Off-target Mutations

Written by Dr. Namitha Kumar
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 23, 2018 at 3:41 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • CRISPR-Cas9 has been heralded as the gene editing tool of choice to correct genetic disorders
  • While there have been previous concerns on safety, clear studies were unavailable to validate the concerns
  • Researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK have published a study in Nature Biotechnology on the off-target mutations caused by CRISPR-Cas9
  • Prof. Allan Bradley and fellow researchers including PhD student Michael Kosicki examined the effects of the genomic editing tool on mouse stem cells and human retinal epithelial cells.
  • The team found unexpected effects which included large deletions, insertions or mutations which took place DNA kilobases away from the target site where CRIPSR-Cas9 was used.
  • These potentially harmful mutations can disturb healthy cell and gene functioning
  • Editing errors can have serious consequences if other important genes are switched Off or On to the extent of causing cancerous lesions
  • The researchers also warn that such errors cannot be easily picked up with standard genotyping

CRISPR -Cas9 Study in Detail

So far studies on genetic alterations caused by CRISPR-Cas9 were limited to nearby areas of the target site and this led to the conclusion that CRISPR was fairly specific. However, researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK have published a study in Nature Biotechnology on the off-target mutations caused by CRISPR-Cas9.
CRISPR-Cas9 can Cause Off-target Mutations

The team explored mutant alleles due to Cas-9 at the site of X-linked PigA in male embryonic stem cells of mice. They found that cells edited with intronic guides showed loss of the exon next to it. This further led to deletions which in turn caused lesions many kilobases away from the original site of editing. Significantly, 23 out of 133 recovered alleles had single-nucleotide polymorphisms, deletions and insertions.

To understand and analyze DNA damaged due to genomic editing, the researchers examined edited female human retinal epithelial cell lines (RPE1). PCR genotyping and Sanger sequencing indicated deletions, insertions, inversions and lesions.

The research results indicate that safety needs to be revisited in using CRISPR-Cas9 when genomic editing is carried out ex vivo. Short range PCR assays are unable to pick up the extensive damage. The researchers warn that robust genomic analysis is required to identify cells with normal genomes before this is used clinically. 

Reference:
  1. Kosicki, Michael., Tomberg, Kart., & Bradley, Allan. "Repair of double-strand breaks induced by CRISPR-Cas9 leads to large deletions and complex rearrangements." cited in Nature Biotechnology (2018), July 19, 2018


Source-Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

CRISPR-Cas9 Effective Against Genetic Disorder

CRISPR-Cas9 Effective Against Genetic Disorder

Scientists have altered hematopoietic stem cells from patients with chronic granulomatous disease using CRISPR-Cas9 and successfully injected into the host.

Gene Editing Tool Crispr-Cas9 Corrects Mutations In Muscular Dystrophy Patients

Gene Editing Tool Crispr-Cas9 Corrects Mutations In Muscular Dystrophy Patients

Myoediting technique used along with gene-editing technology CRISPR-Cas9 can restore dystrophin protein in patients affected with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

CRISPR Gene Editing for Common Blood Disorders

CRISPR Gene Editing for Common Blood Disorders

CRISPR gene editing could be used to exploit naturally occurring mutations as treatments for blood diseases such as beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease, revealed researchers.

CRISPR

CRISPR

CRISPR is a gene editing tool that is revolutionizing medical care with prospective cure for genetic diseases like cancer, diabetes, DMD, eye diseases, obesity.

McArdle Disease

McArdle Disease

McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).

More News on:

McArdle Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 11 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Top 11 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice was once reserved only for the kings. But, today everyone can avail the benefits of this ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...