Eczema Impacts Quality of Life More Than Chronic Illnesses Like Heart Disease

‘Eczema is a chronic skin disorder that causes itches and scaling. People with eczema symptoms experience a poorer quality of life than those without eczema.’

Findings of the Study

Itching caused the biggest burden of the disease (54 percent), followed by excessive dryness or scaling (19 percent) and red or inflamed skin (7 percent)

Skin pain and sleep disturbance ensued as the next most burdensome symptoms

A higher proportion of those with moderate or severe eczema reported blisters or bumps, disturbances in sleep, pain and open sores or oozing as their most burdensome symptoms; while itch or excessive dryness or scaling were reported less as burdensome symptoms

Twenty five percent of all those surveyed considered themselves only to have fair overall health and fifteen percent said they only had poor overall health, compared to those who did not have eczema

Sixteen percent of everyone surveyed reported somewhat being dissatisfied with life while eleven percent said they were very dissatisfied with life, compared to those who do not have eczema

Symptoms of eczema can lead to mental health disturbance and impaired quality of life

Eczema was associated with a worse quality of life than heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure; the QoL was dramatically lower in people with moderate and severe eczema

Even those with mild eczema reported that the condition limited their lifestyle, impacted activities or led to avoidance of social interactions

Eczema

Eczema is characterized by severe itching, redness and excessively dry skin that make life miserable for those who suffer from the allergic disease.Those who suffer from eczema do have good news as there are new and existing treatments that can reduce the severity of symptoms like itching and excessively dry skin. An allergist who is a specialist in allergic diseases like eczema can help with finding relief from this chronic disease. They are trained and will help an eczema patient take control of the symptoms so as to live a good life.Eczema or dermatitis causes dry, itchy skin and rashes on the face, inside the elbows and behind the knees, and on the hands and feet. When a person scratches the eczema surface, the skin turns red and tends to swell and itch even more. The symptoms of eczema can come and go.Eczema is often a chronic condition but is not contagious and is likely to be caused by both genetic and environmental factors.Atopic dermatitis is most common in babies and children, but adults can have it too.