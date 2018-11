Breastfeeding Reduces Risk of Fatty Liver Disease in Women

Can Breastfeeding Protect Women from Developing NAFLD Later?

‘Women who breastfed for six months or more had a reduced risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) compared to women who breastfed for less than one month or not at all.’

The findings of the study appear in the November 1 issue of theCurrently, there is no cure for the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease . The only option for reducing the risk or preventing it is to follow a healthy lifestyle. The current study was undertaken to find if breastfeeding could protect against the development of NAFLD and act as a modifiable risk factor.Data for the current study was gathered from the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study, a multicenter prospective cohort study of 844 white and black women who were followed up every two to five years for up to 30 years.The current study, therefore, suggests that breastfeeding women may be able to prevent or reduce the risk of development of NAFLD compared to women who do not.said Veeral Ajmera, MD, a hepatologist at UC San Diego Health and an assistant professor of medicine at UC San School of Medicine.Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, as the name suggests occurs due to the accumulation of fat in the liver cells. The reasons for this condition are not clear, but risk factors include the following -In the early stages, the condition may not show any symptoms, but can gradually progress to cause irreversible scarring and cirrhosis of the liver with an increased risk of liver cancer. There is no specific treatment but lifestyle changes, weight reduction and treatment of underlying risk factors can be beneficialDiet & Exercise Maybe additional Factor in Preventing Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver DiseaseMore research is required to find out how breastfeeding affects Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and whether breastfeeding can decrease the severity of the condition, but the current study shows that socio-economic factors can influence development and progression of serious metabolic diseases.To conclude with the remarks of Ajmera,Source: Medindia