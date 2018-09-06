HIV Infected Cells Killed by Newly Discovered Super Receptor

‘HIV controllers have immune systems that can spontaneously control HIV infection and protect them from AIDs progression. Researchers have found identical receptors on genetically diverse HIV controllers giving hope for immunotherapy treatments and maybe a cure for the disease.’

