Samhita Vitta
Written by Samhita Vitta, B.Tech
Dr. Sunil Shroff
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Sunil Shroff, MBBS, MS, FRCS (UK), D. Urol (Lond)
Last Updated on August 4, 2020 at 12:08 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights :
  • Hair isotope analysis establishes a connection between diet, socioeconomic status, and health
  • Corn-based diet predominant in low socioeconomic areas
  • Carbon isotopes correlated with haircut price at the sampling location
  • Carbon isotopes correlated with obesity rates

Isotopes in hair reveal diet patterns according to socioeconomic status, according to a new study led by the University of Utah.

Hair isotopes could offer insights into health risks in a community. The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Hair Isotope Analysis Offers Insights into Diet and Health Risk

Isotope Clues

Isotopes are the same elements as found in the atmosphere but with slightly different atomic weights.


From the 1990s, Ehleringer, professors Denise Dearing and ThureCerling, along with their colleagues, began exploring the different methods that traces of mammal diets could be reflected in the hair.

Various food sources have various isotopes, including carbon and nitrogen. When the food breaks down into amino acids, the stable isotopes present in the food will find their way throughout the body, including the hair.

Water also contains different oxygen ratios and isotopes based on geographical location. In 2008, Ehleringer and colleagues published results proving that the isotopic composition of the hair could reveal a person's travel based on the water they drink.

Ehleringer and his colleagues then began investigating carbon and nitrogen isotopes present in the hair.

What Does Hair Know

The results from hair isotope analysis revealedvariations in hair isotope ratios, locally and nationally.

The carbon isotopes correlated with the cost of living in the ZIP codes from where the samples were collected.

The samples collected from Salt Lake offered more specific detail into factors behind the isotope variation. Surprisingly, the researchers could correlate the price of the haircut in the sampling location by using carbon isotopes from the hair.

Corn-like isotope signatures were predominant in lower socioeconomic areas. Meat eaters also got their protein from cornfed animals.

The researchers further examined the relationship between and obesity isotope signatures. Driver's license data was used to calculate trends in the body mass index (BMI) for a particular ZIP code.

The authors found that isotope ratios correlated with obesity rates. This data draws potential connections between health, diet, and socioeconomic status.

How are Carbon and Nitrogen Isotopes Linked to Diet?

Based on the diet a person consumes, there would be different carbon and nitrogen isotopes.

In livestock fed with corn, the corn would be incorporated in their tissues. Corn belongs to a group of plants known as C4 plants.

C4 plants are those that use C4 carbon fixation. Pineapple, sugarcane, are other plants that belong to the C4 group. These plants also photosynthesize differently compared to C3 plants. C3 plants include legumes, vegetables.

Based on the type of protein one eats, their hair would contain either C3 signatures or C4 signatures.

How did the Researchers Collect Samples?

To study hair isotopes, the researchers needed hair samples. They collected hair samples from barbershops and salons in 65 cities across the United States.

To intensively study a single urban area, the researchers collected samples from 29 ZIP codes in Salt Lake Valley.

They collected hair samples from the trash bin and sorted them into identifiable clusters that represent individuals. Thus, the sampling technique was blind.

The researchers had no idea about the individual's age, income, gender, or any other factor except for their isotope record. Around 700 samples of hair were collected.

"This measure is not biased by personal recollections, or mis-recollections, that would be reflected in dietary surveys," says Ehleringer. "As an integrated, long-term measure of an individual's diet, the measurement can be used to understand dietary choices among different age groups and different socioeconomic groups."

In summary, hair isotope analysis can reveal data that can also be used to analyze a community's health risks.

Reference:
  1. Stable isotopes in hair reveal dietary protein sources with links to socioeconomic status and health - (https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/07/29/1914087117)


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Top Tips for Healthy Hair
Looking for ways to improve your hair health? Look no further; read on for the best and easy tips to get a beautiful hair.
READ MORE
Top 8 Natural Supplements for Healthy Hair
Wondering how to get rid of hair loss?Forget taking vitamin supplements and shift to healthy and nutritious supplements that enrich your hair naturally.
READ MORE
Daily Water Intake
Calculate how much glasses of water you need to drink each day to avoid dehydration using this daily water intake calculator.
READ MORE
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Causes of Hair Loss
Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.
READ MORE
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCauses of Hair Loss