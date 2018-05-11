Low Dose Radiation Prevents Recurrence in Low-Risk Thyroid Cancer Patients

Highlights:
- Patients at low-risk of thyroid cancer recurrence can be safely treated with low
dose radiation compared to the currently followed standard dose
- Low dose radiation is equally effective and associated with fewer
side effects and complications and additionally, more cost-effective for healthcare
services
- Based on these findings, international guidelines may be updated to
recommend treating low-risk thyroid cancer patients with a low dose as against the current higher
standard dose radiation
A lower dose of radiation, in other
words, administration
of low radioactive iodine activity (RAI) treatment, is safe and
effective for patients with low risk of thyroid cancer recurrence, according to
the longest running clinical trial in the world, the HiLo trial
conducted in the UK. The results of the trial
were presented at the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI) Cancer
Conference 2018.
Until now,
research data was insufficient and follow-up duration of patients was shorter
in previous trials to make strong recommendations to change the existing
international guidelines to manage low risk thyroid cancer
. The HiLo trial had a mean patient
follow-up duration of 6 ˝ years.
‘Based on the findings of the HiLo trial, international guidelines may be updated to recommend treating low-risk thyroid cancer patients with lower doses of radiation in future.’
Read More..
According to Dr Jonathan Wadsley, a
consultant clinical oncologist at the Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield, UK, and
chair of the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI) Thyroid Cancer Subgroup,
"Now that we have confirmation that there is no difference in recurrence
rates over a longer follow-up period, these recommendations can be strengthened
and clinicians and patients can be confident that the use of the lower activity
is acceptable and in fact preferable."
Assessment of Low Vs
High Dose Radiation in Low-Risk Thyroid Cancer
- The HiLo trial assessed the efficacy
of low vs high dose radiation in treating low-risk thyroid cancer patients
- The study included 434 participants with low-risk thyroid
cancer who were monitored for an average period of 6 ˝ years
- The participants were randomly assigned to receive either low
radioactive iodine activity (RAI) of 1.1GBq or the standard high RAI of
3.7GBq
- Patients additionally received
either Thyrogen (a genetically-engineered thyroid stimulating hormone,
TSH), or they advised to stop taking thyroid hormone tablets (which allows
levels of their natural TSH to rise). The increased TSH levels induced
thyroid cancer cells to absorb as much radioactive iodine as possible,
making treatment more effective
Findings of Study
- In the approximately seven years of
follow-up, 21 cancer recurrences
(11 and 10 with 1.1GBq and 3.7GBq respectively) were noted.
- The recurrence rates were found to be similar for both the doses,
as well as between patients using thyroid hormone withdrawal or Thyrogen
Additionally, the quality of life and
ability to return to a normal routine was higher among patients who received
Thyrogen compared to thyroid hormone withdrawal.
Says Dr. Wadsley, "The aim of
radiation treatment is to destroy any
residual normal thyroid tissue and thyroid cancer cells following surgery to
remove the thyroid gland. The treatment is most commonly given as a capsule to
swallow. As a general principle, we
would always wish to give the lowest quantity of radiation possible to prevent
the recurrence of thyroid cancer. This is to reduce the risk of longer-term
side effects from the treatment, most importantly reducing the risk of the
treatment causing another cancer in the future. In our study, the low activity 1.1GBq dose was less than a third of the
higher activity 3.7GBq dose, but has been proven to be as effective."
Advantages of Lower
Radiation Dose in Thyroid Cancer
- Lower incidence of nausea and feeling sick during treatment
- Reduced risk of damage to salivary
glands which results in permanent dry mouth
- Reduced duration of treatment and
hospital stay
- No need for patient isolation which
is required for the higher dose
- Better quality of life later due to
reduced radiation exposure
- Decreased cost for healthcare
service systems
Future Research Plans
Following this study, the team plans to
investigate whether a group of patients identified as very low risk of
recurrence of their thyroid cancer can be avoided giving radioiodine treatment
.
The IoN trial (Iodine or Not) randomly
assigns patients with very low risk thyroid cancer either to have radioiodine
therapy or just close observation to find if there is any difference in
recurrence rates.
Conclusion
To conclude with the remarks of Dr Martin
Forster from University College London, and also chair of the NCRI Head and
Neck Clinical Studies Group and was not part of this study, "The HiLo trial is
a good example of a well-conducted clinical trial that can make a real
difference to the quality of life for these (low risk thyroid cancer)
patients."
References :
- Recurrence rates after low dose radioiodine ablation for differentiated thyroid cancer within the NCRI HiLo trial. - (http://abstracts.ncri.org.uk/abstract/recurrence-rates-after-low-dose-radioiodine-ablation-for-differentiated-thyroid-cancer-within-the-ncri-hilo-trial/)
Source: Medindia