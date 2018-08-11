New Targeted Therapy for Bone Fractures Developed

A novel drug has been developed for treating bone fractures

The drug is a conjugate of an existing anti-cancer drug with the amino acid aspartic acid to synthesize dasatinib-aspartate10-conjugate (DAC)

When the drug is injected intravenously, it localizes at the fracture site. It accelerates the healing process, reduces the recovery time and rapidly increases bone density

This novel strategy could be a major breakthrough and a paradigm shift in the way bone fractures are treated

Fractures are very common. Approximately 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men over 50 years of age suffer from bone fractures worldwide. It has been estimated that globally, 9 million new fracture cases are reported annually, of which 6 million are from the USA alone. This translates into billions of dollars towards treatment costs, as well as loss of productivity at work.