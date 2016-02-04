General Info About Atopic Dermatitis
It is also called eczema, dermatitis or atopy.
The word ‘dermatitis’ means inflammation of the skin and ‘atopic’ refers to diseases that are hereditary and often occur together. People with atopic dermatitis often have a family history of asthma, hay fever or eczema.
Atopic dermatitis is very common in all parts of the world. The disease can occur at any age but most often affects infants and small children. It may start as early as age 2-6 months, but many people outgrow it by early adulthood. It is also known as infantile eczema, when it occurs in infants.
People living in urban areas and in climates with low humidity are at an increased risk for developing atopic dermatitis.
The cause of atopic dermatitis is not well understood. Hypersensitivity reaction in the skin may cause atopic dermatitis.
It is characterized by inflammation, itching and scaling of the skin. Atopic dermatitis is often referred to as the ‘itch that rashes’ because the itching starts first, and the skin rash appears follows due to the scratching.
Atopic dermatitis responds well to home treatment. Proper skin care reduces the need for medicines. Topical creams and oral antihistamines can be used to suppress the symptoms.
What's New in Atopic Dermatitis?
Turmeric, coconut oil and avocado oil fixes it along with a diet of anti-inflammatory foods/ omega 3.
Skin problems also affects on the stomach and on the side of the thighs. Have these problems on the left side of the body. What is it? Am puzzled.....
Very good information here! One thing I never understand is why blog posts and articles about atopic dermatitis always list the back of the knees and inside the elbows as common locations, but never mention the front of the knees and outside the elbows which is where members of my family most commonly have atopic dermatitis flare ups. I found another good article on this topic: Atopic Eczema