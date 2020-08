Milk and other dairy products like cheese, yogurt, and butter from cows and other mammals are a major diet source, especially in Western countries. Consumption of dairy has been justified to meet nutritional requirements for calcium and reduce the risk of bone fractures.

Can Consuming Milk Cause More Harm Than Good?

Milk for Growth and Development

‘The health effects of milk and other dairy depend strongly on the quality of diet. If diet quality is low, especially for children in low-income environments, dairy foods can improve nutrition. In contrast, if diet quality is high, increased consumption of milk is unlikely to provide substantial benefits and can cause more harm than good.’

The recommended intake of dairy in the U.S is three (237ml) servings per day in adults and children over nine years. However, the health benefits of milk consumption have not been established, and there are concerns over the negative outcome on health, which needs to carefully assessed.Milk has all the nutrients that are needed to nourish and promote the growth of young mammals. Cow's milk has a complex combination of macronutrients, micronutrients, and growth-promoting factors that can contribute to human nutrition in the absence of breast milk. But, normal growth and development can be obtained throughout childhood without dairy products . This can be done by giving attentionto diet quality, including the use of supplemental B12, and vitamin D to compensate for low sun exposure.