Low Dose Radiation Prevents Recurrence in Low-Risk Thyroid Cancer Patients

Patients at low-risk of thyroid cancer recurrence can be safely treated with low dose radiation compared to the currently followed standard dose

Low dose radiation is equally effective and associated with fewer side effects and complications and additionally, more cost-effective for healthcare services

Based on these findings, international guidelines may be updated to recommend treating low-risk thyroid cancer patients with a low dose as against the current higher standard dose radiation

A lower dose of radiation, in other words, administration of low radioactive iodine activity (RAI) treatment, is safe and effective for patients with low risk of thyroid cancer recurrence, according to the longest running clinical trial in the world, theconducted in the UK. The results of the trial were presented at the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI) Cancer Conference 2018.