Heavy Use of Digital Media May Up Risk of ADHD in Teenagers

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

Teenagers who frequently use smartphones and multimedia devices are at an increased risk of developing ADHD symptoms

ADHD or attention-deficit/hyperactive disorder is a brain disorder affecting children and adults

The ubiquitous digital diversions available nowadays may be putting an entirely new generation of youth at risk of ADHD Children who spend lots of time using digital devices are prone to psychiatric problems, says a team of USC scientists in a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Influence of Digital Media on Teenagers In fact, teens who are heavy users of digital devices are at twice the risk of showing symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) compared to infrequent users, the study finds. Earlier studies have only linked the use of TV or video games to the illness. Children who spend lots of time using digital devices are prone to psychiatric problems, says a team of USC scientists in a new study published in theIn fact,compared to infrequent users, the study finds. Earlier studies have only linked the use of TV or video games to the illness.

Heavy Use of Digital Media May Up Risk of ADHD in Teenagers



"What's new is that previous studies on this topic were done many years ago, when social media, mobile phones, tablets and mobile apps didn't exist," said Adam Leventhal, professor of preventive medicine and psychology and director of the USC Health, Emotion and Addiction Laboratory at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.



‘Children in their adolescent years who are heavy users of digital devices are twice as likely to show symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) compared to infrequent users.’ "New, mobile technologies can provide fast, high-intensity stimulation accessible all day, which has increased digital media exposure far beyond what's been studied before," he said.



A survey by nonprofit Common Sense Media showed teens spend nearly nine hours in a day using online media.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a separate survey that showed 43 percent of high school students use digital media three or more hours per day.



The current generation is exposed to an unlimited, always available supply of digital diversions, including social media, streaming video, text messaging, music downloads and online chat rooms. Do these have any consequences on the mental health of a teenager? The authors set out to determine just this.

Link between Digital Media and Mental Health The scientists chose 2,587 eligible students who did not have any preexisting ADHD symptoms; this was done to focus only on the occurrence of new symptoms that manifested over the two-year study. The students were between the ages 15 and 16, across 10 public high schools that represented mixed demographic and socioeconomic status from Los Angeles County.



The research team focused on teens because it's the age when



The team asked the children how often they used 14 popular digital media platforms and sorted them into three categories: No use

Medium use and

High use depending upon the frequency of use Scientists monitored the students once in six months between 2014 and 2016. They wanted to determine whether the use of digital media in 10th grade was associated with ADHD symptoms tracked through 12th grade.



In the end, the proportion of children who showed new ADHD symptoms were: 9.5 percent of the 114 children who used 7 out of the 14 digital media platforms frequently

10.5 percent of the 51 kids who used all 14 platforms frequently

4.6 percent of the 495 students who were not frequent users of any digital activity There was a statistically significant and persistent association in the study prompting Leventhal to say with confidence that "Teens who were exposed to higher levels of digital media were significantly more likely to develop ADHD symptoms in the future."



The findings:- Will help us understand how new mobile media devices and the continuous content options available nowadays may affect the mental health of children.

Make us wary of the future where digital media is going to become more prevalent, faster and stimulating

Show concerned parents, schools, technology companies and pediatricians that tech-dependent teens are prone to be driven to distraction, or something worse "This study raises concern whether the proliferation of high-performance digital media technologies may be putting a new generation of youth at risk for ADHD," Leventhal said.



References:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd/index.shtml)



Source-Medindia "What's new is that previous studies on this topic were done many years ago, when social media, mobile phones, tablets and mobile apps didn't exist," said Adam Leventhal, professor of preventive medicine and psychology and director of the USC Health, Emotion and Addiction Laboratory at the Keck School of Medicine of USC."New, mobile technologies can provide fast, high-intensity stimulation accessible all day, which has increased digital media exposure far beyond what's been studied before," he said.A survey by nonprofit Common Sense Media showedThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a separate survey that showedThe current generation is exposed to an unlimited, always available supply of digital diversions, including social media, streaming video, text messaging, music downloads and online chat rooms. Do these have any consequences on the mental health of a teenager? The authors set out to determine just this.The scientists chose 2,587 eligible students who did not have any preexisting ADHD symptoms; this was done to focus only on the occurrence of new symptoms that manifested over the two-year study. The students were between the ages 15 and 16, across 10 public high schools that represented mixed demographic and socioeconomic status from Los Angeles County.The research team focused on teens because it's the age when ADHD has its onset and when children get the freedom to access digital media.The team asked the children how often they used 14 popular digital media platforms and sorted them intoScientists monitored the students once in six months between 2014 and 2016. They wanted to determine whether the use of digital media in 10th grade was associated with ADHD symptoms tracked through 12th grade.In the end, the proportion of children who showed new ADHD symptoms were:There was a statistically significant and persistent association in the study prompting Leventhal to say with confidence thatThe findings:-"This study raises concern whether the proliferation of high-performance digital media technologies may be putting a new generation of youth at risk for ADHD," Leventhal said.Source-Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: