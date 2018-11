A lower dose of radiation, in other words, administration of low radioactive iodine activity (RAI) treatment, is safe and effective for patients with low risk of thyroid cancer recurrence, according to the longest running clinical trial in the world, theconducted in the UK. The results of the trial were presented at the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI) Cancer Conference 2018.

Low Dose Radiation Prevents Recurrence in Low-Risk Thyroid Cancer Patients

‘Based on the findings of the HiLo trial, international guidelines may be updated to recommend treating low-risk thyroid cancer patients with lower doses of radiation in future.’

Assessment of Low Vs High Dose Radiation in Low-Risk Thyroid Cancer

The HiLo trial assessed the efficacy of low vs high dose radiation in treating low-risk thyroid cancer patients

The study included 434 participants with low-risk thyroid cancer who were monitored for an average period of 6 ˝ years

The participants were randomly assigned to receive either low radioactive iodine activity (RAI) of 1.1GBq or the standard high RAI of 3.7GBq

Patients additionally received either Thyrogen (a genetically-engineered thyroid stimulating hormone, TSH), or they advised to stop taking thyroid hormone tablets (which allows levels of their natural TSH to rise). The increased TSH levels induced thyroid cancer cells to absorb as much radioactive iodine as possible, making treatment more effective

Findings of Study

In the approximately seven years of follow-up, 21 cancer recurrences (11 and 10 with 1.1GBq and 3.7GBq respectively) were noted .

(11 and 10 with 1.1GBq and 3.7GBq respectively) . The recurrence rates were found to be similar for both the doses, as well as between patients using thyroid hormone withdrawal or Thyrogen

Advantages of Lower Radiation Dose in Thyroid Cancer

Lower incidence of nausea and feeling sick during treatment

Reduced risk of damage to salivary glands which results in permanent dry mouth

Reduced duration of treatment and hospital stay

No need for patient isolation which is required for the higher dose

Better quality of life later due to reduced radiation exposure

Decreased cost for healthcare service systems

Future Research Plans

Conclusion

Recurrence rates after low dose radioiodine ablation for differentiated thyroid cancer within the NCRI HiLo trial. - (http://abstracts.ncri.org.uk/abstract/recurrence-rates-after-low-dose-radioiodine-ablation-for-differentiated-thyroid-cancer-within-the-ncri-hilo-trial/)

Until now, research data was insufficient and follow-up duration of patients was shorter in previous trials to make strong recommendations to change the existing international guidelines to manage low risk thyroid cancer . The HiLo trial had a mean patient follow-up duration of 6 ˝ years.According to Dr Jonathan Wadsley, a consultant clinical oncologist at the Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield, UK, and chair of the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI) Thyroid Cancer Subgroup, "Now that we have confirmation that there is no difference in recurrence rates over a longer follow-up period, these recommendations can be strengthened and clinicians and patients can be confident that the use of the lower activity is acceptable and in fact preferable."Additionally, the quality of life and ability to return to a normal routine was higher among patients who received Thyrogen compared to thyroid hormone withdrawal.Says Dr. Wadsley,Following this study, the team plans to investigate whether a group of patients identified as very low risk of recurrence of their thyroid cancer can be avoided giving radioiodine treatment The IoN trial (Iodine or Not) randomly assigns patients with very low risk thyroid cancer either to have radioiodine therapy or just close observation to find if there is any difference in recurrence rates.To conclude with the remarks of Dr Martin Forster from University College London, and also chair of the NCRI Head and Neck Clinical Studies Group and was not part of this study, "The HiLo trial is a good example of a well-conducted clinical trial that can make a real difference to the quality of life for these (low risk thyroid cancer) patients."Source: Medindia