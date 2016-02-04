medindia
  3. About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis

Written by dr. trupti shirole | Medically Reviewed by Dr. Nithin Jayan on Mar 09, 2018
General Info About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory, non-contagious, chronic skin disorder that involves scaly and itchy rashes.


It is also called eczema, dermatitis or atopy.

The word ‘dermatitis’ means inflammation of the skin and ‘atopic’ refers to diseases that are hereditary and often occur together. People with atopic dermatitis often have a family history of asthma, hay fever or eczema.

Atopic dermatitis is very common in all parts of the world. The disease can occur at any age but most often affects infants and small children. It may start as early as age 2-6 months, but many people outgrow it by early adulthood. It is also known as infantile eczema, when it occurs in infants.

People living in urban areas and in climates with low humidity are at an increased risk for developing atopic dermatitis.

The cause of atopic dermatitis is not well understood. Hypersensitivity reaction in the skin may cause atopic dermatitis.

It is characterized by inflammation, itching and scaling of the skin. Atopic dermatitis is often referred to as the ‘itch that rashes’ because the itching starts first, and the skin rash appears follows due to the scratching.

Atopic dermatitis responds well to home treatment. Proper skin care reduces the need for medicines. Topical creams and oral antihistamines can be used to suppress the symptoms.

What's New in Atopic Dermatitis?

1. A daily dose of the probiotic supplement from 36-38 weeks of pregnancy, and during the first 3 to 6 months of breastfeeding can reduce the risk of a child developing eczema. The risk of egg allergy in the child was reduced when pregnant women took a daily fish oil capsule in the 20th week, and during the first 3 to 4 months of breastfeeding Dr. Boyle said “This research reveals that probiotic and fish oil supplements can reduce the child's risk of developing an allergic condition. Also, these findings need to be included in the guidelines for pregnant women.”Read More..
Published on Feb 04, 2016
Last Updated on Mar 09, 2018

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Sush1

Turmeric, coconut oil and avocado oil fixes it along with a diet of anti-inflammatory foods/ omega 3.

vinlav

Skin problems also affects on the stomach and on the side of the thighs. Have these problems on the left side of the body. What is it? Am puzzled.....

writes4fun

Very good information here! One thing I never understand is why blog posts and articles about atopic dermatitis always list the back of the knees and inside the elbows as common locations, but never mention the front of the knees and outside the elbows which is where members of my family most commonly have atopic dermatitis flare ups. I found another good article on this topic: Atopic Eczema



Drugs for Atopic Dermatitis

Dupilumab

Dupilumab is prescribed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (a skin disorder in which the skin is dry ...
Tacrolimus

This medication is an immunosupressant, prescribed for preventing organ rejection during transplantation. It decreases the ...

