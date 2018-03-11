Breastfeeding Reduces Risk of Fatty Liver Disease in Women

Breastfeeding for at least six months found to reduce the risk of developing the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)

Currently, there is no cure for NAFLD and breastfeeding may be a modifiable factor (a risk factor that is under a person's control) to reduce the risk or even prevent the development of this potentially serious condition

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common cause of chronic liver disease in the US and if untreated can progress to liver cancer

Women who breastfeed their children for at least six months have decreased chances of developing the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a form of the chronic liver disease, according to a recent study undertaken by scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Kaiser Permanente