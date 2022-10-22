Healthy Diwali 2022: Savor Mindful Yet Heart-content Delicacies

Diwali is almost here as folks eagerly gear up for the fiesta dive-in. This year, specifically after a long-winded grasp of the pandemic over festivities, the celebration foresees paramount enjoyment.



Diwali - 2022

Diwali is signified as the, where people enjoy socializing, lighting diyas, and lanterns, gifting, firecrackers, sharing, and much more. This year, Diwali is celebrated with a long gloss on(Monday) with the complementary holidays of the preceding weekends, Govardhan Puja (Tuesday) and Bhai Duj (Wednesday) for many.