Eczema Impacts Quality of Life More Than Chronic Illnesses Like Heart Disease
Eczema Impacts Quality of Life More Than Chronic Illnesses Like Heart Disease

Written by Suchitra Chari
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 17, 2018 at 4:12 PM
Highlights:
  • Severe symptoms of eczema can affect the quality of life (QoL) in the patients who suffer from this long-lasting disease
  • The study reported that symptoms that caused the biggest burden of the disease were an itch, followed by excessive dryness or scaling, and red or inflamed skin.
  • Eczema impacts QoL worse than for those with heart disease, diabetes or high blood pressure
Eczema Impacts Quality of Life More Than Chronic Illnesses Like Heart Disease

Painful symptoms of eczema can negatively impact the quality of life (QoL), according to a new study conducted by the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) and published in its scientific journal Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Eczema is characterized by severe itching, redness and excessively dry skin that make life miserable for those who suffer from the allergic disease.

Findings of the Study


  • Itching caused the biggest burden of the disease (54 percent), followed by excessive dryness or scaling (19 percent) and red or inflamed skin (7 percent)
  • Skin pain and sleep disturbance ensued as the next most burdensome symptoms
  • A higher proportion of those with moderate or severe eczema reported blisters or bumps, disturbances in sleep, pain and open sores or oozing as their most burdensome symptoms; while itch or excessive dryness or scaling were reported less as burdensome symptoms
  • Twenty five percent of all those surveyed considered themselves only to have fair overall health and fifteen percent said they only had poor overall health, compared to those who did not have eczema
  • Sixteen percent of everyone surveyed reported somewhat being dissatisfied with life while eleven percent said they were very dissatisfied with life, compared to those who do not have eczema
  • Symptoms of eczema can lead to mental health disturbance and impaired quality of life
  • Eczema was associated with a worse quality of life than heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure; the QoL was dramatically lower in people with moderate and severe eczema
  • Even those with mild eczema reported that the condition limited their lifestyle, impacted activities or led to avoidance of social interactions
Those who suffer from eczema do have good news as there are new and existing treatments that can reduce the severity of symptoms like itching and excessively dry skin. An allergist who is a specialist in allergic diseases like eczema can help with finding relief from this chronic disease. They are trained and will help an eczema patient take control of the symptoms so as to live a good life.

Eczema


Eczema or dermatitis causes dry, itchy skin and rashes on the face, inside the elbows and behind the knees, and on the hands and feet. When a person scratches the eczema surface, the skin turns red and tends to swell and itch even more. The symptoms of eczema can come and go.

Eczema is often a chronic condition but is not contagious and is likely to be caused by both genetic and environmental factors.

Atopic dermatitis is most common in babies and children, but adults can have it too.

References:
  1. Study shows painful eczema symptoms negatively impact quality of life - (https://acaai.org/news/study-shows-painful-eczema-symptoms-negatively-impact-quality-life)
  2. Eczema - (https://medlineplus.gov/eczema.html)


Source-Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

