Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory, non-contagious, chronic skin disorder that involves scaly and itchy rashes.

What's New in Atopic Dermatitis?



1. A daily dose of the probiotic supplement from 36-38 weeks of pregnancy, and during the first 3 to 6 months of breastfeeding can reduce the risk of a child developing eczema. The risk of egg allergy in the child was reduced when pregnant women took a daily fish oil capsule in the 20th week, and during the first 3 to 4 months of breastfeeding Dr. Boyle said “This research reveals that probiotic and fish oil supplements can reduce the child's risk of developing an allergic condition. Also, these findings need to be included in the guidelines for pregnant women.” Read More..

It is also calledThe word ‘dermatitis’ means inflammation of the skin and ‘atopic’ refers to diseases that are hereditary and often occur together.Atopic dermatitis is very common in all parts of the world. The disease can occur at any age but most often affects infants and small children. It may start as early as age 2-6 months, but many people outgrow it by early adulthood. It is also known as, when it occurs in infants.People living in urban areas and in climates with low humidity are at an increased risk for developing atopic dermatitis.The cause of atopic dermatitis is not well understood.It is characterized byof the skin. Atopic dermatitis is often referred to as the ‘’ because the itching starts first, and the skin rash appears follows due to the scratching.Atopic dermatitis responds well to. Proper skin care reduces the need for medicines.can be used to suppress the symptoms.