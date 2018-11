New Targeted Therapy for Bone Fractures Developed

New Drug that could be a Game Changer

How Does the New Drug Work?

‘A new drug for treating bone fractures has been developed. The drug, when injected intravenously, specifically targets the fracture site and accelerates the healing process. The time for complete healing is significantly shortened, accompanied by an appreciable increase in bone density. This could be a major breakthrough in the treatment of fractures.’

Study Findings

Expert Opinion

Future Plans

Conventionally, plaster casts have been used for fractures . Nowadays, surgery is also quite common, which involves the insertion of metallic pins and plates until the fracture heals. The only medicine currently available for accelerating the healing process has to be directly applied onto the fracture during surgery. However, this is inconvenient and is not applicable for all types of fractures.A new study has revealed the potential offor accelerating the healing of fractures. The drug, when injected into the blood can reduce the healing time of femur fractures by 60 percent, without causing any harm to adjacent tissues. The study, entitled,, has been presented at the 2018 American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) PharmSci 360 Meeting, held on 4-7 November, 2018 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC, USA.Scientists at the Purdue Institute for Drug Discovery, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA have developed this novel drug. They have used an existing anti-cancer drug, dasatinib and chemically attached the amino acid aspartic acid to synthesize. This new drug has been found to promote the growth of new bone tissue.When injected intravenously, the drug is targeted to the fracture site and accelerates the repair of the bone and increases the bone density. While it normally takes around 8 weeks for a fracture to completely heal;Mingding Wang, PhD Candidate at the Purdue Institute for Drug Discovery and the presenting author, said:The study found that administration of DAC on alternate days for 3 weeks was equally as effective as administering the drug every day, which increased the bone density by a staggering 114%. This alternate-day approach was found to be the most effective treatment regimen. However, if the drug was administered every 4 days, the clinical efficacy of DAC decreased appreciably.It is well established that the blood supply in the vicinity of a fracture is disrupted soon after it occurs. The study found that if DAC administration was delayed for a couple of weeks in order to give a chance for the blood vessels to regenerate at the fracture site, there was no negative impact on the drug's efficacy or the time required for complete healing.It was also found that when dasatinib was administered alone, there was only a marginal improvement in fracture healing, since this drug is non-targeted. However, when DAC was administered, there was a dramatic improvement in healing, with a doubling of bone density. This arose from the fact that DAC directly targets the fracture site. Moreover, since dasatinib itself is not significantly toxic when used in chronic cancer patients, it is quite plausible that its targeted form (DAC) would be much less toxic as it would be concentrated at the fracture site, without harming other healthy tissues in the body.Professor Philip S. Low, Ralph C. Corley Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Director of the Purdue Institute for Drug Discovery and also the Principal Investigator of the study, said:The research team plans to investigate the efficacy of DAC in other types of fractures such as long-bone fractures, hip fractures, craniofacial fractures, nonunion fractures, and spinal fusions.Source: Medindia