About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Tips to Lose Weight After Diwali: 5-Day Diet Plan
Advertisement

Tips to Lose Weight After Diwali: 5-Day Diet Plan

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 3, 2021 at 2:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
    You can reduce weight gained during Diwali by following this 5-day diet plan
  • Detox yourself by following a healthy, balanced diet and by drinking plenty of water of detox drinks
  • Opt for natural sugars rather than sugars from the bread, refined flour, sugar and flour-laden western desserts

Diwali is celebrated by sharing those extra bites of sweets with everyone. Here's a five day diet plan for you to follow after Diwali.

Yet, we have to be mindful to shred those lip-smacking dishes from the eventful days of Diwali! Here's a detailed diet plan to help you shed extra kilos in five days, allowing you to savor your sweetmeats and indulge in celebratory days guilt-free!

Advertisement

Tips to Lose Weight After Diwali: 5-Day Diet Plan

Detox yourself

Cleansing chemicals, waste, toxins, and harmful substances is how our body detoxifies itself through its internal detoxification system i.e. liver, kidneys, colon, skin, lungs, and lymph glands. However, when our bodies become overloaded with toxic substances, such as pollution, a poor diet of fast food, alcohol, medications, illness, and stress, it needs help to reboot so it can function optimally again.
Advertisement

In essence, detox is all about eating a diet that supports and improves the functioning of our liver. Unlike popular belief, detoxification is not about weight loss alone. It's mainly about helping and supporting your body to get rid of all the waste through proper dietary choices. It is beneficial for one and all.

Consuming Natural Detox Water, i.e. overnight Cinnamon/tulsi/ orange-infused water, salads, smoothies, and cold-pressed green juices certainly aid detoxification sooner which in turn is needed to stimulate the overall wellbeing of the digestive system to accept weight-loss targeted foods.

Foods recommended for speeding weight loss

Our traditional herbs and spices like cinnamon, cumin, ajwain, etc., really help to boost the metabolism. With zero side effects, they stimulate weight loss. Apart from these, there are some foods that one must include in their diet to accelerate weight loss.

Leafy greens like kale, spinach, and collard greens are loaded with minerals including magnesium and iron which help reduce stress. They also carry oxygen throughout the body and support weight loss. High in fiber, they also delay the stomach emptying time and can also be easily incorporated into our diet.

Probiotics like curd and yoghurt help improve gut health, reduce bloating, improve immunity and prevent fluctuations in weight by promoting better absorption of nutrients. An imbalance in gut health slows down metabolism and leads to weight gain.

Legumes like beans, peas, chickpea, and lentils contain protein, fiber, and complex carbs which take longer to break down. The protein in beans supports muscle formation. Having more muscle mass increases your caloric burn-even while resting. Having good fiber slows down the rate of digestion and also decreases the release of simple sugars and the absorption of carbohydrates from the digestive tract.

Reduce sugar intake, please!

While the days of the festivities will be loaded with fried snacks and scrumptious desi sweets, it is advised to reduce the intake of many guilt foods which hinder the weight loss journey. We need to remove sugar from the diet in the form of sucrose, bread, refined flour, sugar and flour-laden western desserts, etc. It takes a few days to avoid direct sugar but the body gradually adapts. One can opt for natural sugar like fruits, veggies which also provide fiber.

One must also refrain from consuming processed and oily foods which will just increase water retention and build up the fat cells gradually.

Detailed diet plan to reduce weight in 5 days:

There are plenty of diets that one can follow to regulate their weight during Diwali. Here's a simple diet plan that can help one deal with binge-eating and stimulate weight loss:

Every morning it is recommended to drink a glass of water including Cinnamon (¼th tsp) + Methi (½ tsp) + mint (3-4 leaves) that are soaked overnight.

Breakfast can include a range of meals like:
  • skimmed milk + oats + 5 soaked almonds
  • Oats cheela + buttermilk + 5 almonds, 2 walnuts
  • Poha + buttermilk + 5 almonds, 2 walnuts
  • Banana oats smoothie (1 banana, 75ml milk, 5 almonds)
  • Besan dhokla (5 pcs) + buttermilk + 5 almonds
  • Suji Upma + buttermilk + 5 almonds
In the afternoon, one can have any 1seasonal fruit like an apple/ papaya.

Lunch can have combinations for each day like:
  • 1 tsp Psyllium husk with a glass of water + 2 Chapattis (made combining bran+ atta) + Dal (1 bowl) + Curd (1 bowl, made from skimmed milk)
  • 1 tsp Psyllium husk + 2 veg stuff chapati with plain curd
  • 1 tsp Psyllium husk + 1 bowl oats porridge + curd
  • 4 idlis + sambhar + mint chutney
  • Green moong dal chaat (1 bowl) with buttermilk
  • Veg Poha (1/2 poha 1/2 veggies) + curd
  • 1 bowl of salad during lunch is recommended
Teatime can include Tea (1 cup with no sugar) + biscuit (1-2) or dry puffed rice chaat or 1 bowl of makhana.

Before dinner, a bowl of Vegetable Clear Soup or Chicken stock is recommended.

Dinner too includes a range of foods that one can select from over the 5 days. They include:
  • 1 tsp Psyllium husk with a glass of water + Sautéed Veg (1 bowl including capsicum, broccoli, mushrooms, and onion) or Sautéed Chicken in olive oil (1-2 tsp)
  • 1 Cup Brown rice or 1 Chapati (made combining atta+ bran) with dry vegetables + salad
  • 2 Oats cheela with mint chutney
  • Black chana chaat
  • 1 Bowl steamed veggies + 1 bowl oats porridge
  • 2 bowls moong dal with 1 katori dry vegetables
  • 4 slices of thin-crust pizza and
  • Veg pasta (1/4th pasta and rest veggies in red sauce)
A concoction of curry leaves wherein a few curry leaves being boiled in a cup of water stimulates weight loss better post-dinner.

Five Superfoods for the Win

While dieting can be difficult with hunger pangs kicking in now and then, to keep you filled and on track of your weight loss journey, it is best to stick to some hunger-satiating superfoods.

Proteins, fiber, and natural sugar (fruits) help to combat hunger pangs and avoid eating junk foods at the same time. Most importantly having enough sleep does the trick as people who get more sleep experience less hunger during the day. They hardly experience a desire for sweet and salty foods.

One can rely on Pumpkin Seeds, Millets like Bajra and Amaranth, Chia Seeds and Darkh Chocolate which are energy-packed foods containing a lot of nutrients like proteins, manganese, zinc, iron, niacin, coppern phosphorous, flavanols and antioxidants keeping one's mood and energy levels up throughout the day.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Who is More Emotional During Breakups? Men or Women

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet Detox Diet South Beach Diet Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa 

Recommended Reading
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth This Diwali
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth This Diwali
Excessive sugar consumption during the festive season can damage the tooth surface, resulting in ......
Celebrate a Safe and Healthy Diwali Amidst COVID-19
Celebrate a Safe and Healthy Diwali Amidst COVID-19
Experts suggest tips for people on how to celebrate a safe and healthy Diwali during the COVID-19 .....
Three Simple Ways To Detox After Diwali
Three Simple Ways To Detox After Diwali
During Diwali, people binge on fried snacks and sweets that build up toxins. After the ......
Experts Suggest 5 Skincare Hacks To Undo Diwali Damage To Your Skin
Experts Suggest 5 Skincare Hacks To Undo Diwali Damage To Your Skin
Skincare experts talk about suncreen, diet control and all the skincare tips you need post Diwali....
Atkins Diet
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins....
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Detox Diet
Detox Diet
A detox diet helps remove harmful toxins from the body and can be followed for a day or a week. Deto...
Diet Pills
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is th...
Low Carbohydrate Diet
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate...
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet pla...
Negative Calorie Diet
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William sudde...
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weigh...
The Cabbage Diet
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage....
Zone Diet
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins ....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close