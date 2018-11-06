medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Erectile Dysfunction May Be A Sign Of Heart Disease

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 11, 2018 at 4:02 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Erectile dysfunction (ED) has shown to be an independent risk factor for heart disease in men, irrespective of other risk factors
  • Men with ED twice as likely to suffer from heart attacks, strokes or sudden cardiac death
  • ED refers to the inability to achieve or sustain an erection for satisfactory sexual intercourse, affecting nearly 20 percent of men over the study as per statistics
Erectile dysfunction (ED) indicates greater cardiovascular risk, irrespective of other known risk factors, such as smoking, high blood pressure or cholesterol, according to a recent research published in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.

Details of Study

The study was conducted by scientists at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland.
Erectile Dysfunction May Be A Sign Of Heart Disease
Erectile Dysfunction May Be A Sign Of Heart Disease

Participants in the current study are part of the ongoing Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis, which is monitoring more than 6,000 people of diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds in several cities across the United States.
  • In the study, more than 1,900 men, ranging from ages 60 to 78 years were followed up for over four years.
  • During the four-year follow-up, a total of 115 fatal and non-fatal heart attacks, cardiac arrests, fatal and non-fatal strokes and sudden cardiac deaths were encountered.
  • Adverse cardiac events were found to occur in a greater proportion of men who reported ED (6.3 percent) compared to men who did not report erectile dysfunction (2.6 percent).
  • Even after the investigators adjusted their values to eliminate the potential influence of other contributory risk factors, the risk still remained significantly higher albeit slightly lower than before adjustment
  • Patients who reported erectile dysfunction were twice as likely to suffer from heart attacks, cardiac arrests, fatal or non-fatal strokes or sudden cardiac death
Thus the findings of the study indicate a significant association between ED and adverse cardiac events.

"Our results reveal that erectile dysfunction is, in and of itself, a potent predictor of cardiovascular risk," says study's senior investigator Michael Blaha, M.D., M.P.H., associate professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. "Our findings suggest that clinicians should perform further targeted screening in men with erectile dysfunction, regardless of other cardiac risk factors and should consider managing any other risk factors such as high blood pressure or cholesterol that much more aggressively."

Although earlier research in the past few years has shown some evidence of a link between ED and cardiovascular disease the results of this latest study provide what the study team claim is the strongest indication till date that sexual dysfunction might be a harbinger of heightened cardiovascular risk.

Other Known Risk Factors for Heart Disease

Interestingly, erectile dysfunction and heart disease share several common risk factors such as obesity, smoking, alcohol abuse, hypertension, diabetes, metabolic syndrome (a condition characterized by a cluster of features such as elevated blood sugar, hypertension, and excess abdominal fat), increasing age, and low testosterone.

Possible Link Between Erectile Dysfunction and Heart Disease

Earlier, atheromatous plaque formation within the arteries of our body was thought to be the reason why erectile dysfunction often preceded heart disease. The belief was that plaque buildup reduces blood flow in the penis, making an erection difficult.

Experts now believe that erectile dysfunction preceding heart problems is related more to dysfunction of the inner lining of the blood vessels (endothelium) and smooth muscle. This arterial endothelial dysfunction results in reduced blood supply blood flow to the penis as well as the heart, (with consequent heart disease).

How To Treat Erectile Dysfunction In Heart Disease Patient

Drugs known as PDE5 inhibitors can benefit two-thirds of men with ED. These include Viagra (sildenafil), Cialis (tadalafil) and Levitra (vardenafil). These can be taken with most of the heart medications, except nitrates (GTN) or nicorandil. If you use a spray for angina, there should be at least 12 hours gap between taking a PDE5 inhibitor and using your spray, and for tablets, allow at least 24 hours. Example of a non-drug therapy is a vacuum pump - these may need a bit of practice, but are usually very effective.

Takeaway from Study

Men who seek medical advice for ED should ring a warning bell for future heart attacks, sometimes three years before the event. Doctors should therefore, conduct a thorough cardiovascular evaluation. Additionally, the study authors feel that men need to be educated about the increased heart disease risk associated with erectile dysfunction.

According to Blaha, "It is incredible how many men avoid the doctor and ignore early signs of cardiovascular disease, but present for the first time with a chief complaint of ED. This is a wonderful opportunity to identify otherwise undetected high-risk cases."

Reference:

  1. Heart Disease & Erectile Dysfunction - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/15029-heart-disease--erectile-dysfunction)


Source-Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to develop or maintain an erection of the penis during sexual performance. Erectile dysfunction causes, symptoms, treatment, diagnosis discussed in detail.

Test Your Knowledge on Impotence / Erectile Dysfunction

Test Your Knowledge on Impotence / Erectile Dysfunction

Impotence is a type of sexual dysfunction that can have serious psychological implications on the affected male. Several options are available for the treatment of impotence. Test your knowledge on impotence by taking this ...

Home Remedies for Erectile Dysfunction

Home Remedies for Erectile Dysfunction

Natural Home Remedies offers you herbal method to treat erectile dysfunction effectively. Follow these simple home remedies and tips to get rid of erectile dysfunction.

Erectile Dysfunction could be an Early Indicator of Heart Diseases

Erectile Dysfunction could be an Early Indicator of Heart Diseases

Erectile Dysfunction could be a novel risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CV). Early intervention in CV diseases can prevent heart attack and stroke.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Drugs In Impotence

Drugs In Impotence

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives information about the Impotence

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Priapism

Priapism

Priapism is persistent painful erection that lasts for more than four hours and is unrelated to sexual stimulation.

More News on:

Drugs In Impotence Erectile Dysfunction Priapism Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Andropause / Male Menopause 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...