Low Fertility in Women May be Associated With High Blood Fat Levels

Women having unhealthy blood fat levels such as increased LDL cholesterol and triglycerides may have impaired (weakened) fertility and have only one child or no children at all

Previous studies have found that women who suffered heart disease and stroke had no children or one child only

It is unclear whether reduced female fertility and heart disease share common biological factors that might account for higher incidence of heart disease and stroke in childless or one-time mothers

Details of Study

Women who have unhealthy lipid or fat levels in their blood before pregnancy may be at increased risk of reduced fertility and may have only one child or no children at all, according to an observational study by Norwegian scientists which appears in the online journalIn order to determine whether reduced fertility and heart disease in women had some common biological factors, the study team analyzed the possible influence of high cholesterol, triglycerides, and the ratio between the two types of blood fats before pregnancy on the number of children born soon after.